Report: Laura Prepon exiting ‘Orange Is the New Black’ in Season 2

Laura Prepon’s stint behind bars may be coming to an end.

At least that’s according to a new Buzzfeed report, which claims the “Orange Is the New Black” actress won’t be a series regular in the Netflix drama’s second season. Instead, unnamed sources have Prepon returning only for a limited number of episodes, just long enough to resolve Alex’s storyline – though the door will be left open for her to reprise the role in the future.

As for Netflix, the streaming service is currently denying the report, with a spokesperson telling E! News, “It’s not accurate. Our season is still developing and nothing is confirmed.”

Alex’s on-again, off-again relationship with fellow inmate/ex-girlfriend Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) provided much dramatic tension in “Orange’s” first season. You can read Alan’s review of all 13 episodes here.

