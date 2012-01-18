Review: Bruce Springsteen’s new single, ‘We Take Care Of Our Own’

For his whole career, Bruce Springsteen has wrestled with the notion of what it means to be an American. Many of his songs deal with a sense of place, whether it be his home state of New Jersey or, in a larger context, the United States.
On “We Take Care Of Our Own,” the first single from his March 6 release, “Wrecking Ball,” Springsteen’s questions have become only more urgent as he sees America turning from a country that used to stand for “wherever the flag is flown/we take care of our own” to one where “I”ve been stumbling on good hearts turned to stone/the road to good intention has gone dry as a bone.”
The uptempo tune, full of handclaps and a Spector-ish wall of sound, marks Springsteen”s first effort with Ron Aniello, best known for his work with Springsteen”s wife, Patti Scialfa; Gavin DeGraw and Candlebox. Though there are a few interesting musical fillips thrown in at the beginning, Springsteen isn”t trying to get too fancy here: “We Take Care Of Our Own” is straight ahead rock with an ’80s-production feel. Vocally, Aniello has pushed Springsteen way up in the mix, which is a great move given how fresh he sounds here and given how much he has to say.
The song is instantly recognizable as Springsteen even before the vocals start. It opens with a big drum sound, before the ringing guitars and chiming keyboards fill every ounce of sound.
The pay off comes at the bridge, which crescendos as Springsteen asks:
Where are the eyes, the eyes with the will to see
Where are the hearts that run over with mercy
Where”s the love that has not forsaken me
Where”s the work that will set my hands, my soul free
Where”s the spirit that will reign, reign over me
Where”s the promise from sea to shining sea
Springsteen understands, even relishes in, his role as a modern-day Woody Guthrie or Pete Seeger, who expressed his love and his disenchantment with America (“Born in the U.S.A.,” anyone?) His fans expect him to survey the landscape with us (not for us) and he certainly doesn”t disappoint those of us who are wondering, “How the hell did we get here?”
There are a few missteps, such as the echoing vocal repeat in the beginning of the first verse, which he thankfully drops after a few lines, and we”re not a fan of any song that name drops cities. Plus, the song breaks no new ground musically as Springsteen relies on many tricks from his past. But those are very small issues compared to the pluses and how majestically BIG the song sounds. Of course, missing in the mix is saxophonist Clarence Clemons, who died this summer. Can”t you just see him swaying on the hand claps or jangling his tambourine? Overall, it”s a solid, sturdy return.
“Wrecking Ball” (the title comes from a song Springsteen introduced in concert a few years ago) is Springsteen”s first since 2009″s “Working On a Dream.” Springsteen”s manager Jon Landau told Rolling Stone that the set is a “big-picture piece of work…that combines elements of both Bruce”s classic sound and his ‘Seeger Sessions” experience with new textures and styles.” Among the guests are drummer Matt Chamberlain and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello. In addition to “Wrecking Ball,” the album has two songs very familiar to Springsteen concert-goers: “Land of Hope and Dreams” and “American Land,” according to Pitchfork.
Springsteen has announced a tour that starts in May in Europe, but there seems to be quite a bit of buzz that he may play U.S. arenas before he goes to Europe. As we previously reported, Springsteen will also deliver the keynote address at South By Southwest in March.
What do you think of “We Take Care Of Our Own?” (song is below the track listing)
01 We Take Care of Our Own
02 Easy Money
03 Shackled and Down
04 Jack of All Trades
05 Death to My Hometown
06 This Depression
07 Wrecking Ball
08 You”ve Got It
09 Rocky Ground
10 Land of Hope and Dreams
11 We Are Alive
12 Swallowed Up (Bonus Track)
13 American Land (Bonus Track)
I doubt the official song and album titles have question marks after them.
As always Bruce’s lyrics are excellent and spot on for the times. I’m not too thrilled with the music. It might grow on me since I am already finding the chorus stuck in my head. I miss Clarence. He was the best.
Lyrically clumsy and heavy-handed – that is, when you can understand and discern the lyrics from the dated, swollen mash of overproduced wall-of-sound synth and drums. And the pointed reference to Katrina, a 6-year-old event? That would be like Leno telling Nixon jokes! This is a very poor and disappointing effort, especially as the first single.
Like, totally. Are people still talking about Katrina? That was, like, a million years ago. New Orleans should get over it. David Simon, too…. jeezes
Hey Carl & 7s Tim, the lyrics in song speak to your attitudes about Katrina: “I’ve been stumblin’ on good hearts turned to stone.” When was the last time that either of you were in New Orleans or read about their struggle to still recover? Hearts turned to stone, or apathy, speaks clearly to our times when people forget about long lasting effects Of tragedies. I LOVE THE SONG! You can hate the song but don’t knock the survivors of Katrina with such an insult that it was a WHOLE 6 years ago.
Ray’s got it right – 6 or 60 years doesn’t matter the point he is pointing out is things are not going the way the have to firbus as a country to continue live our promised dream. So if 7s Tim can pull his silver spoon and head out for a bit and listen maybe he will hear the point of the song.
I don’t wanna second guess him, but do you think Bruce meant Cavalry, not Calvary…? Just seems like it would make more sense. Maybe he mumbled it and they just transcribed it faithfully? Sounds like a marble-mouth mistake.
Let’s both second guess whomever did the lyric video: I think you’re absolutely right– it has to be cavalry…
but it really sounds like he said calvary. weird.
Does anyone else feel that the use of ‘where ever our flag is flown’ could be meant to refer to places like Iraq where we planted our flag and are taking care of companies like Halliburton?
I love the song & Bruce, I favor anthems that have meaning & the “typical” Bruce sound. The lyrics talk about our times, but the music is rousing & gives me the feeling of hope. For everyone guessing about what every line means…Springsteen isn’t the only singer who includes words or phrases that can be confusing. At least I can hear the words! Where ever this flag is flown, could mean taking care of the soldiers & vets who served. I know Bruce is anti-war, but just like in the song Born in the USA, he cares about what happens to the soldiers/vets.
It’s so funny to see multimillionaires like Bruce pretending to speak for the downtrodden. What a jerk.