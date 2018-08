Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Rotten Tomatoes' Grae Drake had a hard time remembering the work of Samuel L. Jackson when she sat down to interview him recently. Wait, let me rephrase: She had an easy time remembering the work of every black entertainer who isn't Samuel L. Jackson. There. You're in good company, Sam Rubin.

Watch as Sam Jackson deflects Drake's (intentional) errors with ease. The best line? “I'm almost as old as that guy.”