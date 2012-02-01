Reunited Archers of Loaf announce U.S. tour

02.01.12 7 years ago

Indie rock innovators Archers of Loaf have been pretty busy since ending their decade-plus hiatus last year. They’ve just announced a brief tour of major U.S. cities, including multiple nights in NYC, Boston and their homestate of North Carolina.

Archers of Loaf will also be playing the Noise Pop Festival in SF at the end of the month, and at the expansive Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona this summer. That amazing lineup also includes Bjork, Wilco, The Cure, Death Cab For Cutie, A$AP Rocky, Beach House, Melvins, Washed Out, Sleep, Shellac, The pop Group, Lee Ranaldo, The xx, Yo La Tengo, Girls, Wavves, OFF!, Refused and more.

Their second album, “Vee Vee,” will be re-released February 21.

Here are Archers of Loaf’s tour dates:

Feb 25 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall (Noise Pop)
Feb 26 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour
Apr 26 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
Apr 27 – Cambridge, MA – Middle East
Apr 28 – Cambridge, MA – Middle East
Apr 29 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
May 10 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle
May 11 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom
May 12 – Raleigh, NC – King”s Royal Barcade
May 30 – June 3 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

