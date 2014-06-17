‘Resident Evil 6’ will be the last ‘Resident Evil’ movie swears Paul W.S. Anderson

(CBR) Paul W.S. Anderson is looking to close the book on the “Resident Evil” franchise with the next installment, currently titled “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.”
Just in case there”s anything ambiguous about that title, Collider asked the filmmaker whether he”s writing the script as if it were the conclusion of the series. “That”s what”s on the title page,” Anderson replied, “it”s 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter,' so absolutely.”
Revealing he”s “right in the middle” of the first draft, the director said there”s no shooting date for the film, which at one point Screen Gems pegged for September 2014 release.
“I think we”re waiting until we have a first draft screenplay and then go from there,” Anderson said. “I don”t know [when it will debut], depends how fast I write, I guess. There”s no set date yet but hopefully we”ll have an announcement for that soon.”
I have to be honest here. I enjoy the RE series a lot! The first movie is still a pretty competent b-action/horror movie, but from then on it gets more and more bizarre and fankly, that’s what makes the series so unique.
Basically with these movies, Paul Not Thomas Anderson established himself as the Quentin Tarantino of studio trash. He steals scenes and plots from every movie he can find, writes characters that don’t talk or react like any real person would and somehow comes up with a weirdly strange and fascinating piece of film, that couldn’t be made by anybody else.