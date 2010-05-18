Reports: CBS cancels ‘Ghost Whisperer,’ ‘Num3rs,’ ‘Christine’ and more

In one fell swoop, CBS is clearing out much of its dead and, in some cases, not-so-dead wood. According to a variety of media reports, CBS has decided to cancel at least seven shows, including a pair of its long-running Friday hits.

On the reported chopping block for CBS are the aging drama “Cold Case,” which would leave with more than 150 episodes under its belt, as well as “Gary Unmarried,” first year comedy “Accidentally on Purpose” and the Jerry Bruckheimer produced “Miami Medical.”

None of those cancellations would be truly surprising.

It was also expected that CBS was through with the Friday drama “Numb3rs,” after reducing the mathematical procedural’s sixth season to only 16 episode. And, indeed, “Numb3rs” appears to be through.

Somewhat more unexpected, though, is the news that CBS is also canceling “Ghost Whisperer.” The Jennifer Love Hewitt supernatural drama passed 100 episodes this season and still reliably wins its Friday 8 p.m. time slot, albeit with ratings that have tailed off precipitously in the past two seasons. As of now, it appears that NBC transplant “Medium” may be the only piece of CBS’ formerly stalwart Friday to survive.

The last member of this unlucky cancelled septet is “The New Adventures of Old Christine.” The Emmy-winning comedy, seemingly always a last-second renewal or cancellation for CBS, isn’t necessarily dead yet. In past years, ABC has expressed consistent interest in adding the show.

According to Deadline.com , ABC remains in the mix for both “Old Christine” and “Ghost Whisperer,” though having added a whopping 10 new shows on Tuesday (May 18), money and space would both be issues.

CBS will officially announce its schedule on Wednesday.