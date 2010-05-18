Reports: CBS cancels ‘Ghost Whisperer,’ ‘Num3rs,’ ‘Christine’ and more

In one fell swoop, CBS is clearing out much of its dead and, in some cases, not-so-dead wood. According to a variety of media reports, CBS has decided to cancel at least seven shows, including a pair of its long-running Friday hits.
On the reported chopping block for CBS are the aging drama “Cold Case,” which would leave with more than 150 episodes under its belt, as well as “Gary Unmarried,” first year comedy “Accidentally on Purpose” and the Jerry Bruckheimer produced “Miami Medical.”
None of those cancellations would be truly surprising.
It was also expected that CBS was through with the Friday drama “Numb3rs,” after reducing the mathematical procedural’s sixth season to only 16 episode. And, indeed, “Numb3rs” appears to be through.
Somewhat more unexpected, though, is the news that CBS is also canceling “Ghost Whisperer.” The Jennifer Love Hewitt supernatural drama passed 100 episodes this season and still reliably wins its Friday 8 p.m. time slot, albeit with ratings that have tailed off precipitously in the past two seasons. As of now, it appears that NBC transplant “Medium” may be the only piece of CBS’ formerly stalwart Friday to survive.
The last member of this unlucky cancelled septet is “The New Adventures of Old Christine.” The Emmy-winning comedy, seemingly always a last-second renewal or cancellation for CBS, isn’t necessarily dead yet. In past years, ABC has expressed consistent interest in adding the show.
According to Deadline.com, ABC remains in the mix for both “Old Christine” and “Ghost Whisperer,” though having added a whopping 10 new shows on Tuesday (May 18), money and space would both be issues.
CBS will officially announce its schedule on Wednesday.
Here are my feelings:
NUMB3RS- Loved it, but it ended on a high note. Now can we get David to host a show about math on PBS or something? I’d watch it.
Cold Case- Like it, but a lot of the time it is pushed back due to football so I end up having to catch the show online. Still has promise.
Gary Unmarried- I liked the main character’s actor more when he was on Ghost Whisperer. I watched two episodes and was done.
Accidently on Purpose- One season or two season show at most. I liked it though, the pot head friend was hillarious.
Miami Medical- I was warry at first due to the MASH comment but after giving it a chance I like it. The main doctor is really handsome.
Ghost Whisperer- I used to like it and only catch this season if there isn’t anything else on. It didn’t just jump, but flew over the shark with that whole killing off Jim thing. I would like to get to the bottom of the whole shiny/shadow thing though.
New Adventures of Old Christine- I won’t say I hated it, but I really, really did not like it. I’d be glad when it goes.
dont take away ghost whisperer please!!!!
I don’t understand why Numb3rs was cancelled, that show was awesome. It was #1 in its timeslot on Friday night. How is that not good enough for CBS? Who’s with me? If you’re a math and logic nerd, do the right thing and let your voice be heard! Cold Case was also good (assuming it does get chopped), but there was too much about their personal lives that I could have cared less about. More backstory about the actual cases is what the series should’ve stayed with.
Loved NUMB3RS so sorry it’s finished, at least it was finished on a positive note, not just left in the air.
I really liked Ghost whisperer & cold case, I watched Ghost every Friday night but fond it harder to watch coldcase as it was always pushed back by football & comes on too late! Wish networks could just stop cancelling shows all of the time. NBC took Mercy off too. I can’t win, I fall in love w/shows then they’re cancelled!
Will miss Numbers and Cold Case, I am very dissapointed that they want to cancel Ghost Whisperers, Miami Medical is a great new show, CBS needs to give it another year, I think it will fly, Greys Anatomy is good, but its nice to see new faces.
Please don’t take away Miami Medical. I just love the way the Doctor’s act like they really care about a patient. Give it another season at least.