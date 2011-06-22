Review: ‘Bad Teacher’ delivers raunchy, pop cartoon fun

Jake Kasdan’s “Bad Teacher” does not always connect with every joke, and there’s one character in particular that seems to have been abandoned by the screenwriters midstream, but when the film works, it contains some wicked belly laughs, and I’ll give Cameron Diaz credit for this: she seems delighted to play a total asshole.
And why not? There’s something liberating about playing someone who is absolutely unrepentantly awful. Elizabeth Halsey is not a reluctant educator who wakes up to her gifts over the course of the film. She’s not someone who loves kids but is afraid to show it. She’s not a good person who is misunderstood. She’s selfish and a little bit stupid and completely superficial, and she sees her teaching job as, at best, an inconvenience, and at worst, a form of torture. She does not love her students… in fact, she can barely stomach them. She has one goal in life after being dumped by the man of her financial dreams: get a tit job so she can hook a big fish. She figures that’s all she’s missing, and she’s willing to do a year of penance in public high school to get there.
Cameron Diaz tucks into the role like she’s a starving person sitting down to a buffet. When Diaz does good work, it seems like she’s asked to do very particular things, and I think with “Bad Teacher,” I’ve finally got it figured out. Because I like Diaz in certain roles. I think she can be quite effective. I think she’s got strong comic timing, and I think she’s very aware of herself as part of the joke. When she’s playing to her best ability, she is often playing someone who seems to almost be discovering the world as she moves through it. In “The Mask,” her debut, she just seemed surprised to be on a film set and somewhat delighted by the whole thing. I wouldn’t call it a great performance, but the reason everyone wanted to hire her at the end of the film is because she just plain made it look like she was having the best time ever onscreen. A friend of mine, the great Henchman Mongo, once described Jeff Goldblum’s acting style as always looking like Goldblum just walked into a surprise party being thrown for him. Since then, I can’t look at a Goldblum performance without seeing exactly that. And with Diaz, she looks like someone who is ready to dive in and be part of the joke, someone who is delighted by what you’ve just asked them to do, and that’s what she is doing in “Bad Teacher.” She relishes every rotten thing she’s asked to do, that insanely wide Joker smile firmly in place.
The script by Gene Stupnitsky & Lee Eisenberg is good, but a little bit of a shambles. I wish they’d taken at least one more run at it regarding one character in particular, the one played by Justin Timberlake. There’s a fairly big cast here, including Lucy Punch, Jason Segel, the great Phyllis Smith from “The Office,” John Michael Higgins, Dave “Gruber” Allen… all funny people. All of them are given good stuff to play, and they all rise to the occasion. Timberlake seems game to play with them all, and I can’t fault him at all for the work he does. There’s one moment in the middle of the film involving the most disturbing end to a date I can imagine that makes me applaud Timberlake. The guy really is happy to look like a total freak. But his storyline hits a dead end before it’s over, and it’s like they never figured out how to resolve what they did with him. It doesn’t ruin the film, and it didn’t anger me. It’s just a confusing bit of writing that could have worked better, and if they’d figured it out, Timberlake’s work would be better showcased.
As it is, Lucy Punch is going to divide viewers with her work as Amy Squirrel, the oh-so-tightly-wound teacher across the hall, sweet as pie on the surface and deep, deep crazy underneath. If you’re going to have a main character who so gleefully doesn’t give a crap, you have to have a foil for them who absolutely dedicated to giving a crap. That’s Amy Squirrel. She thinks of herself as a great teacher, but the truth is she’s a maniac, waaaaaay too invested. And Elizabeth crawls under Amy’s skin right away, so the entire film is just this ticking clock as they compete, not only for the attention of substitute teacher Scott Delacorte (Timberlake), but also the basic principle of how to teach. Amy is determined to expose Elizabeth as a pot-smoking, swearing, hard-drinking fraud, and Elizabeth is like Bugs Bunny, constantly frustrating her attempts to do so. I like Jason Segal as gym teacher Russell Gettis, watching it all from the sidelines, occasionally letting Elizabeth know how smitten he is, but happy just to take it in. And Smith, so funny on “The Office,” is basically just playing a riff on Phyllis here, but so what? She’s a very funny sidekick for Diaz, and they have some nice moments together.
