Report: Garrett Hedlund flying to Neverland in ‘Pan’

Garrett Hedlund may be heading to Neverland. According to a report from Deadline , the “Tron: Legacy” actor has been offered the role of Hook in the Joe Wright adaptation of the J.M. Barrie story.

At this point, much of the casting for the film seems to be up in the air. Both Hugh Jackman and Javier Bardem have been mentioned as potential lead bad guy, Blackbeard. Additionally, the article makes no mention of who might end up taking the role of the boy who never grew up.

Wright will be directing from a script by Jason Fuchs, and the story will center on Pan’s origins. The movie will find the classic character go from an orphan in our world to the savior of Neverland who ends up leading a rebellion against evil pirates. If they do not totally dismiss what occurs in Barrie’s tale, of course, Pan won’t completely remove the pirate menace.

As for Hedlund, he can currently be seen in “Inside Llewyn Davis” and recently appeared as Dean Moriarty/Neal Cassady in Walter Salles’ version of “On the Road.”

“Pan” has a release date of June 16, 2015.