Report: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ villains revealed

Among other things, one big question mark regarding Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” is this: which villains will the interstellar superhero team be grappling with in the film?

Over at Den of Geek they claim to have the answer, with the outlet citing a “solid source” as confirming that Benicio del Toro will be taking on the role of The Collector, while co-stars Lee Pace and Karen Gillan will be playing Ronan The Accuser and Nebula, respectively.

So who are these characters, you may be wondering? Check out our brief rundown of each below:

The Collector (a.k.a. Taneleer Tivan): An enormously powerful alien being capable of harnessing cosmic energy and seeing into the future. It is the latter ability that allowed him to prophecy the coming of Thanos, a formidable alien being with the potential to challenge the dominance of the Elders of the Universe, the powerful group of which the Collector is a part.

Ronan the Accuser: A high-ranking member of the alien race known as the Kree who possesses superhuman powers enhanced by his “exoskeleton armor.” In the comics he boasts control of a powerful device known as the “Universal Weapon” that can harness cosmic energy.

Nebula: A blue-skinned space pirate and possible granddaughter of Thanos whose arsenal includes wrist-blasers capable of incinerating a human being within seconds.

Characters previously confirmed for the James Gunn-directed superhero tentpole include Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Yondu (Michael Rooker) and Rhomann Dey (John C. Reilly). Expect more official news on the film to come down at next week’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Thoughts on the reported villain lineup for “Guardians of the Galaxy”? Let us know in the comments.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” is slated for release on August 1, 2014.

