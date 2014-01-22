Report: Who’s testing to star as the new ‘Fantastic Four’?

The upcoming “Fantastic Four” reboot being directed by Josh Trank continues to move forward. A report from Variety says that not only has Simon Kinberg finished an updated script for the movie, but that actors are going to start testing for the roles by the end of the month.
One of the actors up for Reed Richards, Miles Teller, indicated during an interview at Sundance that he was definitely involved with the movie, although whether he is firmly attached or testing remains unclear. Other actors mentioned as contenders for the Reed Richards role include Kit Harrington and Richard Madden (both from “Game of Thrones”).
While the article does not indicate who might be testing for Ben Grimm, both Kate Mara and Saoirse Ronan are in the running for Sue Storm. At this moment, the name most associated with Johnny Storm is Michael B. Jordan.
Teller and Jordan can both be seen in the upcoming film “That Awkward Moment,” where they star alongside Zac Efron and Imogen Poots. For his part, Jordan has already worked with director Trank on “Chronicle.” Perhaps that link will offer Teller a leg up during the testing phase.
The “Fantastic Four” reboot is set to hit theaters on June 19, 2015, so all the pieces do need to be worked out relatively soon.
Once again it looks like the casting decisions are going all wrong with this movie. It doesn’t seem like a stretch (see what I did there) for the director to find talented actors to portray the Fantastic Four in the form we’ve known them for 50 years. Those are the characters that built up the fan base; I just don’t understand why it’s so difficult to get a proper on-screen translation of these characters that includes their age, look and characterization. Not much about the news here speaks to such a translation with at least two characters markedly different.
Can’t we at least have one version of the FF done right before we go back and re-imagine it?
If you’re referring to the possibility that Sue and Johnny Storm might be black, that doesn’t sound like a game-changer to me.
Agreed. I don’t know how you write/cast siblings as different ethnicities without it coming off forced casting for marketing demographics. It seems to me they’re going for the teen/Twilighty versions of the FF from the Ultimate stories. Somebody at FOX must think it was the age of the previous cast that ruined the first two films? Actually it was due to the a lack of good stories that neither played it for fun like Men in Black or treated it as serious (sci fi) which is always the mistake of failed super hero movies. On top of that, it was just lazy with the portrayal of the Thing. Even if you insist on using a suit for budget reason, for goodness sake at least apply force perspective, which won’t cost you a lot to do. When Thing is shorter than Sue Storm, you’re doing something wrong. But when you do it right, you get Dark Knight, and most Marvel movies.. When you don’t you get Batman and Robin. WIsh they’d learn that lesson. And as for the age thing, I wish they’d just embrace it. Reed and Ben (an astrophysicist and a fighter pilot) are far more believable characters as adults than they are as teens or 20 somethings. RDJ nailed Tony Stark when he was 40. Nuff said.