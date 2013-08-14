Report: Laura Prepon exiting ‘Orange Is the New Black’ in Season 2

Laura Prepon’s stint behind bars may be coming to an end.
At least that’s according to a new Buzzfeed report, which claims the “Orange Is the New Black” actress won’t be a series regular in the Netflix drama’s second season. Instead, unnamed sources have Prepon returning only for a limited number of episodes, just long enough to resolve Alex’s storyline – though the door will be left open for her to reprise the role in the future.
As for Netflix, the streaming service is currently denying the report, with a spokesperson telling E! News, “It’s not accurate. Our season is still developing and nothing is confirmed.”
Alex’s on-again, off-again relationship with fellow inmate/ex-girlfriend Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) provided much dramatic tension in “Orange’s” first season. You can read Alan’s review of all 13 episodes here.
Would you be sad to see Prepon go? Let us know in the comments.
At first I thought Prepon’s character was one of the weakest parts of the (incredible) ensemble, but that changed when (spoiler, I guess) she got stuck in the dryer. It showed Alex and Piper’s chemistry much better than the flashbacks did, which made me retroactively understand how hurt Alex was.
Anyway, “Orange” would be a worse show if she leaves. And unless Prepon has the lead in a surefire network show next season, I don’t know what would motivate her to go, careerwise. Hopefully Buzzfeed is wrong. It’s happened many times before.
Laura… Please… Please Stay. Please. Jenji! Talk to her! Taylor! Anybody? Hastings! Don’t let this happen!
Yes, that scene with her in the dryer was a crucial moment for me. I started to understand Alex/Piper relationship and I started to love this storyline.
Damn it, this is really dissapointing news.
Can’t say I’m sad that she might be leaving, the actress not the character. In fact, she should be replaced. She’s not really a bad actress, it’s just that her eyebrows are so weird that it’s really distracting.
Really? Her eyebrows are weird? Jesus.
Possible story Spoilers (but no details revealed):
I hope the rumor is true. Prepon was miscast from the get-go. They should just have her take the rap for a certain event that occurred and ship her off to another prison. OZ did this with Chris Meloni’s character and it would work for this show as well. Meloni returned in a later season and the same could work here.
After that, they can introduce a new character and have her create a relationship of some kind with Piper. The Alex storyline was about to get stale because they already had the initial outrage, the make-up, and the break-up. The relationship came full circle and is no longer necessary.
She is the reason I watched the show. If she goes I probably won’t watch anymore. She was brilliant in season 1. I am so disappointed she’s going :(