Review: ‘Captain America’ offers sprawling, sincere superhero story

“Captain America: The First Avenger” is one of the finest movies yet from Marvel Studios, and a big departure in tone and storytelling from most of the films they’ve made so far. It is a strong indicator that the more willing the studio is to experiment, the more exciting the payoffs can be. In this case, there’s no clear precursor to this one in anything else Marvel’s done, and it feels like branching out and trying something this different freed them up. It helps that director Joe Johnston shot the film like he had something to prove and Chris Evans appears to have been born for this role. Everything came together here in a way that I’m not sure anyone could have predicted, and that indefinable chemistry is one of the things that makes this feel so special.
The first and most immediate difference between this and the other movies Marvel has made so far is the time frame over which the story plays out. The film starts in the present day, then flashes back to the early days of WWII. The main story plays out not over days or even weeks, but over years. It is, in essence, a look at the entire WWII career of Captain America, and his origins as Steve Rogers. It isn’t structured like a typical superhero film, either. It focuses on two main arcs over the course of its running time. First, there’s the story of Rogers, a skinny weakling with a lion’s heart who is chosen to be the test subject in the Super Soldier program headed by Dr. Abraham Erskine (Stanley Tucci) and how he learns to handle the power he’s been granted. At the same time, we follow the efforts of Johann Schmidt (Hugo Weaving), aka The Red Skull, whose HYDRA is starting to outgrow its origins as the dark science division of the Nazis thanks to his discovery of a strange glowing cube that once resided in the vault of weapons kept by Odin in Asgard. The collision between these two story arcs is what keeps driving the movie forward, but there is plenty of room built in for digressions, and the end result feels like reading an entire collection of issues of the same book.
The first movement of the film is just concerned with getting Rogers into the experimental chamber that transforms him, and it’s during this sequence that it becomes clear just how strong a handle Johnston has on the tone that is so crucial to making this film work. After all, WWII was a war that made clean moral sense, part of an age before widespread cultural irony and snark, and the film has a sweet, innocent feel to it. Rogers is, simply put, a good guy. He believes in serving his country. He believes in putting his life on the line for ideals. And even though he’s a physical washout, he is so determined to join the Army that he refuses to accept the word “no.” It’s that spirit which informs the very storytelling, and there’s something lovely about something so clearly fantastic being grafted onto what is essentially “Band Of Brothers.” There is a familiarity to the way the war is shot that calls on our collective film memories of the war in a very smart way. I wouldn’t say “Captain America” ever feels particularly real, but it creates such a strong and persuasive heightened reality that it doesn’t matter. I like the version of the world that Rogers lives in, and there’s a sequence at a World’s Fair, including an appearance by Howard Stark (Dominic Cooper) that suggests Tony comes by his ego honestly, that is gorgeous, painterly in design and execution. There’s some Fleischer “Superman” in this movie’s DNA, some Norman Rockwell, and a whole lot of LIFE magazine photography, and the result is stylistically exciting. I can see why Johnston has spent so much energy comparing this to “Raiders Of The Lost Ark,” and there’s even a laugh-out-loud clever reference to “Raiders” early on, but Johston’s done more than just ape someone else’s work. He’s taken all of these influences, including his own “Rocketeer,” and he’s bent them all into something that perfectly fits the story of Captain America.
Watching the way he develops from test subject to unproven hero to veteran warrior, Rogers is given more room to grow into the character we’re going to see in “The Avengers” than almost any of the other Marvel heroes so far. It’s not immediate for him, and simply sprouting muscles and a six-pack does not make him into the hero who could lead others. His development also isn’t a humbling, a la “Thor,” but rather a process of settling into the skin he’d always felt like he deserved. As with the best of these movies, the Red Skull isn’t just an antagonist to Captain America, but a skewed reflection of him. In both cases, these men were given the same serum, and whatever they were on the inside, they became on the outside. As good and as decent as Rogers is, the Skull is pure amoral ambition. Weaving is disturbing as the Skull, but it walks that fine line where I think adults will appreciate the subtle shadings of the character while younger viewers will be thrilled by his unrepentant nature.
They each have plenty of assistance, of course. Tommy Lee Jones is excellent as Col. Chester Phillips, the military head of the Super Soldier program. He’s so disappointed in Rogers at first that he hands him off to the USO to sell war bonds and put on shows. Jones brings his expert comic timing to the role, and he also lends Phillips some real weight. It’s one of those things that could have been flat in the wrong hands, but he finds every nuance in the role and really makes the most of it. Hayley Atwell is Peggy Carter, on loan to the US Army from England, and one of the real surprises of the film is the way she and Cap end up as the first truly credible romance in a Marvel film. Because we’re not dealing with something that plays out quickly, there’s time for these two people to learn real respect for one another, and the attraction they share is based on who they are inside. Peggy knows the real Steve Rogers, the skinny kid from Brooklyn, and while she can certainly admire the new gift wrapping, it’s the humanity that Rogers brings to his choices that draws her to him. Because their storyline works so well, it adds a heartbroken punch to the end of the film that I hope will inform who Cap is when we catch up with him next summer in “The Avengers.” The movie ends on a note I didn’t expect, and it’s stronger for it.
