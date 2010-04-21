‘Resistance’ is futile: Muse sets fall tour dates

Hot on the heels of its successful Coachella headlining gig, Muse has set the dates for the next North American leg of it â€œResistanceâ€ tour.Â The tour, which follows the band’s major spring arena tourâ€”and it first headlining Madison Square Garden gig, starts Sept. 22 in San Diego and ends Nov. 6 in Cincinnati. Fan pre-sales start Wednesday, April 1, with tickets going on sale to the general public on April 24.

Below are the new dates:

9/22Â Â Â San Diego, CAÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Viejas Arena

9/23Â Â Â Anaheim, CAÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Honda Center

9/25Â Â Â Los Angeles, CAÂ Â Â Â Â Â Staples Center

10/1Â Â Â Rio Rancho, NMÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Santa Ana Star Center

10/2Â Â Â Denver, COÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Pepsi Center

10/5Â Â Â Minneapolis, MNÂ Â Â Â Â Â Target Center

10/6Â Â Â Milwaukee, WIÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Bradley Center

10/8Â Â Â Oklahoma City, OKÂ Â Ford Center

10/21Â Quebec City, QCÂ Â Â Â Â Â Pepsi Coliseum

10/27Â Charlottesville, VAÂ Â Â John Paul Jones Arena

11/2Â Â Â Kansas City, MOÂ Â Â Â Â Â Sprint Center

11/3Â Â Â St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center

11/5Â Â Â Columbus, OHÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Schottenstein Center

11/6Â Â Â Cincinnati, OHÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â US Bank Arena

