Report: Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth”s “Mystery Girls” has been canceled

ABC Family insists that no official decision has been made, but TV Line reports that the mystery series won”t be back for a 2nd season.

Ex-intern files a class-action lawsuit against CBS and Letterman

Ex-“Late Show” intern Mallory Musallam filed the lawsuit demanding that she and “all similarly situated employees that also worked on The Late Show With David Letterman, all compensation, including minimum wages and overtime compensation, which they were deprived of, plus interest, attorneys” fees, and costs.”

“True Detective” Season 2: Rachel McAdams vs. Elisabeth Moss?

Variety reports the two actresses are vying for the lead female role on the HBO series.

Click Read Full Post For More

“Two and a Half Men” adds Maggie Lawson to its final season

The “Psych” star will play a social worker helping Walden and Alan get married.

“Utopia” is loaded with extreme, off-putting contestants

The Fox reality show based on a Dutch format is supposed to send a message about uniting people over the course of a year in a common goal, yet the first episode showed a group that viewers wouldn”t want to share an elevator ride. PLUS: “Utopia” suffers from lack of cameramen and storylines, and go behind the scenes of “Utopia.”

“SNL” alum Abby Elliott to star in Bravo”s “Odd Mom Out”

She”ll play a “momzilla” in the sitcom based on author/fashionista Jill Kargman”s life.

Connie Britton, Liam Neeson, Allison Janney are lending their voices to “Family Guy”

“Modern Family”s” Julie Bowen will also guest this season.

“SNL”s” Jay Pharoah treats Chris Rock to his Chris Rock impression

Pharoah unleashed his Chris Rock at the Toronto Film Festival, where Rock is premiering his new film.

The Replacements will play “The Tonight Show” three decades after “SNL” ban

The Minneapolis quartet ticked off Lorne Michaels with their drunken performance on “SNL” in 1987.