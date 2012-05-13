Report: Demi Lovato signs on to be ‘X-Factor’ judge

Demi Lovato may be joining Brit-Brit as an “X-Factor” judge this fall.

At least that’s according to TMZ, which is exclusively reporting that the former “Sonny with a Chance” star has signed on to fill one of the vacant spots left by first-season judges Paula Abdul and Nicole Scherzinger, both of whom were let go by executive-producer Simon Cowell after last season’s ratings came in far below expectations.

Though Lovato is scheduled to embark on a summer concert tour this June, it’s not expected to interfere with her “X-Factor” schedule. Her deal, along with Britney Spears’, is expected to be announced at the FOX upfronts in New York City tomorrow.

Lovato had previously been rumored to be in talks for the reality competition series, but this is the first report indicating her concrete involvement. No dollar amount has been attached to her deal as of yet.

How do you feel about Demi Lovato as an “X-Factor” judge? Do you think she’ll be a good fit, or is she too inexperienced for the gig? Sound off in the comments!