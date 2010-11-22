Review: ‘Burlesque’ delivers a bump and grind and yawn

There”s a devoted breed of optimistic movie fan that hopes in his or her heart of hearts that every “Skyline” will be another “Star Wars” or that every “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” will be another “Harry Potter.” And then there”s the kind who lines up on opening day of “Glitter,” praying that the lightning that gave us “Showgirls” will strike twice.
It”s that latter breed that will no doubt find themselves most let down by “Burlesque,” a movie that promised to be a two-car diva pileup but winds up being just a leaden missed opportunity. As one critic who caught an early screening confided, “It”s not the next ‘Showgirls”…but it might be the new ‘Coyote Ugly.”” And now that I”ve seen “Burlesque” for myself, I”m in the awkward position of having the defend the honor of “Coyote Ugly.”
“Burlesque” lets us know right off the bat that it”s going to deliver a string of show-biz movie clichés by introducing us to Christina Aguilera”s Ali, a small-town waitress with (wait for it) A Dream. In no time, she”s shaken off the dust of her Iowa hamlet, rented a dumpy Hollywood Blvd. apartment, and wandered into Burlesque, a nightclub where the girls wear PG-13 outfits and lipsynch to music while they strut about in varying levels of sequins and innuendo.
Center stage is Tess (Cher), who owns the place and sings a song called “Welcome to Burlesque,” the first of not one, not two, but three compositions explaining to the audience what they”ve come to see. It”s as if “Oklahoma!” decided to pause every 30 minutes to explain that the film is taking place just north of Texas.
That “Welcome to Burlesque” number is also one of the earliest hints that writer-director Steve Antin has worn out his DVD of “Cabaret.” Opening number in a nightclub that welcomes the audience? Check. Men wearing bowlers and guyliner? Check. Fosse-esque chair dance? Check. Editing between Aguilera singing a soulful ballad and scenes of her lolling about in bed with her new beau, à la “Maybe This Time”? Check. A role for Alan Cumming, who won a Tony for the Broadway “Cabaret” revival? Check, check, and cash that check.
But Antin is no Bob Fosse. He”s not even Debbie Allen, particularly since the choreographed numbers are edited so choppily that you never get to see a full 5-6-7-8 without a cutaway. Can Aguilera, or Kristen Bell (as a drunken diva forced out of the spotlight), actually perform these burlesque numbers? Only the editor knows for sure.
With the dance numbers zipping by, “Burlesque” tries to coast on Aguilera”s singing voice, which gets trotted out periodically and becomes a plot point – Ali can sing live, and that makes her a star, particularly since Tess is worried about losing the club to the bank and blah blah blah. But here”s the thing about Aguilera”s singing, whether you marvel at her lung power or recoil from how hard she”s working it – this is a voice that you stand and admire at a distance, from behind the velvet rope, and not one that takes you in and allows you to empathize with the singer. As such, it winds up becoming a wall that stands between the viewers and the heroine with whom we”re supposed to relate at some level.
Antin puts all of the musical numbers on the stage of the club, which is fine if – as in “Chicago” – they all sound like something that would fit into that specific context. But when Cher belts out her Diane Warren–penned I”m-still-standing ballad “You Haven”t Seen the Last of Me” or Aguilera puts a gardenia in her hair for “Bound to You” (for the aforementioned romantic intercutting sequence), neither of those songs have anything to do with shake-and-shimmy that we see in all of the other burlesque numbers. It seems inconceivable that performers of this specific brand of theatricality would grind the show to a halt for this kind of Oscar-friendly vocalizing.
Not that most of the elements of “Burlesque” stand up to much scrutiny – the men are stuck with cardboard roles, with “Twilight” co-star Cam Gigandet as the hunky bartender/frustrated composer, Eric Dane as the not-all-bad real estate mogul with designs on both the club and Ali, and Stanley Tucci reviving his gay-male-Eve-Arden shtick from “The Devil Wears Prada.” And how does Julianne Hough”s dancer get pregnant, then hugely pregnant, then back onstage for the big finale when the action is supposed to take place over the course of a few weeks?
