Report: NBC tried to get Jon Stewart to host ‘Meet the Press’

#Jon Stewart
10.08.14 4 years ago

Report: NBC tried to get Jon Stewart to host “Meet the Press”
New York Magazine reports that before naming Chuck Todd as host, “NBC News president Deborah Turness held negotiations with Jon Stewart about hosting 'Meet the Press.”” A source adds: “They were ready to back the Brink's truck up” for “The Daily Show” host. Asked about the report, NBC News declined comment.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jon Stewart
TAGSJON STEWARTMEET THE PRESS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP