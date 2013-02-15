Report: Harrison Ford will return as Han Solo in ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’

It looks like Disney and director J.J. Abrams may have added a key element to the upcoming “Star Wars: Episode VII.”

Harrison Ford.

The actor expressed interest in returning to the George Lucas-created franchise — along with fellow original trilogy co-stars Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill — a while back, but now he’s reportedly in talks with Disney to officially come aboard, according to Latino Review.

Nothing’s confirmed as of now, but the news seems to imply that “Episode VII” will revolve around the OT characters. Most urgently, will Chewbacca co-star once again? Or at least make an appearance?

Ford last played Han in 1983’s “Return of the Jedi.”

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that among the tentatively planned “Star Wars” spin-off films would be one featuring the early adventures of Solo. At HItFix, we racked our brains to figure out who could follow in the footsteps of Ford. Good luck.

Ford recently reprised his other signature LucasFilm role in “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” He’ll soon be seen in the Jackie Robinson biopic “42” and another space adventure, “Ender”s Game.”

