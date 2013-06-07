Review: Brad Pitt tries to bring ‘World War Z’ to life and fails

First, there is no point comparing this to the Max Brooks book of the same name. This is not an adaptation of the book. It’s barely related. This is a case of a studio liking a title and building a brand-new high concept around it after they buy the rights. Love it or hate it, this “World War Z” is its own thing.
I am of very split mind on this film. It’s fairly well-made, even though Marc Forster still prefers chaos over choreography in his action, making it hard to see what’s happening much of the time. Brad Pitt’s fine in it, although he’s barely playing a character. There is so little time spent defining who Gerry Lane is or why he’s the central figure in the narrative that they should have just gone the same way as “This Is The End,” letting Pitt play himself. That’s the ad campaign anyway. “Brad Pitt versus zombies.” And I’ll give them this… it’s truth in advertising. This is Brad Pitt flying around the world so he can run from zombies in new and exciting places, and nothing more than that.
The movie opens with a standard-issue happy family breakfast scene, and then almost immediately drops the family into the middle of the end of the world. Pitt’s character is retired from something at the UN, and evidently he is the only person who can help the world’s governments figure out where the zombies came from and how to stop them. What follows is structured suspiciously like a videogame, in which we have Pitt heading from Philadelphia to New York to New Jersey to Korea to Israel to Wales, and between each stop, we get a little bit of cut-scene exposition, followed by another set piece in which we must RUN DODGE RUN JUMP RUN CLIMB RUN to survive another wave of hive-minded CGI zombies. There’s a resolution to the picture, but an open-ended one that really just represents one step in a much longer process, leaving the film open for further chapters just as most of the big A-list game titles do these days. The ending reminds me of the way the first “Assassin’s Creed” wraps up, and as long as you’re okay with that, you’ll probably be fine with the film.
The comparison to a game also is due to the way the zombies are handled. They are a faceless mass in the film, and most of the times, when we see them, we see them as a rolling, blurry wave of hard-to-discern characters. There are a few quieter moments, but the way these particular zombies have been imagined, it’s either full-blast or it’s nothing, and that dynamic becomes really boring over the course of the film. Because Brad Pitt is the only constant in the film, there’s never even the slightest threat that he’s going to be hurt. It makes everything feel inconsequential to some degree because the outcome is obvious.
Are the set pieces any good? That’s really the only thing you can judge about the movie considering how slight everything else is, and I think they’re okay. They’re all pretty much the same, but Forster certainly brings some ambition to bear in the scale of the mayhem he shows, and he has created some images here that I’ve never seen in zombie cinema. I guess the problem is that I wish those images were wrapped in something that mattered, or that the characters in the film were something more than placeholders. It ultimately feels like a horror film for people who don’t like horror films, an attempt to dress up something that doesn’t need it. Because of the film’s rating, the violence is all played dry and it’s more about impact than about gore. We see zombies run over people, but there’s very little imagery that has to do with why they chase the people down in the first place. There are attempts to play on sympathy by cutting to Pitt’s family, but it’s a cheat. There’s no investment in them beyond the big symbol. Wife. Kids. They aren’t people.
I guess that is my biggest issue. If you’re doing a film about zombies, you have an extra obligation to show me the difference between the living and the dead. In a film that spends this little time on character, it’s hard to care if any of these people make it through to the end of the film. I know we should care because it’s his wife and family and because why wouldn’t we want them to live until the end of the film? That doesn’t seem like enough, though, and while I can’t ultimately body-slam the film or say it’s terrible, it frustrated me enough that when I first walked out of the theater, I was just irritated, start to finish. If I’d written the review the moment I got out of the film, I think I would have really savaged it, but I’ve seen at least two films since then that were much worse, and what it underlined for me is that I get angrier at films that are mediocre than films that are genuinely awful. At least I can feel some passion and sincerity in genuinely terrible movies sometimes. A movie like “World War Z” ends up being a passable way to spend a few hours, but forgettable, and to me, that’s the greater sin.
“World War Z” opens June 21st in theaters everywhere.
what was worse than this?
The Purge has a middling Tomato rating of 40%, After Earth 12%. Is the rest of the world that wrong Drew or is there something else going on?
