Rethinking ‘Duck Dynasty’: What now?

In the time it’s taken me to process the entire “Duck Dynasty” debacle surrounding Phil Robertson’s admittedly inflammatory comments to GQ magazine, A&E has banned the star and reinstated him. Cracker Barrel vowed to stop selling “Duck Dynasty” product and flip-flopped on that, too. In the end, there’s been much ado but nothing much has changed.
Still, that doesn’t mean the issue is settled. Gay rights activists complained loudly about A&E’s speedy change of heart. How could A&E change their position so quickly?
Well, money talks. “Duck Dynasty” is a ratings juggernaut for the network. When the rest of the family issued a statement they wouldn’t film more episodes without their patriarch and fans started signing petitions (1.8 million at one count), A&E blinked first — and blinked fast. This was hardly a surprise. Just as I never think the speedy effort to shame talent and distance a network from a star’s bad behavior is ever particularly sincere, the reversal of said decision is always just as calculated.
It’s also significant that, in addition to wanting more of the show’s great ratings numbers (the season premiere brought in 11.8 million viewers), A&E may have initially misread to whom those eyeballs belong. Judging from the comments made by fans who took to the Internet, many seemed to value Robertson’s freedom to say what he wants more than express any interest in critiquing the content of his words, whether or not they agreed with what he said.
But boycotts and fiery condemnations on either side just seem to me to be an opportunity missed.
The speed with which people attacked Robertson was expected, but also ironic. The dismissal of all things “Duck Dynasty” fell back into the usual knee-jerk attacks that plagued the show in the beginning. Comments I’ve read have called Robertson a dumb redneck, backward and hate mongering. I think you have to cede the moral high ground when you start name calling.
We are all welcome to disagree with him — and I do — but I think there’s a case for taking a different approach.
I’m not going to get into the nuts and bolts of the debate. Plenty of other people are happily screaming about New vs. Old Testament and sin and gay rights. That’s not the point, or at least not my point.
As a society, we seem to have fallen into a routine when stars don’t behave themselves as we’d like: statements of condemnation are issued, statements of apology follow, and maybe (depending on the value of the star) there is punishment. Paula Deen lost her TV show, Miley Cyrus apologized for her photo spread in Vanity Fair and has since moved on to getting naked with a wrecking ball and twerking, Charlie Sheen was fired from his CBS sitcom and moved into a less impressive one on FX, Alec Baldwin seems to be constantly apologizing for something, Chris Brown’s career tanked briefly then recovered, Mel Gibson — well, he’s still around.
In all the screaming to condemn Robertson (and to support him), I didn’t hear a whole lot of listening — or useful conversation. All this finger-wagging is preaching to the converted or, worse, trying to shame those who don’t agree with whichever side is talking. In the end, all we get are canned (publicist-generated) condemnations, canned (publicist-generated) apologies, and sometimes some half-hearted community service. The lesson learned, if there is one, is don’t express your opinions, get hammered or commit a crime around witnesses or a recording device.
Here’s what I wish would have happened after the GQ interview blew up: I wish some organization promoting LGBT or African-American rights would have approached A&E and asked for, instead of an apology or a punishment for Robertson, an on-camera meeting. Find a way to have a member of the LGBT community wander into an episode (it’s not like reality TV isn’t massaged into storylines, anyway), or maybe shoot a sit-down between the Robertsons and a few African-American members of the military or LGBT fellow Cajuns for a stand-alone show. Not for a fight or a debate, but just to hang out. Maybe they could go fishing. Heck, if A&E didn’t want to air it, they could slap it online.
Granted, I’m not sure a middle ground can be found between gay rights and Robertson’s take on sin. But no one can be faulted for trying. At the very least, Robertson (who didn’t seem to make his comments in malice) can send a message — that he might not agree with certain people, but can have a perfectly civil beer with them anyway. It would be a message very likely to be seen by those 11.8 million fans who would otherwise not see it anywhere else.
Because as many people argued against Robertson’s comments, plenty of people argued for them. And some of the things they said in defending him (things he did not say, by the way) were not, shall we say, polite — just as the criticisms of Robertson weren’t so nice, either.
A friend of mine told me that someone posted a comment on Facebook in the midst of all of this brouhaha expressing regret that no one realized that this was a chance to reach out to Robertson (and “Duck Dynasty”), if for no other reason than to make sure that if any member of the extended Robertson clan ever decided to come out, they wouldn’t be condemned as a sinner. There’s a reason why the It Gets Better Project has been such an important tool for reaching out to LGBT youth.
We may call television the idiot box, but it’s a powerful tool, too. It’s changed the outcome of elections, changed how we view wars. Might as well see if it can stop some yelling and hate speak, too.
