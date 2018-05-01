‘Revengers’ Are Perfectly Awful ‘Avengers’ Knockoff Figurines That May Make You Marvel

#Avengers
News Editor
05.01.18

Comedian Jeff Wysaski’s Obvious Plant project is having far too much fun, along with movie audiences everywhere, with Avengers: Infinity War‘s victorious ride at the box office. Case in point … these bootleg-knockoff figurines dubbed The Revengers. They’re, um, pretty ridiculous, but are they any more ridiculous than the Infinity War characters themselves?

The characters who shall fight in the “Endless Tussle” include The Incredible Fella, Regular Racoon, Fedora Ron, and (of course) Token Girl. Actually, that last entry sounds about right, doesn’t it? These days, the MCU has plenty of women fighting alongside their male counterparts (including Scarlet Witch, although Elizabeth Olsen isn’t crazy about her cleavage-laden costume), but only a few short years ago, Black Widow was the only lady Avenger with screentime, so the too-close-for-comfort degree of accuracy might sting.

Several of these Revengers figurines (not Detective Horse, Hacker Boy, or fan favorite Greg) were a real thing, but sadly, they are no longer available, as Obvious Plant has completely sold out of their limited stock. They’ll probably surface on eBay one of these days, and who knows? Mark Ruffalo might spoil their ending, too.

Check out close-up views of these figurines below.

(Via Boing Boing)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Avengers
TAGSAVENGERSInfinity War

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 1 day ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 1 day ago 4 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 1 day ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 1 day ago 3 Comments
Crate-Digging: Feverbones, TVRQUOISE, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: Feverbones, TVRQUOISE, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.18 1 day ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP