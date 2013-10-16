Reports have Aronofsky and Paramount battling over Russell Crowe’s ‘Noah’

Why would you hire Darren Aronofsky to make a Darren Aronofsky film unless you were ready to have the full Darren Aronofsky experience?
During a recent appearance on the podcast “How Did This Get Made?”, I talked about how often we see long-time dream projects finally get realized on film only to turn out to be terrible. I’m not saying that will be the case with “Noah,” but any studio that signs on to a film like that has to understand this isn’t some mere case of work for hire. This is something that a filmmaker has lived with for decades now, and there are things he’s going to have to do, test audiences be damned. When you agree to make a film like that, you have to assume it’s going to be a wild ride, and when we hear reports of struggles in this situation, it baffles me because it seems like everyone involved should have seen that coming.
The process of getting a film made involves a lot of tap-dancing, particularly when we’re talking about a $100 million-plus epic action film based on a Bible story that features mutant giants, CG animals, and the actual end of the world. Aronofsky knew full well what he was trying to do with the film, but part of the game involves convincing someone who is willing to spend that $100 million-plus that even if you make the absolute weirdest version of your film, there’s still some commercial appeal, and you can cut a trailer that will get everyone in the theater.
I have no idea where they are in the process right now. Normally I’d reach out to the filmmaker to ask, but I would imagine that once the story broke in the “Hollywood Reporter,” Aronofsky was bombarded with requests for comment, and honestly, his best opportunity to comment comes when he releases the film. If it works, then none of this process right now matters to the audience in the least, and if it doesn’t, at least it will be finished and the film is the film at that point.
It seems crazy to try to loop in people who expect a more traditional take on the story from the Bible, because even in script form, “Noah” was not that. At all. I am fascinated by what Aronofsky is attempting here, and I can honestly say it’s not like anything else I’ve ever read. It uses the familiar story as a springboard, but it’s much larger and stranger and more outrageous than what people will expect. It is a story about man’s responsibility to the Earth, and in some ways, it eschews any simple arguments about religion. That just isn’t what the film seems to be about, and that will no doubt frustrate people looking for something akin to the old ’60s Bible epics.
Kim Masters wrote about how there have been a number of test screenings that have had very mixed results, and that they’ve evidently been screening to very specific crowds looking to see if there are different reactions depending on someone’s POV ahead of time. With the film set for a March release, there’s still plenty of time to fine-tune things. Aronofsky’s last film, “Black Swan,” was a bigger financial hit than I think anyone might have expected, and it definitely earned him the right to make this film, which has been his dream since high-school. No matter what, I hope the final cut of the film represents Aronofsky’s vision and not something that has been homogenized through test screening. Use that process for something like “Jack Ryan,” where you’re aiming for a franchise and you want every single possible audience member. With “Noah,” the studio had to know up front that they were signing on to make a very expensive piece of art with an artist who is known for not compromising his vision. He’s got a cast (including Emma Watson, Jennifer Connelly, Logan Lerman, Anthony Hopkins, and Ray Winstone) that can help sell the film, and I’ll bet you can pull plenty of arresting imagery from the film, especially with ILM handling the FX. Roll the dice. Let him make his movie. Fighting him on it at this point seems backwards.
It just seems ridiculous to me when the frog complains because the scorpion stung him. Darren Aronofsky has never pretended to be anything other than what he is, and that’s exactly why so many of us love his work.
“Noah” is currently set to sail into theaters on March 28, 2014.
When people give you $150 Million to make a movie, they get a voice.
Yup.
The point is, they should have realized what they were signing up for from the beginning. They had the script. Just by looking at Aronofsky’s work so far you can see that he doesn’t make broad crowd-pleasers (not that there is anything wrong with that). Backpedaling at this point in the game is kind of silly.
And when you buy a car, you shouldn’t complain later that it’s not a horse.
The thing is that Aronofsky ,in order to get money for the film,initially made a comic book adaption of his vision and promoted it to the Hollywood studios.When Paramount gave him 100m they knew what they were financing.
I agree completely, Drew, especially with your last two sentences.
Which episode of the “How Did This Get Made?” podcast are you on? I’d like to give it a listen please. Thanks a bunch!
P.S. I saw “Drinking Buddies”. It’s really sticking with me…in a good way. I’m so glad I saw it.
Drew is on “How Did This Get Made” podcast number 72, talking about the train wreck that was, and is, “Toys.”
Darren Aranofsky directing a Noah’s Ark film seemed like an awful idea from the start.
Darren Aronofsky directing a Noah’s Ark film seemed like an awesome idea from the start.
FTFY.