The only way to change hearts and minds (or at least get hearts and minds to behave themselves) is to stop yelling and start listening. Just as that goes for celebrities, that goes for fans, too. But welcome to the bully pulpit known as the Internet. I work here; I like it fine. But people who would never dream of spitting in the face of those who do not share their beliefs in person have no problem ranting against them online. The Internet is the “safe” place to share your hate, to vent your spleen, to show the ugliness in your hearts.
Of course, you are welcome to write nasty comments about either side of the debate below. But then, I think you may just be proving my point anyway.
And with that, I stop coming to this site (which I really only was for Drew anyway) – you’ve got to be kidding with this low information nonsense. I guess it bears repeating for the billionth time: he’s free to say what he wants but his employment is not legally protected. As a gay man, I think you’re ridiculous.
Low information nonsense? I guess A&E should be bullied into not airing the show — so it just goes to another network. That’s plain stupid. You can’t bully other people into accepting your world view — and Si was just saying what he believes his religion is telling him. If you think you’re God, you’re the one who’s ridiculous. His employment isn’t legally protected — just as A&E isn’t going to shoot itself in the foot. You probably never watched the show ever anyway, so what do you care?
“His employment isn’t legally protected”
Um, if he was dismissed on the basis of expressing his religious views (which looks to be the case) – then yeah – he does have protection. A&E would have to demonstrate that it would “unreasonable” to accommodate his civil rights and the onus is upon them to justify why it is ok to discriminate.
The way the law works is totally monetary — meaning that employers can *legally* discriminate on the basis of age, sex, religion, sexual orientation, race, and nationality – IF it will hurt their bottom line. Capitalism trumps Civil Rights – it’s just the way the law works.
Obviously, A&E had more to lose by axing the dude than not – but if they upheld their ‘suspension’ decision – they could very well be sued for discrimination.
It was Phil who said it, not Si. Si can’t articulate a whole complex sentence without sounding like he has eaten 10 hits of acid. I have a gay father, friends, uncle, etc. Not Christian, nor redneck, and I watch the show. It’s hilarious. I wish my family were that close.
That being said, I thought what Phil said in his interview was a disgusting. I wasn’t appalled, just a bit disappointed. I will still watch the show. Mainly b/c Phil isn’t on the show but maybe 2 minutes an episode. What he said was wrong but LGBT shouldn’t be too angry. They think he is trying to push his beliefs on other people. He made a statement about how he feels about it. LGBT did it even bigger by getting Gay marriage to become the norm. Everyone stop bitching and be happy. You can’t change the way people think or feel so give it a rest and you will feel happier.
I put “Duck Dynasty” as #3 in my top 10 list. Most of the outspoken critics haven’t seen the show, which never touches on any of the topics Phil addressed in the GQ interview. I’m very sad about what he said — my SIL is gay, as are many of my friends — but I’m reluctant to condemn a show in which he plays such a minor part.
Liane – I’ve not seen the show, but I’m absolutely dumbfounded how anyone w/ any passing familiarity with it – didn’t see this coming from like ten billion miles way…
The dude is a proud bible-thumper – no way was that hidden!
@SALTICID, I have to wonder if A&E ever tried to put the cast through media training (as that tends to make interviews go more smoothly than this one did) and either it didn’t take or was never attempted. He’s definitely a proud bible thumper, though. I’m sure if we knew the political or religious beliefs of many, many stars we’d be surprised and/or mortified. I think this gets muddy for a lot of reality stars who think fans love “them” as opposed to the heavily-edited version we see.
Sad but not surprising that every a-hole TV reporter, starts off with “I’ve never watched “Duck Dynasty”, but here’s what I think…”, as if anyone admitting that they watch the show is a squirrel-eating moron that also likes “Trailer Park Boys”, “Andy Of Mayberry”, or even “The Three Stooges”. The fact is “Duck Dynasty” is directed in such a way as to be an entertaining, family show, allowing viewers to laff with and at the hicks. The directors of the show, make sure that Robertson does not offend any of his viewers, and if not for the hatchet piece done up by GQ, everything would be just hunky dory.
As for Phil Roberston, its no secret that he was a former drug addict, womanizer, drunk, etc. Who knows who or what he was involved with during his drunken stupors. Of course, he NOW knows what is the path to take, but will not allow others to make their own pig-headed decisions, just like he did.
All A&E has to do, is place a disclaimer at the start of the show, saying that the opinions expressed are not those of the network, and that viewer discretion is advised.
Happy, Happy.
Oh yeah, Uncle Silas Robertson was also a major alcoholic when stationed in Viet Nam, and although on the wagon, still needs to be continually drinking from a glass during times of ‘stress’.
Si is the one family member that literally gets away with anything on the show, making as many stupid, leering comments as possible.