Burlesque, Tess tells us, is about owning the stage, but “Burlesque” commits the cardinal sin of mediocrity. It”s not good enough to be a memorable musical, nor awful enough to become a legendary howler. Unlike the curvy girls that parade across its stages, it”s a totally flat experience.
Duralde is the author of “Have Yourself a Movie Little Christmas” available on Amazon.com and the DVD Editor of Movieline. He’s also written for MSNBC and the Rotten Tomatoes Show.
Just saw this movie at an advanced screening and I thought it was great. I went in expecting something terrible, and I have to say I was so pleasantly surprised with how well done it was. Yes it was cliche, but I think intentionally so. It was pretty clear it was just meant to be a good popcorn movie musical that was entertaining from beginning to end and it absolutely accomplishes that. There were some great performances from its cast, and some great dialogue that in my opinion propels what could have otherwise been a pretty boring story. It was cliche, but it was cliche done right. While there were definite nods to “Cabaret,” the performances were much more visually captivating and really made the film a hell of a lot more entertaining than that film. I think to look for more drama with this film is to take it more seriously than it takes itself. If you’re looking for a good fun musical, this is definitely a good one to check out.
Well, in the European cut of Burlesque, Cher and Aguilera have a mature/young lesbian scene. And then Lady Gaga walks in for a cameo for a threesome. Will this movie at least have a decent opening boxoffice holiday weekend to sell the Blu-ray edition? I think Aguilera would have had better luck doing a semi-autobiographical movie, like Prince did with Purple Rain or Eminem with Eight Mile. Because fact is always stranger than fiction.
I saw this move at a press screening and thought it was great. You critics need to stop being so damn serious and let your hair down and have some fun. =)
WOW! If this is supposed to be proffesional journalism you should be sacked on the spot. You sound so bitchy and Pressed.
What a stupid review, You basically just wrote bitchy comments over and over again.
It’s no wonder nobody takes critics serously anymore.
This was a fine review that spelled out exactly what the reviewer thought was wrong with the film. Stop being such a whiny bitch.
I must have struck a nerve lol
lmao what a poor exscuse for a review, I hope their not paying you for this.It was just pathetic,immature and unproffesional
Im still gong to see it like I care what some snobby critic thinks, You were probs to busy trying to get your head out of your ass to watch it anyway.
LOL @ all the bitchy little queens on here..why you mad though?
Its called having an opinion, Retard
I saw this film and thought it was great. =)
Lame review and unproffesional
This review is just plain bitchy, Nothng more and nothing else.
I have to say this review seems awfully biased, Like the critic is just coming with any excuse to slag it off
This movie is’nt supposed to be taken seriously its supposed to be fun just a shame critics don’t know what fun means and I can’t wait to go see it.
Well seen as critics normally like boring films I expected this to get bad reviews seen as its fun and entertaining.I loved it when I saw a test screenng
I saw this film and thought it was brilliant, Xtina did great for her acting debut and it was great seeing Cher back on the big screen. All in all a really fun movie that me and pals alle enjoyed.
I know a bunch of professional burlesque performers, and they attended (and performed at) an advanced screening, and their reports wholeheartedly agree with this review. Also, what they’re doing in this film is not burlesque. It’s cabaret. Real burlesque performers put tons of time and effort into making their own costumes, many routines are intelligent and humorous as well as sexy, and you see pasties in the end.
Wow, these comments are depressing.
so is it just another pop corn movie ????????
i like pop corn musicalls but we have enough of this type of musicalls
actually im expecting to see in burlesque the next moulin rouge or chicago
moulin rouge and chicago are the 2 best musicalls of this decade and i want burlesque becomimg the number three
Beleive it or not, my biggest complaint was “Ali”‘s character. The rest was camp and razzle-dazzle and fluff, but it was decent and entertaining. But Christina’s… I mean, ever heard of a Mary-Sue? That’s all she was. She never showed any flaws or made any bad decisions (that made any impact). Everything she touched turned to gold from beginning to end. And I would have been a lot less enchanted if Christina herself wasn’t actually capable of dancing and singing that way. (If they’d faked it all for an actress who merely looked the part, I might have truly hated Ali.) Other than that, perfectly satisfactory way to spend an afternoon at the movies. You critics… That really was awfully whiny.