Rotten Tomatoes is the embodiment of the herd mentality. I will keep saying that until people understand it.
It’s still OK to have individual opinions. Isn’t it?
@cinemapsycho, not true at all. It is the place most people rate films; you just have to be nasty because you have the be “the odd one out” That doesn’t mean they are a “herd” mentality. Just shows your small minded
Good thing I didn’t listen to the tomatometer before I went to see Man of Steel or I would have missed my favorite film of all time.
Yeah it opens on the 21st, but the review embargo apparently just lifted because there’s a rush of reviews out today.
Knowles loved it, but it’s hardly the first time Knowles and Drew disagreed, and the former is more than a little star-struck to begin with, which matters when Pitt himself shows up at the screening you then review (AICN, not Hitfix).
It’s depressing how often these days you can pick up the exact beats of the movie from the trailers, which seems to be the case here. I might see it eventually for the spectacle but I tend to agree with Drew when it comes to movies that are mediocre, especially big-budget ones.
I just skimmed through Harry’s love fest of the film… I give the guy credit for being enthusiastic about the films he loves, but I do question his taste/reasoning.
As for me, I think this looks alright, and I may check it out later in the summer once it hits the cheap theaters, and on a day when I have nothing better to see (though something tells me I will probably just go to Man of Steel for the umpteenth time – fingers crossed).
i LOVE harry and his intense passion although one of these days i am going to sneak into his house and steel all the exclamation point keys off all his keyboards. also my taste lines up with drew’s more often than harry’s. this is unfortunately, the exact review i was dreading and expecting from drew. this movie was stillborn before it even existed. there’s an excellent, intense, violent, thoughtful, allegorical, boundary pushing PG-13 zombie movie out there, waiting to be made.
I still occasionally visit AICN, but only for Harry’s reviews. I don’t think he has an agenda like most people do, I just think he’s a crazy person when it comes to movies. But it is FUN to read his reviews.
I often found myself agreeing with Drew’s reviews after I saw movies which is why I came here when he left AICN.
Not to defend Harry – hell, I started it – but if you are going to call someone a kiss ass 13 old dweeb you might want to avoid writing like one yourself :)
Or is this some meta thing?
So Brad Pitt ends the film with a glowy thing involving aliens and 2012 and reanimated people from earlier in the movie? Ok then.
Um, that’s the ending of the first Assassin’s Creed, which was specifically mentioned in the review.
Thank you for intentionally misunderstanding my intentions.
It’s counterproductive at this point to lament yet another forgettable movie, but I was hoping they found a way to salvage World War Z after the delay.
I’m normally not religious, but if you’re up there, save my summer movies, Superman!
But you like After Earth…okay…
I really didn’t read his review that way. He didn’t hate it, but it doesn’t have to be black and white. It’s possible to have an opinion that can be summed up as “eh” which is how I read the review.
I personally hated it – I’m a sucker for all sci-fi or I wouldn’t have gone at all – but I don’t begrudge his opinion on this.
Seriously would you lot f#ck off. No one is forcing you to see After Earth. That review has come and gone, no need to keep bringing it up every time drew writes a review. I f you don’t like what he writes then stop coming here.
Yes, because it’s not OK to have an opinion that differs from the herd, and then have an opinion about ANYTHING ELSE THAT EXISTS. Jeez louise.
Good God, Shartie…You are a Lemming. A Big, mouth-breathing lemming, waiting for Rotten Tomatoes, and your friends to tell you what to like or not like.
I thought After Earth was dull…But Drew made some good points. Why are you so desperate to have every opinion be in lockstep with yours? Are you that insecure?
The film is actually tracking pretty well. Seen ranges from 40 to 65
million.
This movie bombing will ruin Brad Pitt’s career? How much crack do you have to smoke to reach that conclusion? The development process has been troubled the whole way and whether WWZ hits or not, Pitt will be fine, work again, and be the father of Angelina Jolie’s babies.
That you consider Vin Diesel a “TRUE A-lister” is also ridiculous. I’ll bet that if Pitt didn’t go out to promote the film, you’d be saying that he was ashamed of the film and trying to distance himself from it. You just have a hate on for Pitt.
