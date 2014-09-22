Report: Kenan Thompson plans to leave ‘SNL’ after this, his 12th, season

Report: Kenan Thompson to leave “SNL” after this, his 12th, season

Thompson, who joined the cast in 2003, planned to leave last season but Lorne Michaels convinced him to stay due to the high cast turnover, according to TMZ. After this season, Thompson will tie for the 3rd-longest “Saturday Night Live” tenure with Al Franken — Seth Meyers is 2nd, Darrell Hammond is 1st.

Warner Bros. TV denies Charlie Sheen”s claim they are talking about a “Two and a Half Men” return

Sheen had told TV Guide, “I've reached out to them and they've reached back. We”re trying to figure out what makes the most sense.”

“Veronica Mars” is also celebrating a 10th anniversary today

“Veronica Mars” and “Lost” premiered on the same night, Sept. 22, 2004.

Hulu greenlights Stephen King”s JFK assassination drama “11/22/63” from J.J. Abrams

“If I ever wrote a book that cries out for long-form, event TV programming, 11/22/63 is it,” King says of his series, which is expected to last just one season.

Netflix announces a new “Living with Spoilers” initiative

The video streaming company announced that it is helping to classify spoilers, from “power spoilers” to “impulsive spoilers” to “shameless spoilers.”

A former Hillary Clinton aide fact-checks “Madam Secretary”

CBS” fictional secretary of state should be wearing earrings,” says Tara Sonenshine, who was undersecretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs when Hillary Clinton was secretary of state.

Sugar Bear: I”m not allowed to talk to the media, but I did not cheat

Who is muzzling the “Honey Boo Boo” star?

NBC to air the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday

The Central Park concert, which will also be shown on MSNBC, will feature Jay-Z, Carrie Underwood, The Roots, Alicia Keys and No Doubt, with Chris Hayes and Alex Wagner hosting.