Report: Sally Field in talks to play Aunt May in ‘Spider-Man’

Still eternally youthful at the age of 63, Sally Field hardly resembles the traditional image of what most comic book readers expect of Peter Parker’s beloved Aunt May. However, reports suggests the two-time Oscar winner is in negotiations to join Martin Sheen, Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone and Rhys Ifans in Marc Webb’s reboot of “Spider-Man.”

The news was initially broken by the Hollywood Reporter’s Heat Vision blog, but is spreading around town like wildfire. If the “Brothers and Sisters” star joined the cast, it would be a radical transformation of the character who was previously played, to great acclaim, by Rosemary Harris in Sam Raimi’s three “Spider-Man” films.

Field has been a staple of the small screen in recent years, but her legendary credits include “Norma Rae,” “Places in the Heart,” “Smokey and the Bandit,” “Steel Magnolias,” “Murphy’s Romance,” “Mrs. Doubtfire” and, of course, the classic “Not Without My Daughter.”

If production continues on schedule for next spring, scheduling issues may have to be worked out with her commitments to the popular ABC ensemble drama.

Earlier in the day, it was revealed Martin Sheen is in talks to play Uncle Ben in the potential blockbuster.

More updates as this story develops on HitFix.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow HitFix on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/580/bn_alert_newjs.js