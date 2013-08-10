Report: Jay Leno’s last episode of ‘The Tonight Show’ to air February 6

Audiences may need to prepare to say goodbye to Jay Leno by February 6.

That’s the date that’s being reported as the host’s final night of hosting NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” bringing an end to his 22-year run on the show.

Leno’s last episode will reportedly air on February 6, 2014, but his exit deal ensures that the cast and crew will continue to get paid until his contract expires in September of that year.

According to Deadline, the show’s exec producer Debbie Vickers broke the news to the “Tonight Show” staff of approximately 170 on Friday, although NBC has not issued any official statements.

The date doesn’t come as all that much of a surprise. It was revealed in May that Leno would end his gig during the week leading up to the 2014 Winter Olympics, which open February 7.

It was also announced at that time that current “Late Night” host Jimmy Fallon will replace Leno starting Monday, February 24, the night after the games’ closing ceremony.

The new “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will follow that night.

With Fallon as the new host, “The Tonight Show” will be moved from Los Angeles to New York City. “Saturday Night Live’s” Lorne Michaels is executive producing.

As for Leno’s future at NBC, network chief Bob Greenblatt previously confirmed that Leno will continue to have presence at the network, although it’s unknown in what capacity.