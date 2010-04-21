‘Resistance’ is futile: Muse sets fall tour dates

04.21.10 8 years ago

Hot on the heels of its successful Coachella headlining gig, Muse has set the dates for the next North American leg of it â€œResistanceâ€ tour.Â  The tour, which follows the band’s major spring arena tourâ€”and it first headlining Madison Square Garden gig, starts Sept. 22 in San Diego and ends Nov. 6 in Cincinnati. Fan pre-sales start Wednesday, April 1, with tickets going on sale to the general public on April 24.
Below are the new dates:

9/22Â Â Â  San Diego, CAÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Viejas Arena
9/23Â Â Â  Anaheim, CAÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Honda Center
9/25Â Â Â  Los Angeles, CAÂ Â Â Â Â Â  Staples Center
10/1Â Â Â  Rio Rancho, NMÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â  Santa Ana Star Center
10/2Â Â Â  Denver, COÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Pepsi Center
10/5Â Â Â  Minneapolis, MNÂ Â Â Â Â Â  Target Center
10/6Â Â Â  Milwaukee, WIÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Bradley Center
10/8Â Â Â  Oklahoma City, OKÂ Â  Ford Center
10/21Â  Quebec City, QCÂ Â Â Â Â Â  Pepsi Coliseum
10/27Â  Charlottesville, VAÂ Â Â  John Paul Jones Arena
11/2Â Â Â  Kansas City, MOÂ Â Â Â Â Â  Sprint Center
11/3Â Â Â  St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center
11/5Â Â Â  Columbus, OHÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Schottenstein Center
11/6Â Â Â  Cincinnati, OHÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  US Bank Arena
