Report: Stephen Sommers to return to helm ‘GI Joe’ sequel

It has been a few months of sleepless nights, cold sweats and stress induced skin rashes, but we can all rest easy now: It’s being reported that Stephen Sommers will return to direct the sequel to “G.I. Joe.” Whew!

After conflicting reports from the post production period of “Rise of Cobra” about Sommers being locked out of the editing room, The Wrap is reporting that all conflict has been resolved, the studio likes the draft of the script that “Zombieland” scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick turned in, and all is right with the world. As an added cherry to this sundae of news, Channing Tatum is reportedly returning to reprise his role as “Duke.” OK, setting snark to “off.”

As a youngster, this writer realized early on that although the G.I. Joe cartoons were lots of fun, they were also slipping through a loophole in the laws that prohibited excessive commercials being shown to children. By producing a show featuring their toys, Hasbro had managed to get half hour commercials for their products on the air. It’s a tribute to the writers and animators at DIC and other producers of the cartoon series that so many of us grew to love those characters and consider them our own.

In a way G.I. Joe may have helped us become desensitized to advertising, making madison avenue execs really work for their supper when Gen X came of age, shrugged its shoulders at all their TV noise, and got on the internet.

An early fan of Sommer’s, I’ve watched his product mutate from kick-ass romps with heart (“Deep Rising”) to strange soulless endeavors that leave one feeling kind of headachy and violated. (“Van Helsing”) No matter how we feel about his return to G.I. Joe, the two kind of belong together.

Here’s the trailer to last year’s “Rise of Cobra,” can you tell me what the heck’s going on in it?



Can’t get enough of Motion/Captured? Don’t miss a post with daily HitFix Blog Alerts. Sign up now.

Don’t miss out. Add Motion/Captured to your iGoogle, My Yahoo or My MSN experience by clicking here.

Not part of the HitFix Nation yet? Take 90 seconds and sign up today.