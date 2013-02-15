Report: Harrison Ford will return as Han Solo in ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’

It looks like Disney and director J.J. Abrams may have added a key element to the upcoming “Star Wars: Episode VII.”
Harrison Ford.
The actor expressed interest in returning to the George Lucas-created franchise — along with fellow original trilogy co-stars Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill — a while back, but now he’s reportedly in talks with Disney to officially come aboard, according to Latino Review.
Nothing’s confirmed as of now, but the news seems to imply that “Episode VII” will revolve around the OT characters. Most urgently, will Chewbacca co-star once again? Or at least make an appearance?
Ford last played Han in 1983’s “Return of the Jedi.”
Meanwhile, it was recently reported that among the tentatively planned “Star Wars” spin-off films would be one featuring the early adventures of Solo. At HItFix, we racked our brains to figure out who could follow in the footsteps of Ford. Good luck.
Ford recently reprised his other signature LucasFilm role in “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” He’ll soon be seen in the Jackie Robinson biopic “42” and another space adventure, “Ender”s Game.”
What do you think of the idea of Harrison Ford returning as Han Solo?
“the news seems to imply that “Episode VII” will revolve around the OT characters”
That they’ll feature in some capacity seems likely for a whole host of reasons.
That said, the idea that episode vii will “revolve around” OT characters bores and depresses the Hell out of me.
I think it will depend on where they go with it. If it’s Luke, Han, Leia, Chewy, and the Droids going on another space adventure, then I agree with you. If it starts off with them but branches out or ends up a catalyst for something new, I think it could work.
I’m not even opposed to the OT characters being central. It’s just, it seems like their story has been told and by now the Star Wars world will, maybe not have passed them by (I’m sure Jedi Masters live a long time in particular), just that the whole series should not necessarily revolve around them, or begin and end with them. I just worry they’re going to try and milk a nearly forty-year-old cow with the OT characters, particularly with their plans for stand-alone Young Han/Boba-Fett/Yoda mista . . . er, movies.
-Cheers
But he’s old!!!!
Because in the Star Wars Universe, people can’t get old?
Unless we’re talking New Jedi Order timeline stuff, there really is no reason to go back to the original cast at this age. It reeks more of the way TNT made Dallas and brought back some of the original characters to make sure the old fans were appeased.
Let us be imaginative and not be bias. Yes it would have been better to make 7,8,9 years ago when the OT cast were younger and fit into a better timeline, however having the OT cast return could be amazing. You know you want to at least see Luke and Han, and i promise they can still pull it off. Mark might need some gym time but we’ll see. Keep it focused on them and whatever progress they made in the 30 years since the destruction of Vader and the Emperor. New factions are up. Han and Leah have a jedi daughter and a sith son… all kind of things are going on. Personally, i’m excited and looking forward to what JJ and Disney can do with it
I can’t get past the first sentence of your comment…we cannot be bias, because we cannot be an abstract idea (unless we’re at a hipster Halloween party).
As, I said, there are many reasons why the old cast, or some of the old cast, are likely to make a appearance. Most of them have to do with factors that lie outside the needs of story.
I don’t think having the episode “revolve around” (rather than, say, simply feature) them would be boring and depressing because they’re old, but because I think star wars needs to go in new directions, be surprising, if its to be halfway interesting again. I don’t want to be given what I think I want – we got enough bloody fan service to last a lifetime with the PT, and guess what? Turned out most of us didn’t want it after all – I want new stuff.
Of course, having the old cast back in the centre frame doesn’t mean that we won’t get a largely new star wars, but in my view it doesn’t bode well. I’m hoping Abrams and co feel similarly.
Throw my vote in for Taylor Kitsch as young Han Solo. I think he’s got everything the role calls for.
As a big fan of “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” it occurs to me that Han Solo wouldn’t need to be entirely spotlighted in any future Star Wars film…so long as those in the know kept him in reverence. I think, in that light, Harrison Ford could still be effective in this one, so long as they played it “when legend becomes fact, print the legend.”
Luke Skywalker killed the Emperor, fulfilled the Jedi prophesy and would be the “true star” of any legend that would come out of the original trilogy, just as Jimmy Stewart’s Stoddard was the “star” that came out of John Ford’s film.
RWG (but Luke, Leia, and a few others would know the truth from the legend)
Paul Reubens…..obviously.
I think it’s an awesome to see the original cast and what they will do with the characters.
They’ve had a timeline set in the novels and script treatments for years, where after Return of the Jedi, the main characters are running the new Alliance government. My guess is they’re going to have General Solo, Master Skywalker, and Chancellor Leia, but a different core cast and characters for a new main storyline.
Tim Oliphant as young Hans…
