Report: Is Ethan Hawke now the top choice to play Marvel’s Doctor Strange?

Joaquin Phoenix is out, Ethan Hawke is in.

That's the latest report on Marvel's “Doctor Strange.”

Last we heard, Phoenix was reportedly in “final talks” to play the Sorcerer Supreme, but that deal is allegedly off the table, and now Hawke is Marvel's primary choice for the magical role, which will usher in a more supernatural side to the growing Marvel universe.

According to This is Infamous, the “Boyhood” star is currently in contract talks, with the studio trying to lock him down for a six-picture deal, meaning that Strange could pop up in future “The Avengers” or “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, as well as appear in “Strange” sequels.

Casting Hawke makes perfect sense, since director Scott Derrickson previously worked with Hawke on the 2012 horror film “Sinister.” He most recently helmed the horror-cop hybrid “Deliver us From Evil.”

Several other big names have been in the rumor mill over the past year or so, including Johnny Depp, Edgar Ramirez, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jared Leto and Patrick Dempsey, but we should finally be hearing official word from Marvel soon.