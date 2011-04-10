Report: ‘Wrath of the Titans’ cuts Liam Neeson’s cameo in ‘The Hangover, Part II’

It may be the most notorious movie cameo this century. Well, at least for all the well known actors who have shot it only to not make the final cut.
Director Todd Phillips first wanted to hire Mel Gibson for the role of a tattoo artist who the heroes of the film have to track down during their Thailand adventure in “The Hangover, Part II.” That didn’t go over well with some of the franchise’s stars so Phillips reluctantly dropped Gibson and shot the cameo with Neeson instead. Now, less than two months before the sequel explodes at the box office, it turns out Neeson won’t appear in the expected blockbuster after all.
According to TMZ, Neeson’s busy schedule shooting “Wrath of the Titans” precluded him from re-shooting the cameo and Phillips had to recast. Director and sometimes actor Nick Cassavetes stepped in and barring any cuts, “should” still appear in the film. Neeson’s shooting schedule must be very tight because “Wrath” and “Hangover” are both being produced by Warner Bros. who no doubt would want to make the reshoot happen.
Cassavetes has appeared in films such as “Face/Off,” “Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle” and “The Astronaut’s Wife.” He’s better known for directing films such as “John Q,” “The Notebook,” “Alpha Dog” and “My Sister’s Keeper.” His new dramedy “Yellow” with Ben Foster, Hank Azaria and Sienna Miller is expected sometime in 2012.
Neeson’s “Wrath of the Titans,” a sequel to 2010’s “The Clash of the Titans,” will be released on March 30, 2012.
“The Hangover, Part II” opens nationwide on May 26.
It’s amazing that some of these turds had NO PROBLEM working with a convicted RAPIST.
I don’t want to excuse Gibson’s anti-semitism, which to me personally is heinous because it seems to be (particularly abroad, particularly in Europe) the last “accepted” prejudice, but the fact that Zach Galifinakas was the main voice who got Gibson barred from the cameo is most galling.
You know, considering he, again, had no problem working with a convicted rapist last time around (Tyson), and his girlfriend is a crusader against violent crime against women.
There’s a word for guys like that. Hypocrite.
Thats not what it’s about. Tyson’s crime was almost 20 years ago and he was convicted and served his time. He’s now reformed and raising freaking pigeons. He’s a destitute broken down man and Todd Phillips and co thought casting him would be awesome. And it was. It’s not that Gibson is more or less deserving. It’s the fact that casting him became completely about him trying to erase the mudslide that has destroyed his image in the last few years. It’ wasn’t about him giving a funny performance in one of the most anticipated comedies out there, it was just about Mel Gibson, his ego, and his drunken tirades.
Haters gonna hate. See, thats the problem with people. They damn people for life for a mistake and can never forgive.
Ahhhhh Matt C, you will be in a situation at one point in your life when you will ask forgiveness. Believe that.
Hey, Bonzai, I’m all about forgiveness, for most things.
But do you really understand why rape is far worse than even murder?
Because the victim is left alive, and even with extensive psychological help, will suffer the rest of their lives for what was taken from them. Someone who is murdered suffers no more.
Rape & child molestation are the single-worst crimes that can be committed against people.
But, you know, it’s okay, ’cause the rapist did his time, while they can’t work with the other guy ’cause he’s an anti-semite. I wouldn’t want to work with an anti-semite either, and would demand not to work with Gibson, but I also wouldn’t work with a rapist.
There’s right and wrong. Absolutely no grey area here.
Apparently you can’t read. It’s not about their crimes. It’s about why they want the part. Tyson wasn’t thinking “hey I’ll do this cameo and everyone will forget about my crimes and love me.” However that is what Gibson was thinking. Tyson just contributed to a comedy. Gibson was going in with an agenda. That’s why they had a problem with it. Also yes you can say “well he did his time, maybe he deserves forgiveness”. That’s how the justice system works. Tyson hasn’t committed anymore crimes. People shouldnt forget what he’s done but they also shouldn’t ban him from society for the rest of his life.
I will sooo boycott Hangover II. It is infested with leftist scum.
All Republicans should boycott this film. Not that Gibson is a GOPer, but liberal Hollywood will give standing ovations to scum like Sean Penn, who praises Chavez and Castro. They’ll fight for child rapists like Polanski. They’ll have no problem trying to hire Lohan or convicted rapist Tyson, but they’ll blackball Gibson even not for hating on jews, but probably for making a Christian movie.
Dude…chill. Seriously.
You watch your mouth about Polanski. Think about what happened to that man and what he had gone through. And a child rapist? Get your fact’s straight. That was on the record, “Consenting” even if she was under age. You have Republican’s raping little boys/girls just the same so get off your high horse.
Polanski, like many before him, made art.
You are an idiot JD and sound like a trolling right winger like all the same. You make conservatists look bad. On that note! I sure hope Gibson stops drinking. Can’t wait for Hangover II.