During the recent “Duck Dynasty” Christmas special, when Si played an elf, and Willie as Santa hands a girl a $20 bill as a present, Si leers grinning at the little girl, then at Willie and goes “Ho, Ho, Ho…” an obvious reference to a hooker getting paid.
Si’s wife and all his kids refuse to have anything to do with the show, because they know that Si will do and say anything for a laff.
Happy, happy.
What does Duck Dynasty have to do with classic scripted comedies? (besides the scripted part!)
I wasn’t expecting to agree with you when I clicked on this article, and yet I think this is the best piece I’ve read about this debacle yet.
When Dan Cathy of Chick-fil-a publicly opposed gay marriage, Shane L. WIndemeyer, an LGBT leader and the director of Campus Pride met with him on several occasions. His article about the experience is very interesting, mostly because it garnered so little attention in the mainstream media when the controversy was at it’s peak.
Here’s just a bit of the article, “He and I were committed to a better understanding of one another. Our mutual hope was to find common ground if possible, and to build respect no matter what. We learned about each other as people with opposing views, not as opposing people.”
The full article is here: [www.huffingtonpost.com]
It’s a good read.
Thanks for sharing Shane’s article. It is a good read.
Great article. And a very good point.
Come on now, admit you’re the same person who wrote Accidental Racist.
Great point about the missed opportunity and what a better way to handle the whole situation it would have been
Your roommate’s ex-wife is a liar. Begone weirdo hacking program!!
A&E quickly realized that the African-American and Gay communities are not the people driving their ratings, so their whining was irrelevant. No reason to shake the golden goose because a bunch of non-viewers get offended. While I don’t watch the show, I’m constantly enamored with their insane ratings and pop culture foothold. Go into Walmart and there are entire Duck Dynasty sections dedicated to merchandise. I saw the show once and it did nothing for me. A bunch of silly rednecks that built a business isn’t my idea of entertaining tv, but it apparently is to millions of Americans.
I had no problem with the initial suspension or its reversal. I see the merits on both sides of the argument.
The things Phil said in the interview were crude and offensive, but I’m confronted by crude and offensive things almost every day. He has the right to express his views, though he could’ve been a bit more artful in his responses. I’m surprised that A & E doesn’t have minders and publicists to be on hand to direct interactions with media. The network badly mishandled this from minute one. They should have issued a statement distancing themselves from his views and left it at that. They reversed course on the suspension because someone over at the network finally realized that their 3rd tier cable channel hit the jackpot with the show’s ratings success, and they have no leverage for negotiating. They need DD, it doesn’t need them. If they’d issue a disclaimer statement and left well enough alone, Phil wouldn’t have been turned into a conservative rally point and martyr and this would have died down. Hopefully someone over at A&E lost their job not only for the knee-jerk reaction of suspending him first, but for the stunning lack of awareness regarding the show’s demographic breakdowns. I never watch the show and can figure out the people who it appeals to from a magazine cover. Or from my in-laws.
Do I think he’s an idiot for what he believes? Yes. Do his views matter one bit to me? Ummm…no, and they shouldn’t to anyone else. Let the viewers have their Phil back and I’ll return to being cheerfully oblivious to Duck Dynasty once more.
Well said, @Capawesome89.
I think you bring up a good point, Liane, and one that is often seemingly ignored within the 24/7 news cycle: is there a legit ‘solution’ to a perceived problem. Instead of pointing fingers and condemning someone for their opinions, shouldn’t the conversations be more focused on enacting positive change? Even if that change is nothing more than conservative Christians being amicable, friendly, and even maybe accepting of homosexuals.
While I vehemently disagree with pretty much anything said by the Duck guy, I think in reality my only thought is “who gives a shit.” Yes, he’s a participant on a popular show, but even without ever having seen more than an episode or two it is obvious that the show is centered around deep-southern cliches and Christian morals: i.e. it’s no shock that the gentleman believes homosexuality is a sin. Being an old southern guy, it’s also not shocking that he is oblivious to racism in the Jim Crowe era (and IMO that is a more shocking bit of rhetoric he spouted in that interview than the anti-gay spiel).
When this story broke I was at a conference with several homosexual colleagues. None of them had ever seen or heard of Duck Dynasty (about a dozen or so gay men I can think of talking to a few weeks back), and their reaction was to shrug it off and not pay it any mind. FWIW this story broke right around the time a Federal judge ruled gay marriage was legal in Utah, and we were more celebrating actual news (great news at that) than the bullshit rantings of an old southern Christian man.
I thought this was a very thoughtful and balanced evaluation of the Duck Dynasty “episode”. My only question is why would Phil Robertson have to meet with an African American rights organization? I have read similar comments in other articles as well. Does no one realize that Phil has an African American adopted grandson whom he apparently loves very much.
Charlene Jackson
