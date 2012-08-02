Report: Jimmy Fallon to host, Lorne Michaels to produce 85th Academy Awards

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hasn’t always gone in the creative direction ABC would prefer for the awards show of all awards shows, the Academy Awards, and a report indicates they are not thrilled with the host selection for the 2013 Oscars.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Jimmy Fallon is in negotiations to host the 85th Academy Awards and that his former “Saturday Night Live” mentor Lorne Michaels will produce. This would be the first time either has taken the mantle of ABC’s February ratings jewel.

HitFIx has reached out to the Academy for an official comment with no response. However, the organization told the Times there were no talks ongoing at this time.

Fallon has been the host of “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” since March 2009. He replaced Conan O’Brien who went on to briefly host “The Tonight Show” later that year. “Late Night” originally began in 1982 with David Letterman behind the interview desk. Fallon directly competes – for half an hour – opposite “Jimmy Kimmel Live” which has grown a loyal audience on ABC since 2003. Kimmel has traditionally put on a post-Oscar installment of the show after the event for the past few years. The prospect of Fallon emceeing one year’s most watched program is not sitting well with ABC. They have reportedly voiced their displeasure over Fallon’s involvement, but contractually it is the Academy’s decision.

As for Michaels, his involvement is a pleasant surprise. The “SNL” and comedy innovator is an executive producer “Late Night” and a veteran movie producer. His films include the “Wayne’s World” franchise, “Mean Girls,” “Tommy Boy” and, more recently, “Baby Mama.” Even if Fallon doesn’t come on board, Michaels involvement would mean the Academy is attempting to bring more humor back to the event.

Reports indicate that outgoing Academy President Tom Sherak worked to bring Michaels and Fallon on board. Howard “Hawk” Koch was elected AMPAS’ new President earlier this week.

The 84th Academy Awards was hosted by Billy Crystal and produced by produced by Brian Glazer and Don Mischer. Over 39.3 million viewers watched the show, the second highest total in five years. It received a 25.5 rating, the show’s highest rating mark since 2005.

