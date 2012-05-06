Report: ‘Cougar Town’ may be moving to TBS

“Cougar Town” is ready to pounce on TBS.

A report that ran in Deadline over the weekend asserts that the cable network is currently in talks with producer ABC Studios to pick up the Courteney Cox series, which has been struggling in the ratings and looks likely for to be booted by its current landlord (see our list of TV Shows on the Bubble 2012), despite the best efforts of the show’s cast, devoted fans and creator Bill Lawrence to save it.

The deal being discussed is for TBS to commit to the comedy for a total of two seasons at 15 episodes each, a run that would make the show a more viable candidate for syndication (series are typically considered feasible in their fifth seasons). Indeed, ABC has an obvious stake in the show continuing on, given that they’ll be a recipient of a portion of the profits that result if and when the series is sold on the often-lucrative rerun market.

If the negotiations result in a deal, an announcement could come early next week.

Note: For further “Cougar Town” reading, be sure and check out both Alan Sepinwall and Drew McWeeny’s respective appreciations of the show.

