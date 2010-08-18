Reports: Steven Tyler signs ‘American Idol’ judge deal

Senior Television Writer
08.18.10

Steven Tyler has signed his deal to join a reconfigured “American Idol” judging panel for the show’s tenth season, according to published reports.

Both Deadline Hollywood and The Hollywood Reporter say that Tyler, the longtime frontman for Aerosmith, has concluded negotiations and will be on “Idol” next season. The show is in need of new judges since Simon Cowell left to bring his own “X Factor” to America, Ellen DeGeneres quit because she didn’t fit in, and Kara DioGuardi’s contract reportedly wasn’t renewed. That leaves the dawg, Randy Jackson, as the last judge standing, and various reports have suggested FOX and the show’s production company want a new panel featuring Jackson, Tyler and Jennifer Lopez.

Fox isn’t commenting, however (at the TV critics press tour, they wouldn’t even acknowledge if DioGuardi’s contract wasn’t renewed), nor is Tyler’s own team. And various reports have suggested that Lopez priced herself out of the job, while others suggested those first reports are all part of Fox’s ploy to get her to lower her demands, etc., etc., etc. So while it’s likely that a new trio of Jackson, Tyler and Lopez will be announced soon (Deadline says after Labor Day), don’t go burning your Aerosmith CDs just yet.

Around The Web

TAGSAMERICAN IDOLsteven tyler

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP