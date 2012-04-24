Review: ‘Avengers’ assembles the best Marvel movie so far

I’ve seen the film twice now, and I’m going to do my best to avoid pointless hyperbole in reviewing this.
Short version: it’s tremendous entertainment, confident and complete in a way that none of the Marvel movies so far have been, and I say that as someone who likes the Marvel movies in general. The company makes an incremental leap forward with this movie, and they’ve set the bar fairly high for themselves in the future. I am pleased and impressed and feel like this more than pays off any emotional investment I made in the movies as they were being released.
When discussing “The Avengers” as a film, though, there are several ways to approach it. You can look at it as a further evolution of what Joss Whedon does as a writer and director. You can review it based on its place in the Marvel canon overall. You can analyze how it fits into the overall genre of superhero films. I think the only way to place it in the correct context is to approach it from all of those directions, because the film seems to occupy a unique place in pop culture, and considering how big a commercial product it is, there’s something sort of revolutionary about its very existence.
When Joss Whedon was producing “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” and “Angel,” I never would have called them out as rehearsals for eventually making “The Avengers,” but looking at this film now, with the hindsight of how those shows played out, it’s pretty obvious. Each season of “Buffy” was about introducing a new Big Bad, then assembling the team needed to defeat the villain and testing that team’s integrity, putting personal pressure of each of them in an effort to find their weaknesses. Eventually, each season would build to a genuinely world-threatening situation, and it would take great personal sacrifice and difficulty for good to save the day. “The Avengers” is built like an entire season of one of his shows, but in two-and-a-half hours and with a budget that he could have never dreamed of during the early days of “Buffy.” Whedon came onboard the film after work had already begun on the script, and he shares a co-story credit with Zak Penn, who was the guy Marvel initially hired to help figure out how to bring all these characters together. The final script positively reeks of Whedon, though, and all of his strengths are on display here. The characters are written with a specific ear that makes each of them shine. A great example would be Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanova, aka Scarlett Johansson. In “Iron Man 2,” she proved adept enough physically, but she didn’t really have a character to play. She was given an attitude, and she did as much with it as anyone could, but by the end of that film, we didn’t really know anything about her. By the end of her first scene in “The Avengers,” we’ve learned a ton about her, and she’s become far more interesting than I would have imagined.
Whedon’s fondness for pop culture references is on full display here, and instead of sticking out as Whedon writing in Whedon’s voice, they’re used to underline who these people are, with one particular moment involving Captain America serving as a particularly sharp example of how you can illuminate character with very simple ideas. The film’s biggest secret weapon is that it is one of the funniest films you’ll see this summer, using humor to punctuate many of the big moments, never undermining the stakes but often helping to modulate the tension that Whedon slowly ratchets up from the very start. Whedon is not afraid to highlight the absurdity inherent to a world where anger turns one man into a giant green monsters, where demigods struggle with sibling rivalry on a global scale, and where the world’s biggest spy organization uses a giant flying aircraft carrier in the sky as a base, but he takes it all seriously in all the right ways.
In the continuity of the Marvel movies, the ones actually produced by the studio as part of their larger world, “The Avengers” is easily the best of the bunch. I wrote a piece last year about the long road the studio took to get to this point, and I think there’s been a certain level of quality that the films have reached so far. I’ve liked things about each of the films, and I’ve enjoyed the way they’ve been trying to fit them all together even as they’ve tried to tell the individual stories. I think they’ve hobbled themselves a bit at times with their focus on the endgame, but now that I’ve seen “The Avengers,” I’m more than happy to overlook those flaws because I think it’s worth it. If it took some weird digressions and some awkward structuring to get Marvel to the point where they could hit the ground running with this movie, then so be it.
Even if you factor in all the other superhero movies that weren’t made by Marvel, this goes on a very short list of the very best of them ever made. Whedon’s affection for the conventions of the genre are evident, and he makes every scene feel like a stand-alone lesson in how to treat comic book source material with respect. He grounds things in a real and recognizable world, but he’s not afraid to indulge the weirder, pulpier side of things. His comic book world is big enough to include the strangest corners of deep space and the most mundane stretch of New York City street, and it all feels like it works together. Christopher Nolan has been rightfully praised for his work on the Batman films, but he’s always made it a point of pride that he has taken the more outrageous elements of that world and twisted them so that they fit into something closer to “reality.” Whedon doesn’t do that. Instead, he embraces the nature of the world he’s creating, and he simply treats it seriously, with respect, and in doing so, he is bound to spur the imaginations of young viewers worldwide.
Balancing this many big personalities, both in the film and on the set, has got to be difficult, but the film manages it in a way that makes it seem almost easy. Robert Downey Jr. remade his career with his work as Tony Stark, and part of the fun of the way he plays the part is that it’s hard to tell where the character stops and the actor begins. Stark doesn’t just wear his ego turned all the way up to full volume, he somehow makes it charming. He seems to come by it honestly, and he always tweaks it by revealing the eccentricity and the broken pieces that make up Stark’s secret heart. He could easily overwhelm a group movie if given free reign, but Whedon’s script manages to integrate Stark into the group quite nicely. I like the way his relationship with Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, is given dimension by the daddy issues that seemed to be jammed into “Iron Man 2” without much conclusion. We saw the relationship between Howard Stark and a young Rogers in “Captain America,” and there is just enough reference made to that here to create some real tension between Cap and Iron Man. Chris Evans seems like a totally different person as Captain America than he did when he starred in the “Fantastic Four” films. There’s a square-jawed sincerity to his work, and an unironic sense of duty that makes him feel both retro and cutting-edge at the same time. We live in a media age where irony and sarcasm are cheap currency, a constant presence in everything we consume, and Evans deserves credit for shedding that completely and making it feel like such a strong choice.
Chris Hemsworth continues to impress as Thor, and he finds any number of ways to reveal the human heart of the Thunder God, often making subtle choices in scenes that make Thor feel more real. His relationship with Loki is a powerful drive in the film, and Tom Hiddleston’s work as Loki is tremendous. He reveals how much more damaged Loki has become in his exile, and he takes the moustache-twirling villainy of comic books in a very different direction, playing Loki as an open wound, a feral beast with a cultured smile. Meanwhile, both Jeremy Renner and Scarlett Johansson, introduced in small supporting roles in other people’s films, both benefit enormously from the way they’ve been written here. Renner’s character spends much of the film under the hypnotic sway of Loki, so we don’t really “meet” him until halfway through. Once he’s set free, though, his righteous anger gives him a strong motivation to stay at Ground Zero, fighting desperately so that he can score some payback. His connection to Johansson’s character is, thankfully, not a romantic one, and it helps make both of them stronger presences in the film.
I’m a fan of both Ang Lee’s “Hulk” and Leterrier’s “Incredible Hulk,” but both films are flawed in significant ways as well. In general, I’m interested in the different ways each film approaches the Banner/Hulk dynamic and how they use the Hulk once he’s introduced. Having said that, neither film makes use of the Hulk as effectively as this one does, and I suspect that Hulk merchandise is going to be the biggest hit with kids this summer. Mark Ruffalo makes Banner into a compelling presence on his own, and even if he never changed, he’d make an interesting contribution to the film. Once he does, though, the Hulk is preposterous fun, and he delivers some of the most amazing beats in the movie. I think the use of SHIELD here is also pretty great, and there is real awe in the way the Helicarrier is revealed. Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson, finally steps up as the leader he’s meant to be, and Jackson feels like he’s more engaged here, especially when he gets to jump into the action a bit. Cobie Smulders and Clark Gregg make the most of their scenes, and Gregg is rewarded for his work in the franchise so far with the best overall writing for Agent Coulson that anyone’s done, turning him from “that guy who delivers some of the awkward exposition” into an important piece of the overall puzzle.
The film moves quickly, even at two hours and twenty minutes, and the final set piece is such a triumph, such a marvel (pun fully intended) of plot and character and action, that I’m having a hard time remembering the last blockbuster that satisfied with such confidence. It’s one thing to produce mass mayhem that is visually convincing, but this film also manages to build in real emotion. The mayhem matters because these characters believe it matters, and every payoff feels earned, thematically satisfying.
I have one major complaint, and it’s something that would have made the difference between the grade I’m giving the film and the grade I could have given it. Alan Silvestri’s score is good here, serving the film well from scene to scene, but the Marvel films in general missed a great opportunity. If they had managed to create a memorable and iconic score for each film, with each character getting a theme of their own that was burnt into the consciousness of the audience, then this film could have been a sonic wonder, with those scores layered on top of each other, playing off one another, doing for the ear what the film does for the heroes. One of the things that makes the “Star Wars” films or the “Indiana Jones” films feel like magic is that they feature music that does more than just cue us emotionally… those scores evoke moments instantly for audiences, and they communicate so much about what you’re watching. There’s a moment here where Loki is fighting Captain America in Germany, and suddenly AC/DC begins to blare from nearby speakers thanks to Iron Man patching in and playing his own theme music as part of his entrance. It’s a very funny moment, but I wish the film could have done this for each of the Avengers, and it feels like the biggest way they dropped the ball.
If that’s my biggest complaint, though, that seems like something that I can live with. There is no reason “The Avengers” should even exist as a movie, and it makes even less sense that it’s actually good. It feels like a magic trick, and Joss Whedon’s feature film career is going to kick into a whole new gear after this. I hope he stays involved in the Marvel universe on film, though, because no matter how inevitable this film feels, it was anything but. It is impressive on a business level, and from a general comic book fan’s perspective, but more than anything, this is pure entertainment, with exceptional contributions from all involved. “The Avengers” may not literally save the world, but they are a definite reminder that you have to aim high and dream big if you want to do something truly special.
“The Avengers” opens around the world starting tomorrow, and in the US on May 4.
Really looking forward to this one. I’m a big fan of Joss Whedon’s starting with Buffy, Angel and Firefly and the way he handled group dynamics on those shows and the battle with the “Big Bad” makes me excited for his take on the Avengers. I think there were some problems with Iron Man 2, Incredible Hulk, Thor and Captain America because they had to lead up to the movie. Even though I enjoyed the latter two for the most part, all four of them were less than they could have been I feel because they were built to set up The Avengers. I hope now that it seems the movie is the pay off we’ve all hoped for, the sequels to the other Marvel films can be made properly stand on their own and be great.
So the real question is, do your kids get to see it?
Sounds to me like maybe you’re spoiling Allen a little by catering to him. “If Toshi gets to see it then I get to see it,” would not fly with me. This same situation arises in my house and I tell my kids that’s just some tough luck. You’re older brother can see it because he’s…you know, older. Not criticizing, just commenting. Great review! I can’t wait to see this thing on the big screen.
If it turns out to be a big surprise that Hawkeye is under Loki’s sway, that is a bit of a spoiler I wish you had skipped!
Great review Drew. My biggest concern for this movie was how the hell they could showcase that many strong characters in a relatively short span of time. Sort of like hosting a party and having only 30 seconds with each of your guests, ultimately not very satisfying.
Looks like this is shaping up to be the year of Whedon.
Great Review, Drew!! Just curious: Why did you decide to “violate” the review embargo? Not that Im complaing of course. Just curious.
The embargo struck me as kind of weird when it’s being released overseas now. Do movie studios not realize the Internet is global?
The embargo’s are goofy and if the movie is really this good, then what does MARVEL/Paramount care if he posts the review early??? The way it’s standing right now, this is going to beat TDKR and be the highest rated suoerhero movie at RT at 97% FRESH with 32 Reviews and only 1 so called negative with a reviewer who couldn’t even get Samuel L. Jackson’ character right.. She referred to him as Nick Frost..
And that reviewer actually gave it 3/5 stars. I think the ‘rotten’ rating was attention seeking – a wind up to the fanboys, not a sincere evaluation.
While the idea of musical cues accompanying each character would have been idealic… if one were to consider it a fault or a “dropping (of the) ball”. Wouldn’t that be more of a fault of the other film makers or the the producers/Marvel and not a fault of this film? Not like Jose could go back and get them to do so so Silver estrogen could reprise such themes.
Damn autospell… Not like Joss could go back and get them to do so, so Silvestri could reprise such themes
Great review, Drew. You can always be counted on to give very insightful and considered reviews that incorporate many different elements without giving away story points or simply rehashing plots. It’s a hugely undervalued skill, and the fact that it’s paired with both a cineaste’s and fanboy’s sense of appreciation, which can be very divergent viewpoints, and their wide breadth of subject matter makes me value it all the more. You’re really the only reviewer I regularly read or trust these days.
Drew, since you’ve seen it twice now, did they have the scene they shot at the world premiere attached to it?
It starts over here tomorrow. Not gonna see it, because none of the nearby (or even a little further away) theaters show it in 2D and I’ve seen enough 3D movies by now, to know that it just ruins the experience for me. It’s a shame, because it’s one of my most anticipated movies of the year. I already had to skip JOHN CARTER because of that issue and it seems like I have to skip PROMETHEUS too.
Drew,
I will SLIGHTLY disagree with you on one point:
The scores for Iron Man and Captain America were particularly bad, with Cap being the most disappointing because it was Silvestri giving us a bunch of blah. (Iron Man also begat the horrible, tin-eared “heavy metal” Green Lantern score, so it has a special place in hell).
But Patrick Doyle’s score for Thor was actually really good. The themes used in that film are in regular rotation on my iPod, particularly Thor Kills The Destroyer, which is a wonderful cue for the most crowd-pleasing set-piece in that film.
I was disappointed that Doyle wasn’t given the job to score this film, as I really haven’t liked anything Silvestri has done in quite awhile (his work on Beowulf being the last thing he did that I liked).
Oh well… it seems to me that Kevin Feige sometimes cuts too many corners when it comes to these films, like, he and Marvel will pony up for some things, but go the cheap route for others. Chalk up the pitiful scores (besides Thor’s) as one of those routes down Cheap Ave.
I agree. There are a couple of moments in The Avengers where I was thinking how good it would be to have that main Thor theme kick in but it wasn’t to be. Which I suppose reiterates Drew’s point.
The Captain America theme was significantly better than the Thor one. I even prefer the Iron Man theme to the Thor theme. If you’re gonna complain about any of the scores I don’t know why you wouldn’t go with The Incredible Hulk’s tbh.
There were actually two great moments where Silvestri used some of the themes he wrote for Captain America which I enjoyed. Would have loved to see that with the others but I understood why they took it in the direction they did. They wanted the Avengers to be its own separate entity so they gave it its own unique score.
I was going to make the same point about the Thor score, but you beat me to the punch.
Just a quick question, obviously I don’t want spoilers but I was just wondering if there was any evidence of this 2nd secret scene they filmed last week for the post credits sequence?
I still don’t like SHIELD. I don’t know anything about it from the comics, but, SHIELD, and its members, in the movies has rubbed me the wrong way from the beginning: They’re basically a military faction commanding super heroes what to do.
Nick Fury broke into Tony Stark’s house, sent Black Widow to break into his business, held him captive in his house until he came up with something for SHIELD, withheld vital information about his father and past for his convenience …and, at the end of IRON MAN 2, Stark automatically wants “in”? Why? They’ve basically been manipulating him from the start – Something Tony is literally fighting against in the beginning of 2 with the US government.
In THOR, Coulson pretty much steals Jane’s work with the excuse “We’re the good guys” and its glossed over like its totally understandable. Its not. Its never understandable for a private faction to invade your privacy and take your work from you. That alone should motivate Thor to never work with these people. But, he actually tells Coulson they fight on the same side …which involves stealing things …from the woman he supposedly loves.
In THE AVENGERS trailer Black Widow pretty much threatens Banner do what SHIELD wants with a bunch of guys with guns pointing at him …and its supposed to be cute. Grant it, those guys wouldn’t last a second if he turned into the Hulk, but here’s another problem: That cell Loki is seen in during the trailer – Was supposedly created for Banner. Why would anyone freely choose to help the people who were literally preparing to take away their freedom? With the excuse that it was probably for “Their own good”?
Captain America awakens years after being frozen …and automatically joins a private faction, that isn’t the United States, and actually calls Fury “sir” like he’s back in the military? He blindly follows anyone with any kind of authority? God Bless America.
Nick Fury has come across as an arrogant, manipulative, jerk …and has done NOTHING to prove he’s worthy of those attributes. Same with the Black Widow and the entire idea of SHIELD to begin with it. These guys are commanding around super heroes …why? Because they have guns? Is that what we’re teaching kids: Shooting a glock is the equivalent of being a superhero? Fury, Widow, and all the other operatives can get off the most amazing gun shots imaginable …it still doesn’t compare to having actual super powers. Which means they have no business telling these guys what to do.
And these “heroes” have no business following them.
Think of SHIELD as a suped up FBI/CIA of the Marvel Universe. It makes sense that they would be involved with all the shenanigans. And when you see the film you’ll see that the superheroes don’t just blindly follow SHIELDs orders.
Without revealing anything, your concerns are DIRECTLY addressed in the movie.
These are super-powered or super-teched people operating without ANY oversight.
Excuse me if I think SHIELD is absolutely necessary to ensure they toe the straight and narrow and not abuse their abilities.
Yep, PFFULTON is right. This issue comes up in quite a significant way in the movie.
the idea with the themes in the soundtrack makes sense. I’ve always been surprised how pour a theme Iron Man had. But it would’ve been a massive undertaking on par with the films themselves. I mean you would prefer to have the same composer through out and from the beginning create hero themes that compliment eachother and build upon the world it self. I can think of one composer who did something like this and that is Howard Shore. Listen to the complete recordings of the Fellowship and listen to the boromir track at the council of Elrond and how just subtly we can hear the theme of Gondor playing. Already then, was he thinking ahead and planning. Not many filmmakers put that much thought into the soundtrack as well.
Great review Drew. I got to see it at a fan screening and was in total awe of it afterwards. Nice to see that your professional opinion validates mine too!
I do agree with your one quibble. I quite like the Captain America theme, and was expecting it to pop up at certain points, but was disappointed it didn’t. Another so-so score for a Marvel movie.
I brought my 5 1/2 year old son, 7 year old niece and my sister (who isn’t a huge comic fan) and they all loved it. My niece didn’t know much about the characters before hand, and it took her a few minutes to warm up to it, but she was hooting and hollering by the end. My son on the other hand was able to identify the character introduced in the tag at the end!
I do have to say, the fan screening audience was probably the best one to see it with. Excited crowd cheering for every part!
Hi Drew- just saw the Avengers here in Australia, and totally loved the film AND your review- you are spot on with everything! And your one gripe was exactly the one thing I was hoping from the movie as well- the Hulk’s lumbering theme; Cap’s patriotic anthem; Ironman’s rocking beat or Thor’s epic sweep! That would have been awesome! But it’s one small sacrifice for an otherwise truly, truly enjoyable film! Am a big fan of all the lead up films and am thoroughly satisfied!…. Well, not true- I CRAVE more now!:)
You’re dead on about music, Drew. It constantly amazes me that we’re more than a decade into the superhero movie boom, and I’d be hard pressed to be able to hum a single memorable theme for any of them. It’s almost like directors and studios have become allergic to them, and it’s mind-boggling.
The leitmotif style has gone in and out of fashion over the decades, but if ANY kind of movie could really benefit from a “Star Wars” style score, it’s the superhero genre. And unfortunately it just doesn’t seem to be happening. The closest we’ve got has been Nolan’s batman motif.
Drew man I really could’ve used a heads up n the spoilerish part regarding Loki and Hawkeye. D@mn I could’ve gone without that info. I’ve made it a habit of avoiding clips and spoilers about this film so i can enjoy ll the more. Great review and I’ve read others by you before and I like them most of all cause they don’t revel much about the movie but churning out an honest review at the same time.
Drew man I really could’ve used a spoiler warning regarding Loki and Hawkeye. I’ve read your reviews before and I enjoy them because they are honest and good and they actually review the film greatly without spoilers. I’ve managed to avoid spoilers and not watch clips so I can enjoy the film all the more. Great review by the way.
As addressed above, that plot line happens about 4 minutes into the movie, in the opening scene, before the title. I guess, technically, it is a spoiler but it’s not a big one. It’s not really any more of a spoiler to say Loki is the villain and Hulk is in this movie.
Also, if you’ve seen the trailer, you’re more spoiled by that then by the Hawkeye plot reveal (although I assume you haven’t).
Drew, one of the best most heartfelt reviews you have written. I can feel how you are both astounded and relieved at how good this movie is. I too am a huge fan of Joss Whedon, Buffy and especially Angel are my favorites. But I have also been concerned that maybe he was too small to handle a big movie like this. And it sounds like not only has he done it, but his style actually elevates the big budget nature of this movie. Thank you
Drew, did you see the movie in 3D or 2D? What are your thoughts on the presentation and the best way to see this one?
I actually think Iron Man and Captain America had pretty memorable themes. Great review, as always, Drew.
Totally true about soundtrack! Hulk’s lumbering theme; Cap’s patriotic anthem; Ironman’s rocking’ beat or Thor’s epic sweep would have added so much when the music underpinned their presence on screen!
Just watched the film in Australia, and loved it AND your review- so spot on! ….Loved all the lead up films and am going to bed totally satisfied- well not quite true….I CRAVE more!:)….
Who was the red faced guy the antagonist was talking to at the postcredit scene??? was that Thanos?
Spoilerific comment David! Yes it’s Thanos.
Drew your review is an article that may just have done my week. Thank you for writing such a piece that directly reflects my opinion of this movie, even if I loved the soundtrack, especially the ending one. What I want to hear from you is your full opinion on Tom Hiddleston’s performance. I know Joss did a tremendous amount of work in this film, but let’s face it; if you don’t have a legit villain, everything goes to hell. I believe Hiddleston surpassed himself with his acting. He was…unbelievable with anyone, especially Thor and Black Widow. I’d like to hear from you about Loki and Tom’s performance in a little more detail if it’s not too much. Thanks again!
Oh my god, Drew you are totally on the money about the Buffy DNA. It’s just such a goddamn wonderful movie to watch.
Every character wasnt just given a moment to really shine, but each were integral to the plotting. You saw everyone’s strength play out in every scene. This was much, much, much better than I could have imagined, and Im a cynical prick on the best of days.
God I hope they pull of a good sequel!
I totally second what LOKIGREECE wrote. The description of Loki is spot on and beautifully written – an open wound, a feral beast with a cultured smile. If there’s one complaint I have with AVENGERS, it’s that I would have loved another big operatic drama scene with him like in THOR when his identity is revealed to him on the steps of Odin’s vault. Hiddleston is pure gold, can’t wait to see more of him (he was SO underused in WAR HORSE).
It’s all fair and necessary to leave out how the many payoffs of AVENGERS actually play out. Just want to add why I think the Hulk works so great, hopefully without really spoiling anything. It’s like Whedon had read FilmCritHULKs great analysis and put it’s core thesis on the screen: You don’t want Banner to change. This Hulk thing is pretty dangerous and you shouldn’t be anywhere near it when it bursts out. You have to fear for and with Banner and his first Hulk-out has to come as a big menace not only to the bad guys, but to his friends as well.
Whedon did all that in such an economic and poetic way that I suddenly found myself in love with a character I hardly ever cared for. After THAT, Hulk’s long sequence of amazingly badass action beats is so well earned that you can’t help but cheer at them in awe about Banner finally managing to somehow channel his rage just in time. There is one particular tiny moment between Hulk and Thor that is so hilariously slapstick and so true to the character(s) at the same time that I roared of laughter. I hadn’t expected that from the movie at all and it’s part of what makes it so special. Can’t wait for the first of many rewatches!
That bit of ‘slapstick’ between Thor and the other guy is probably my favourite part of the movie. That and a certain god of mischief’s comeuppance.
Best superhero movie ever made! Made we wish that they made Avengers a back-to-back trilogy of movies like LOTR. 2015 seems so far away!
“The mayhem matters because these characters believe it matters, and every payoff feels earned, thematically satisfying.”
Exactly.
This is the simplest lesson so often forgotten as movies get big, and something that WB needs to embrace to get to the JLA.
It’s about the characters, dammit!