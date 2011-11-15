Report: Kristen Stewart offered role in ‘Akira’

Will we be seeing “Twilight” star Kristen Stewart in the apocalyptic future cityscape of “Akira”?

The live-action Hollywood remake of the cult classic Japanese anime is reportedly pursuing Stewart for the lead female role.

The futuristic film, directed by Jaume Collet-Sera, is currently lining up the main characters. Stewart is being offered the role of Kei, a freedom fighter who gets involved with motorcycle hooligans Kaneda and Tetsuo after the latter is captured by the military who wish to contain/exploit his psychokinetic powers. Garret Hedlund (“Tron Legacy”) has been offered the role of Kaneda, who develops a romance with Kei.

According to Twitch, Gary Oldman (“The Dark Knight”) and Helena Bonham Carter (“Fight Club”) have also been offered roles in the film.

Like the 1986 anime, the upcoming Warner Brothers production is based on Katsuhiro Otomo’s lengthy manga.

While many fans of the manga and animated film are likely to roll their eyes at the potential inclusion of the “Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn” star, landing Stewart for the part could be a coup on WB’s part, as she’s about to open one of the year’s biggest hits and next year’s “Snow White and the Huntsman” is gathering steam well ahead of its release date.



What do you think about Stewart starring in “Akira”?