I was in one of the test screening groups that saw Noah (in Arizona). Since the test screenings had some strict NDAs, I won’t be able to go into full detail, but I’ll add a few comments that I suspect the studio won’t get too angry about:
Darren Aronofsky’s Noah is beautiful and fascinating. This is the best compliment I can give it. I myself am a follower of Christ (that is to say: I know and read the Bible regularly), but given the fact that I love cinema as much as I do, I will likely have a very different reaction than typical evangelicals. It’s clear many in the audience were dissatisfied by the film, but I definitely found it interesting and worthy of much thought and discussion afterwards. I think a lot of the reason people were so dissatisfied is the same reason I myself am sometimes dissatisfied by films–expectations. Some thoughts:
– The story, which has already been written about by others, is *inspired* by events written about in the Bible/Torah, but not a direct translation. I myself didn’t find this a problem, since there is actually *very little written* about the flood in Genesis.
– Many Christians’ expectations will probably be based upon wrong teaching they received in “Sunday school” as kids that, in the film’s defense, aren’t *actually* in the Bible. “Everybody made fun of Noah for building the ark,” I was taught as a kid, as an example. But that’s nowhere in Genesis. And that’s good, because where would people start running if a flood began? To the guy building a giant boat, of course!
– The imagery is absolutely gorgeous. It was a very early screening, so I can’t wait to see it once all the final graphics are in place.
– Noah’s oral account of creation, supported by imagery in the film, is particularly amazing.
– I think much of the audiences’ dissatisfaction (even confusion) came about with some of the more fantastical elements in the film. I, for one, was excited to see how Aronofsky would portray the Nephilim, and found his interpretation quite interesting. Others will probably find it strange, though, and more out of “Lord of the Rings” than the Bible.
– As a film lover, I understand the decisions Darren made and found them worth admiring. However, the two things that frustrated me most in the story, which I felt were unnecessary were A) the interpretation that Noah thought he and his family (even a baby) should die, rather than still outline God’s mercy towards Noah’s family and the fact that he wanted to redeem creation through them (Noah being a type of Christ); and B) the stowaway (played by Ray Winstone) storyline. The latter part in particular could be almost entirely dropped with little affect to the rest of the story–it was another point of unnecessary tension they tried to create that they could have left out entirely.
– To add to your enjoyment of the film, you should try sitting right in front of a baptist pastor in the theater, like I did. He was rather vocal about his distaste for the movie (“That didn’t happen!”).
That’s my two cents. It’s not a full review, but I can say this in summary: as-is, it will be a beautiful, one-of-a-kind film worth discussing and dissecting. That, in my opinion, is far more valuable than taking a direct account of the biblical story as written and translating it to screen. You can do that with a felt board in Sunday school.
Last but not least, I’d like to tell you Drew that, though I rarely comment, I really appreciate your perspective. You are one of the very few film critics I read. Keep up the great work!
I can’t help a little laugh when you say that the Lord of the Rings is more fantasical than the bible.
Also the Baptist preacher being upset about this interpretation of the Flood story, but not understanding that the version of the flood in the bible was a “reimagined version” of the flood story of the Babylonian story of Gilgamesh.
I used to be an evangelical, and my family still is. I can assure you that the explanation many evangelicals have concerning this bit of history is that the Babylonian story may have come first, but it wasn’t the correct version. The version in the Bible is God’s account. He may have been beaten to the punch by the story of Gilgamesh, but when He chose to give His account, it’s the one and only true account.
I think it’s a bit of bending over backwards to try and make something fit into your faith, but that’s what a lot of faith (particular fundamentalism) is about.
While I can’t say I agree until I actually watch the movie. Darren did had quite a lot of trouble last time he tried big budget production with The Fountain. May be he just need to find the right kind of producers that could assists him in his vision, like Alfonso Cuaron with David Heyman and Christopher Nolan with his wife.
Weren’t the problems with The Fountain because Brad Pitt left the project right before filming? It was Pitt’s name which helped secure that big budget and when he left, the budget was mercilessly slashed.
Not much Aronofsky could have done about that.
He wanted to make a grounded Noah story?
How anyone can ever have a single complaint about a film that has both Jennifer Connely and Emma Watson in it is beyond me.
If I had to guess, I wouldn’t be surprised if the execs who greenlighted this had no idea that the script was different than the Biblical version of the story and just assumed it would be a Passion or Narnia-sized slam dunk. They’re probably shocked that religious audiences are having a luke-warm reaction. But their ignorance isn’t Aronofsky’s fault, though.
It’s really disheartening to see how directors who have pushed the envelope resort to making films we would make fun of in the 90’s (i.e. “And God Spoke” which is available on netflix).
Darren Aronofsky at the helm; Russell Crowe playing Noah. What more could they ask for? Right away, you know it’s going to be a miraculously good film.
Aronofsky is a visionary and as such, can be distinctly unpalatable for mass consumption. That to me, is his beauty and his strength. He describes The Fountain as a ‘simple love story’ which was far from that all told. I can kind of see how backers quick to profit off Black Swan fame (perhaps) could maybe not quite fully get an Aronofsky pitch…But I’m delighted he got the chance to embark the ark, and look forward to the outroar he’ll stir up in the narrow-minded folk who dare not imagine where Aronofsky will inevitably go. IOW, I see it as a very good sign that some are finding it hard to swallow. Probably just means that there is some great stuff there to digest…