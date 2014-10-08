Report: NBC tried to get Jon Stewart to host “Meet the Press”
New York Magazine reports that before naming Chuck Todd as host, “NBC News president Deborah Turness held negotiations with Jon Stewart about hosting 'Meet the Press.”” A source adds: “They were ready to back the Brink's truck up” for “The Daily Show” host. Asked about the report, NBC News declined comment.
