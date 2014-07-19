Report: James Garner has passed away at the age of 86

James Garner, a legendary television and movie star, has passed away at the age of 86. According to TMZ, Garner was pronounced dead at his home at 8 PM Saturday night in Los Angeles.

The Oklahoma native and U.S. Army veteran got his start in a small role on Broadway, “The Caine Mutiny Court Martial” before breaking into television. He was best known for his playing Brett Maverick in “Maverick” and Jim Rockford on “The Rockford Files.” Garner also had a number of great screen roles in films such as “The Americanization of Emily,” “The Great Escape,” “Murphy's Romance,” “Victor Victoria,” “Maverick,” “Twilight” (1998), “Space Cowboys” and “The Notebook.”

Garner earned many accolades for his work over the years including two Emmy Awards (15 nominations), an Academy Award nomination for “Romance,” a Screen Actors' Guild lifetime achievement award and three Golden Globe Awards (12 nominations). He also earned the TCA Awards lifetime award in 2010.

He is survived by his wife Lois and daughter Greta.