I wouldn’t call vin diesel an a lister. Other than the fast furious movies he’s been pretty low key. If he is an a lister he’d just make the cut. More like a b rate actor. Everyone usually is done after their Disney movie drops
His career will be over if this bombs?
Why??
Brad Pitt isn’t fucking going anywhere.
“Chaos over choreography” was the one thing that had me worried most about this film after the previous effort, the travesty that was 007’s Quantum of Shakycam.
I just saw a preview (one of about 12 previews) as I was waiting to see the film I went to see and just the few minutes of this struck me as derivative and Pitt, who I like in more in quirky character roles within an ensemble piece, came across (even in those few minutes) dull and void of any animation or personality. His expression seemed (sorry) dead. I wondered if there wasn’t something purposeful about that and that he would turn out to be, you know, undead.
Won’t be seeing it. Sounds like a horrendous waste of hundreds of millions of dollars. Again.
There’s no way I can skip this given the production horror stories, but if nothing else, this movie has lead the the new unabridged audiobook being sold at Wal-Mart for $17, which is a steal for the amazing story and performances. Martin Scorcese’s bit as the Big Pharma tycoon who made a fortune selling a bogus vaccine is worth the price of admission alone, as is Mark Hammill’s bit as a soldier who was at the frontline of the Battle Of Yonkers. It’s a shame that it sounds like the movie didn’t retain one hint of the really sharp and (no pun intended) biting material from the book.
Where the lobos!? Fuck man zombies are slow in the book. What retard in Hollywood made them a mob of infinite possiblity? They are so intense they can pile onto one another and take down helicopters. Ghetyyyyyyyyyyyy
Just so you know Drew, RottenTomatoes has decided this was a “fresh” review from you. I’d imagine you disagree.
Or maybe not, after I read more thoroughly. Seems a very “meh” review, which I suppose you could classify as “fresh” if you were feeling generous. Though if so you should probably get a different headline from Hitfix.
After the shakey-cam nightmare of Quantum Of Solace, this is a renter at best.
I don’t get it Drew…can you just say in plain English if the movie is worth my time and money?
Its funny that when people ask about your letter grades you seem to say they really don’t matter. Dude, this is YOUR system. Take some responsibility for it.
Serious question, at what point in your system is a movie a thumbs down? C? C-?
One more if I may, do you ever think you should apologize for a review? After Earth has to be one of the worst movies in recent memory. Have you ever gone back and said you made a mistake? I give Harry credit, he did apologize for his Godzilla review.
Drew, don’t let these idiots get to you. They seem to be multiplying these days. If only there were a classic horror movie trope I could compare them to…
Did you go to see After Earth simply because of Drew’s review? Even though you knew it starred Jaden Smith? You should apologize to yourself.
Amen, Drew…Don’t give in to the lemming world view where everything is either “Oh My God Awesome,” or “The Worst Thing Ever Made.”
Drew: What’s with the snarky posts from you in the comments sections lately? One of the things I really like about this site is how enthusiastic you are about movies, and it’s been disheartening to see you get into meaningless back and forths with readers lately. As a longtime fan, I’m becoming increasingly turned off by it. Just ignore the dumb comments from readers — they’re not worth your time.
Completely agree with the post above. On a related note, can you perhaps ban these people instead of responding to them?
Brian, that would be a BS move. I mean, Drew’s rules but I think you should only ban someone for being aggressively hostile or rude, not for having a disagreeable opinion.
On the topic, I agree with Drew’s view and I don’t read reviews to decide whether I’ll see something. Drew hypothetically giving Man of Steel a D will not stop me seeing it. But weridly, if he and the other reviewers I respect, like Drew, Vern, Devin and Hulk will sometimes give a high score to something that flew under my radar. So if Drew gives a Shyamalan movie an A, I’ll go see it, no matter how little I had interest in it before. I guess that’s just because my starting point is that every movie I go see I actually WANT to love. A good review from Drew will give me hope that there’s a pleasant experience in my future. An A will grab my attention. Otherwise, I’ve made my own mind already and I’m reading the review just to get the opinion on something I’m interested in from a person I respect.
