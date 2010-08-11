Report: Jennifer Lopez out as ‘American Idol’ judge

Hold off a bit on that coronation of Jennifer Lopez as a key piece in the new “American Idol” judging panel.

According to People , J-Lo is out as a potential American Idol judge. The unbylined People story cites a lone anonymous source in claiming that FOX tired of the “Wedding Planner” star’s hefty demands.

If true, that would give Lopez an even shorter “American Idol” judging tenure than Angie Martinez, who lasted all of two episodes back in the show’s second season.

While speculation had settled on Lopez and Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler as replacements for departing judges Simon Cowell and Ellen DeGeneres, neither potential judge had signed a contract as of FOX’s Television Critics Association press tour session last week, leaving network executives to promise that no announcement would be made until deals were formally locked down.

People‘s unnamed source gives no indication of whether negotiations between FOX and Lopez have broken off entirely or if they’re just at a temporary stand-still, nor does the source indicate the nature of Lopez’s allegedly extreme demands.

Meanwhile, there also continues to be no official news regarding the future of Kara DioGuardi as “American Idol.”

For all of the rumors in recent weeks, only DeGeneres’ departure and Nigel Lythgoe’s return as executive producer have been formally confirmed by the network.

FOX had no comment on the People report.