Technically, the film’s well-made, but I’m a little surprised every time I remember it’s Jake Kasdan. His first film was such a great eccentric little number that I think I expected him to be a different filmmaker. I like him. I like “The TV Set.” I think “Walk Hard” is underrated. I even think “Orange County” has its moments. But when you kick off your career with “Zero Effect” and a whole bunch of season one of “Freaks and Geeks,” you set the bar pretty high for yourself. What seems to distinguish his work is the loose and easy chemistry displayed by his casts, and by the shaggy sort of energy he brings to the films. Alar Kivilo is sort of a specialist in that bright and shiny studio movie look as a cinematographer, and he makes this one look like a pop cartoon, exactly as it should. It’s good work all around, and while I think the film is sometimes a little too loose, a little too undisciplined, I think it ultimately lands most of its punches. “Bad Teacher” is, for the most part, pretty good.
“Bad Teacher” opens everywhere June 24, 2011.
Nice seeing Cameron Diaz making better decisions. Frankly I am a pretty big supporter of Knight and Day. James Mangold specializes in those movies where there’s not much you can pick apart though it’s not really great either. I think Cruise pushed it further though. I think it was his great, wacky performance — so brave when you think of the context of sofa jumping and people would really love to believe he IS that guy — all there is to him is that. So it’s brave, I think. Maybe I’m short changing Cameron Diaz. To me she helped make that movie maybe what Bird on A Wire should have been. I can’t have been the only feller to think of Bird On a Wire seeing K&D.
Drew, I know what you mean about Jake Kasdan. Maybe he’s looking for himself again. His list of strong work is fairly long, even it is kind of a sleeper success. Maybe that’s what he’s trying to find. A way to keep on what he was doing all along but on a bigger scale. Um. Duh, right? haha. Bad Teacher seems like it’d be somebody else’s movie. Does not feel Jake Kasdan-ish from the outside looking in. I don’t mean this sarcastically, but I wonder if it would have been better had the Kasdans collaborated on Mumford. I forgot that wasn’t a Jake Kasdan movie, I think, because of the cast and the timing of it.
I think Kasdan may have just wanted to see what a hit feels like even if it means a little pandering. Critical acclaim is great, but sometimes people just want to be loved. I’m not saying he’s selling out for good, maybe he just wanted to test drive it.
I thought Walk Hard was pretty unfunny and missed easy targets by a mile by taking it WAY to broad, but I do look forward to this.
I saw the movie in the UK over the weekend and it’s funny how comedy divides people.Â
I don’t know whether it’s an across the pond divide in humour, or it was just the right film at the right time for you. I hated the thing. Really, really despised it.Â
Now it has to be compared to Bad Santa for obvious reasons, yet whilst I adore that film I hated this for the sheer lack of heart in the thing. Â It’s just nasty and misses way more often than it hits for me. Yes the supporting cast have their moments, unquestionably.Â
My biggest problem with it are the lack of any redeeming qualities in Diaz’s character whatsoever. Worse than that though is the supporting cast are just cartoon characters. There’s weirdos, and then there’s these characters. In fact Diaz’s ‘Bad Teacher’ is the most normal out of the lot of them! Â The movie seems intent on going for really lame ‘lowest of the low’ laughs that mostly fall flat. The infamous ‘end of date’ sequence with Diaz and Timberlake hands down the most excruciating scene I’ve seen in a movie this year. You either find that scene funny or you don’t. It came across to me as desperate and a little disturbing. RisquÃ© for the sake of it, when it added nothing but ” what were they thinking, and why would these two high flyers bother with this?’. Yes they’re game, but do they really need to lower themselves to this kind of gross-out stuff?
I’m with Jeff Wells on this one and will be looking forward to his review.Â
Yet i’m the first to hold my hands up and say comedy is subjective. In the right mood this could be dismissed as ok I guess, but I found it so pathetically lame in what it was resorting to for laughs. The concept has great potential, but the execution is so tasteless I just couldn’t disagree with you more.Â
I don’t go into a movie wanting to see people play against type. I want to see a film with characters and decent writing. Laughs that are earned with great dialogue and not swearing for the sake, or gross-out when there’s nothing else a writer can think of.Â
Timberlake has just come off the back of a flawless performance in Social Network. Why would he lower himself for something like this? Â Diaz, like you say, has done some great work, but this is pay-check stuff all the way. “If we pay you this, would you be prepared to do this? It’ll be funny trust us”.Â
‘There’s Something About Mary’ worked because it’s gross-out was original and sparingly used, but the thing had bags of heart. Bad Teacher is devoid of anything that you need on a basic level to make an adult comedy work. It’s all sex and swearing gags, nothing else. A truly detestable piece of work that I’m embarrassed to think teenagers will be seeing. There are no taboos anymore which is why a comedy must work harder to earn the laughs.Â
Just an opinion of course Drew. You know many critics are going to slate this come Friday.Â
Thank you, actually, for giving me this alternate perspective. I sometimes forget when reading all of Drew’s pretty words that his sense of humor deviates from mine (and clearly yours) in regards to gratuitous swearing, cheap raunchiness, gross-outs, and often just plain meanness being considered “comedy”. I wasn’t planning on ever seeing this movie, really, but there are plenty I don’t see that I don’t automatically think must be horrible. Just having one other voice in on this film, however, is enough to let me know that I’d probably find it just as detestable as did you.
No problem. Never ceases to amaze me how passionate I can get about something I really, truly hate.
I don’t think Bad Teacher is really about having the sense of humour for it or no though. Lazy is lazy. I find it hypocritical for critics to give something like this a pass, and then rip to shreds something that shows way more ambition to actually try and do something different.
I felt Hangover II was far too offensive for the sake of it in places, but it was on a different planet of filmmaking to this movie. On every level. That says everything. Drew actually gave this a better write-up?!?
Worth giving Jeff Wells just posted review a look on his site. I don’t always agree with the guy but he pretty much nailed how I felt.
“… but the reason everyone wanted to hire her at the end of the film is because she just plain made it look like she was having the best time ever onscreen.”
Sorry, but I have to chime in. This is a big pet peeve of mine – when a critic says “so and so looks like they’re enjoying themselves” when describing a performance.
What exactly does that mean? Did Diaz put on a bad performance in “The Mask” because she looked happy and smiled a lot? Wasn’t that a part of her character?
Every single movie actor *should* be enjoying themselves. They’re getting paid millions of dollars for a few months work. It’s a great gig if you can land one.
If your enjoyment of being in front of a movie camera is showing in your performance then I would question the quality of the performance itself (unless the performance calls for that).
I don’t mean to hijack the discussion. I just needed to get that off my chest. It’s something Richard Roeper used to say a lot and it irked me to no end.
I liked Walk Hard very much, I watched most of it a few days ago, a little too bloated but John C. Reilly is great in it. I didn’t like Bad Teacher, I thought was boring, it didn’t seem to ever get to whatever “story” it was supposed to get to. I think Justin Timberlake’s character and acting were misplaced and didn’t work, he acting and demeanor worked much much better in The Social Network. Jason Segel was my favorite character but seemed somewhat removed from the movie, I’d rather have watched a movie about him with everyone else supporting. Cameron Diaz’s character seemed to jump around, wouldn’t her character have done more homework on Timberlake’s character if that’s what she was truly focused on? Wouldn’t she have done other things besides only school stuff if she wanted money for the boob job so much? Comedy movies don’t need to have the strongest stories but this seemed like the beginning to a movie with an ending tacked on. When Cameron Diaz finds out how to make a decent amount of money you don’t even find out how she used the information she got. To me the movie was in first gear the whole time, I thought it was going to get better but it never did.
every scene with justin timberlake made me want to throw my dinner at the TV. i had a strong desire to punch him in the face repeatedly. His biggest acheivement here is to make jason segel look like a comedic genuis by comparison. i cant recall a worse moive ive seen in the last 5 years. truly aweful! i now actually recommend poeple watch this so that they have a new yardstick by which to measure sh*t films.