On WWZ, I think his review isn’t saying that this is a bad movie or a good movie, just that it is exactly the movie you would expect from the trailers.
sorry screwed up that last comment, but you get my point. he gives something a glowing review, I’ll check it out. otherwise I’ve made my own mind.
How is this a positive review on RT??? In fact,a lot of the positive reviews on RT sound pretty negative for this movie.
At a time when The Walking Dead has reinvigorated the good ol’ George A. Romero zombie, and has upped the ante on zombie gore and the aspects of what how such a fantastical thing as a zombie apocalypse would play out, “World War Pitt” has an uphill climb to cater to fans of the sub-genre who view the disrespect leveled at Max Brooks’s excellent book, not to mention the family-friendly(!) PG-13 rating, as huge strikes against the movie. I, for one, will have a hard time buying a ticket (knowing it’s an indication to the studio that moviegoers find this kind of big-budgeted dreck acceptable), and will probably just wait for it to stream at home). Meh.
Drew, how does it compare to the JMS script you read? Did they throw the whole thing out?
Really disheartened by this, WWZ was my favorite book of the last 10 years. Ahh well, maybe they’ll take a crack at it again in another 10-20 years (ideally with an awesome, premium cable mockumentary series)
When adapting a book for a movie, some things have to change as they’re two different mediums – I accept that. When studios/filmmakers take a book and then throw it all out, create a whole new story and then just keep the title, I find that harder to accept. It’s even more depressing when a (by all accounts) brilliant screenplay which is also a faithful adaptation gets thrown out in the process for something that sounds so average, judging by Drew’s review. And I’m speaking as someone who hasn’t even read Brooks’ book yet.
Does anyone know where I can read about this films troubled production? As a fan of film and an admirer of filmmmaking I’d love to read about how something like this happens.
” This is a case of a studio liking a title and building a brand-new high concept around it …”
So stripping the contents of a good book out for the title (now no one else can adapt the book),
and then sticking it onto mindless million dollar set pieces like a video game is “high concept” these days?
The bar is subterranean in the new normal.
I don’t think Robthom was taking a shot at you Drew. I think he was commenting on what passes for a “high concept” to studios these days.
To put a positive spin on this, maybe it’ll put an end to the whole “zombie fad,” which I am more than a little sick of, at this point.
Some good, some bad, but…isn’t there another monster we could use? Isn’t it time for a Gillman Renaissance, or something?
A PG13, CGI-Fast Moving-Non carnivorous zombie,no violence no blood no horror Zombie apocalypse movie should be enough for everyone to boycott this Bubblegum watered down family friendly action flick! SEND THE MESSAGE TO HOLLYWOOD !!!!!! they will not get the message if you pay to see the movie and dont like it. YOU PAID TO SEE THE MOVIE ALREADY !!!! that equals YOU LIKED IT !!! If you just cannot contain your curiosity about seeing Brad Pitt play Action Man, watch the trailers (essentially the movie) and in a month you can download or rent the movie for a $buck.
If you pay to see this in a theatre you are telling hollywood to make more of this crap!! wait a month and rent it for a $buck or download it if you cant contain your desire to see Brad Pitt play “ACTION MAN”
I looked forward to reading Roger Ebert’s reviews, every week for many years. Since he stopped writing, I’ve thought quite a bit about what I got from his work, and the reasons I read about film each week.
Your reviews (and also Steve/Capone in Chicago) are replenishing some of that for me. Your dedication shows.
I hope you plan on writing for a long time.
FYI, Rotten Tomatoes has listed your negative review as being “fresh.” Seems like this is a new trend for them as there were discrepancies in a few of the Man of Steel reviews as well.
Finally…..an honest review!
I’ll be honest – after seeing this, a C+ might be a bit generous.
the thing that seems to be missing here is making it clear that there is a huge difference between “good” entertainment and a good film. if i want to have mindlessly distracting eye candy without much intellectual effort i will typically go by the herd ratings. if i am looking for a film that is intended to try and make me stretch and grow as a human being, then i will seek out critical opinions. some movies are like junk food, others are like shopping in the health food aisle.