Report: Laura Prepon exiting ‘Orange Is the New Black’ in Season 2

#Orange Is The New Black #Netflix
08.15.13 5 years ago 7 Comments

Laura Prepon’s stint behind bars may be coming to an end.

At least that’s according to a new Buzzfeed report, which claims the “Orange Is the New Black” actress won’t be a series regular in the Netflix drama’s second season. Instead, unnamed sources have Prepon returning only for a limited number of episodes, just long enough to resolve Alex’s storyline – though the door will be left open for her to reprise the role in the future.

As for Netflix, the streaming service is currently denying the report, with a spokesperson telling E! News, “It’s not accurate. Our season is still developing and nothing is confirmed.”

Alex’s on-again, off-again relationship with fellow inmate/ex-girlfriend Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) provided much dramatic tension in “Orange’s” first season. You can read Alan’s review of all 13 episodes here.

Would you be sad to see Prepon go? Let us know in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Orange Is The New Black#Netflix
TAGSLAURA PREPONNETFLIXORANGE IS THE NEW BLACKOrange Is the New Black Season 2

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP