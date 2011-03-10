Review: ‘Battle: Los Angeles’ delivers kinetic thrills as long as no one’s talking

Alien invasion movies have been done many ways, by many filmmakers, and there’s very little you can do that is genuinely innovative. In the case of “Battle: Los Angeles,” the solution appears to be strip it down, soup it up, and let it rip, and in the film’s best moments, the approach works for them very well.
Aaron Eckhart stars as Staff Sgt. Nantz, a career military man who is assigned to a unit of marines when a meteor shower turns out to be something far more intentional and malicious. The film actually opens with the Marines in a helicopter, en route to their landing zone, explosions all around them, the invasion of Earth already at full tilt. I wish the film didn’t back up after that opening to give us 20 minutes of exposition we don’t need, and you can almost hear the studio notes during those sequences.
“Well, we need to give Nantz some personal stakes. Let’s explain who he is and establish why this mission is important to him, and let’s meet some of those Marines and show who they are and make sure our audience knows them all before the heavy action kicks in.” The thing is, all of that is covered on the fly during the action, so the early explanatory stuff feels redundant, and the film would seem much more unconventional and bold if they just dropped us into the situation, sink or swim, fight or flight, and let us figure it all out as things unfold.
Once the film makes that full circle back to the opening scene, 20 minutes or so into the movie, things start to pick up, and the film is fairly simple on a narrative level. The squad that Nantz joins, headed by the much younger 2nd Lt. Martinez (Ramon Rodriguez), is sent into Santa Monica where there’s a police station that has been surrounded. There are civilians and officers trapped inside, and their job is to gather everyone and escort them to a rendezvous point for extraction. That’s it. Everything else that happens is just an offshoot of that one simple directive, and the way this Marine squad and these civilians have to navigate what quickly becomes an entirely hostile landscape. For someone who lives in Los Angeles, there’s a definite kick to seeing familiar landmarks and mundane everyday reality transformed into a war zone with genuinely otherworldly things suddenly serving as a real threat. Director Jonathan Liebesman does a very good job of making the entire film feel experiential, and it often works as a pure pulse-pounding piece of action cinema.
The moments that don’t work for me are almost entirely because of the script. Christopher Bertolini leans on standard types and characters, and his dialogue is tin-eared without exception. There are several scenes that attempt to create a sentimental lull amidst the chaos, and I think most of them land with a thud. Again, I get the notes that lead to these moments, and the conventional thinking that “requires” you to do things this way, but the brave version of this movie is one that strips out everything that’s not necessary to the urgent situation at hand, and the movie is almost that enough times that it’s frustrating when it feels like it buckles under expectation. Bridget Moynahan, for example, is saddled with one of the silliest scenes in any film so far this year, and try as she might, she can’t get the lines to be anything but ridiculous.
It’s interesting to me the way video game language is starting to creep into our mainstream cinema, and it would be fair to call this an XBox generation version of a war movie. Liebesman builds each of the major action scenes almost like a level of a game, with very specific small-scale local goals, and as an action filmmaker, he’s careful to establish geography and stakes, careful to show the way the squad works, moving from cover to cover, gradually winning each inch they conquer, and it is immersive at times. The film itself builds to a couple of very particular payoffs, and as soon as they’re done, he’s smart enough to wrap things up and leave the film open-ended, and there’s room for the viewers to put themselves into the film. That’s another reason most of the attempts at making these characters three-dimensional fall flat: that’s not what this sort of film should do. This is a movie where the more the film leaves room for the viewer, the better it works, and the more it tries to paint specific characters, the flatter it seems. And that’s not a slam, necessarily, so much as it’s an acknowledgement of the strengths of what they’ve done.
“Battle: Los Angeles” works in the moment, and certain performers like Eckhart and Michael Pena and Michelle Rodriguez absolutely distinguish themselves, finding just the right tone at which to play the material. I credit Liebesman with pulling off quite a bit with the film, and I’d love to see someone give him a genuinely great piece of writing so we can see just how good he really is. For now, the film works well enough that I would say see it theatrically, and if you can, beg them to turn it up. It’s concussive and overwhelming at times, and that is a good thing. The film never quite becomes the “Black Alien Down” that it wants to be, but it gets close, and that alone is worth checking out.
“Battle: Los Angeles” opens everywhere on Friday.
Funny. You mention the video game connection, and I read Roger Ebert (a known game hater) completely trashing this film, albeit without mentioning video games per se. (He does mention lazy editing and short attention spans, though).
Am I seeing a generation gap at work?
Totally agree here Dan. I haven’t seen the film yet, but just judging from some of the reviews talking about this movie you seem spot on.
It may or may not be a generation gap, but would you say that making movies more like video games is an improvement? With some exceptions, most video games are not written by literary geniuses, and the genre is HIGHLY derivative. Hollywood used to be innovative in the 70’s, before corporations took hold. Now they’re applying the same mass-consumption rules to films as they have video games. While the movies may reflect today’s video game culture, I don’t know that it’s a good thing at all.
I have always hoped that concise quality dialog would become the new standard for Video Games and Anime. I’ve never hoped that the droning exposition dialog of Video Games and Anime would become more prevalent in films. Bummer.
SO the only games you’ve played are the Final Fantasy series and the Metal Gear series? Because most games today don’t have any droning exposition. Also, which anime are you talking about? Because none come to my mind.
Drew, by “video game language,” do you mean terminology that a gamer would use? Or do you mean that the dialogue is written poorly, like almost anything not written by BioWare? Because that kind of comment not only makes me cringe, it makes me worry.
Rockstar(Red Dead, La Noire), Ubisoft(Assassin’s Creed), Valve(Portal), Rocksteady(Batman), and Quantic Dream(Heavy Rain) are some recent games and developers that have great dialogue. Bioware is definitely a frontrunner but I wouldn’t say its the only one.
Fawst, he means the way in which the set pieces are structured. As he goes on to explain. Um.
I thought the same thing, Drew. When the movie started I was really hoping it would just keep going instead of going back for the quick exposition. And it was a very experiential movie. Good point about the video game levels. I can see it.
I agree completely, Drew, about the film being saddled by those 20 minutes of exposition and overly-dramatic character beats. But I’m going to cut Liebesman some slack… he’s a guy who has never made a movie with a budget bigger than $19 million, and now Sony is giving him $100 mil to play with… well, i’d be nodding my head and saying “yes, sir” to the studio notes too. Heh.
I’ve always been a fan of Liebesman: the first 15 minutes of “Darkness Falls” are some of the most gripping PG-13 horror fare you can find(the indaquecies of the remainder of the film can be chocked up to the script, I think). His TCM film is the most unflinching, brutal incarnation of the series with the exception of Hooper’s original. And “The Killing Room” is actually a nice, self-contained character thriller that handles itself well for the budget at hand.
And I think he delivers again. You make an astute point about how the action pieces seemed to be staged to the flow of a video game: in most films of this ilk, the protagonist single-handedly taking down an entire alien horde always seems trite and cliche. But Liebesman inches the story and action along in small, hard-earned victories for the squad at such a pace that the final, BIG victory doesn’t seem out of the realm of believablity; it seems hard-earned.
Its a great theater experience, if not something thats been seen at times before. Kind of eerie seeing the 1 PM showing of the film and then coming home and seeing all of the Japan earthquake stuff, though.
Saw this today, and this is rare for me, but I thought it was utterly dire. Awful awful script, unsympathetic unlikeable characters, and just plain boring action.
My own review is pretty much in line with yours. When talking = bad cliches from every war movie ever. Drop the first 20 minutes and the flick would be really bold and we could pick out the characters on the fly. Aside from Eckhart (who can infuse even the most groaners of lines with some real life pathos) did you really remember any of the guys introduced at the beginning of the flick? I think the huge problem with the movie’s 20 minutes is that it introduces so many characters that it loses focus. Look at Aliens, yes there are jarheads vs. monsters in that, but did we spend time before the flick getting to know the cliche back stories of Hicks, Hudson, Vasquez, Apone, etc? No, the story focuses on Ripley (later, Newt) and the marines were just background players, which made the film stronger.
Oh, speaking of Aliens, anybody catch the “alien smashes through window / slams on breaks / runs over alien with car” bit in Battle: LA? Was that a ripoff or a homage? I’m gonna go with homage. Hopefully.
