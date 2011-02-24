Report: Jake Gyllehaal, Tobey Maguire or Garrett Hedlund may take on ‘The Bourne Legacy’

As expected, Universal Pictures is moving forward with a Matt Damon-less “Bourne” sequel which will focus on a new character in the movie version of Robert Ludlum’s universe. Tony Gilroy, who worked on the screenplays for the first three “Bourne” movies, is scripting the new film appropriately titled “The Bourne Legacy.” According to a report in Variety, the Oscar nominated writer and director is already meeting with actors perhaps in an effort to recruit a big name to the project.

Some of the candidates are expected, some are not. Gilroy has spoken with the recently hit-less Jake Gyllenhaal (soon to be seen in the upcoming “Source Code”), Tobey Maguire (hasn’t starred in a major studio film since “Spider-Man 3”), Garrett Hedlund (hasn’t committed to anything since “Tron Legacy” hit theaters), Taylor Kitsch (expected star of the future thanks to “John Carter of Mars” and “Battleship”) and, no joke, Kellan Lutz (“Twilight Saga” and “Immortals”).

Intriguingly, the trade also reports Gilroy wants to screen test all potential actors which might find the well established Gyllenhaal and Maguire declining further consideration.

With Universal Pictures planning on a summer 2012 release, production on “Bourne Legacy” would need to begin this spring. That means Gilroy will have to lock down his new leading man very, very soon.

Look for more updates on “Bourne” as warranted on HitFix.