In addition, Cap ends up working with a childhood friend, “Bucky” Barnes (Sebastian Stan), as well as a group of battle-hardened soldiers led by “Dum Dum” Dugan (Neal McDonough), and the Howlin’ Mad Commandos register more strongly as a group than the Warriors Three did in this summer’s “Thor.” It’s not a matter of more screen time, either. It’s just that the actors are all very good at suggesting relationships that have played out over time, and they’re used well. Stan’s version of Bucky is absolutely being set up to be the Winter Soldier in future films, and there’s one moment in particular that is basically a giant blinking neon sign designed to indicate exactly where the story’s headed. I like the energy he brings to the role, and I’d hope to see more of him in future films in the series.
Meanwhile, Dr. Armin Zola (Toby Jones) makes a great toady for the Red Skull, taking the cosmic energy he’s harnessed and using it to build out a science-fiction arsenal that adds one more degree of remove from reality. It can easily go wrong when you add science-fiction to another genre, and the worst case scenario is something like Will Smith’s take on “The Wild Wild West.” Here, though, it feels perfectly blended in, and it allows the film to play rough without being overly violent. It’s thrilling, often very exciting, but it is not graphic, and that makes a huge difference in what age range I’d recommend the film for, opening it up to much younger viewers.
Alan Silvestri does some of his best work in a while here, giving Captain America some of the best themes in any Marvel film, and Alan Menken contributes a song for the USO sequences that is flat-out brilliant, a perfect slice of propaganda that is era-appropriate and witty without winking. Shelly Johnson, who has shot several other films for Johnston including “Jurassic Park III,” “Hidalgo,” and “The Wolf Man,” is an invaluable part of what works about the movie. Even though it doesn’t feel like an effects-heavy film, it’s technically very impressive, even more so when you realize that the work wasn’t all done by one FX house. I think it’s smart to farm out particular things to particular teams, and this is a film that was worked on by a number of different vendors. Whoever handled the skinny Steve Rogers effects deserves a pat on the back because as strange as it looks, that wears off quickly and it just becomes a performance. There’s a lot of beauty to the way the FX work was designed and executed, and I just plain enjoyed looking at the movie.
Marvel has been working towards this moment for a while, and there have been a few moments where it felt like they were making missteps with the individual movies in their rush to reach “The Avengers,” but they’ve saved one of their very best movies for last, and I suspect “Captain America: The First Avenger” will send audiences out of the theater rabid to see what’s next.
“Captain America: The First Avenger” opens everywhere this Friday. And, yes, you should stay until after the credits, but only if you want your butt rocked off by all the awesome.
I’m very excited to see this. I’ve been a fan of Evans since “Teen Movie” and ‘Rocketeer’ was a childhood favorite. Glad Marvel seems to still be doing things right. Wish DC would get their act together (besides Nolan).
Im relieved after seeing the reactions on Twitter. Marvel is doing something no studio has accomplished. Here we are standing at 5 superhero movies and the weakest (iron man 2 imo, too much set up) is still better than 99% of comic movies. no other studio has managed to get past 2, TDKR might change that but WB has some serious failures as well.
More than anything im excited to see where these stories go now that they no longer have to establish the avengers. Cant wait for the post-Avengers round of marvel movies
I can’t wait for the midnight screening. A Dark Knight Rises teaser, an Amazing Spider-man teaser, then Captain America and the credit cookie to end all credit cookies. It’ll be nice to hear a crowded theater shriek in delight again.
Cap is a polarizing figure due to his limited personality, powers and what he stands for. I like him, hope the film is a hit.
Great review, Mr. McWeeny. There’s one line in particular I found fascinating. Could you please elaborate on that a bit?
“there’s a sequence at a World’s Fair, including an appearance by Howard Stark (Dominic Cooper) that suggests Tony comes by his ego honestly…”
What exactly do you mean by Tony coming by his ego honestly? I’m sure you can explain without any spoilers :)
I’m guessing he means that we see some truly amazing inventions or ideas on the part of the elder Stark, proving that Tony’s ego comes from a legacy of brilliance, and in that sense is honest and formed from something that fully supports it, rather than his ego being purely self-aggrandizing braggadocio.
hah Drew! love your ‘explanation’. sweet and succinct. can’t wait to see this movie!
Great review Drew. This is the sort of writing that’s been missed over at that other website you use to write for since you left. Very excited for this film, more so than any other Marvel film since Iron Man 1.
How’s the 3D? Worth the extra price? It looked pretty poor in the trailers.
I second this. Clearly Cap was posted and badly at that. Are we looking at The Last Airbender levels of bad post 3D?
Thirded. I want to know whether the 3D is worth it.
This is the one. This is the movie I’ve been waiting all year to see. I can’t wait for Friday to get here.
The one thing which bothers is me about Marvel is the need create a universe full of their characters. Sure its great if your comic book fiend but for regular folks where is the payoff ? Why can’t Cap exist without Thor I understand Stark which is cool but Thor is bit of a stretch This is what ruined IM2 by enforcing Marvel products down our collective throats It would be like watching BATMAN in 89 and seeing Superman appear in the last frame. Marvel just doesn’t understand when enough is enough Trust me any America sequel will be so convoluted like Spiderman 3 & Iron Man 2 that it’ll tarnish any goodwill this film establishes.
I genuinely don’t understand this attitude. At all. No one is “enforcing” Marvel products down your throat.
No one has ever attempted to craft a shared universe between films the way that Marvel currently is. They’ve done a pretty outstanding job of keeping that interconnectedness separate and apart from the stories they’re telling in any of the individual films they’ve made. Cap’s film can and does exist without Thor’s. You don’t need to understand that they share the same universe to enjoy their respective films, but if you do understand, then you’ll probably enjoy them more.
And having Superman appear in the last frame of a Batman film would be amazing. Only communists would disagree. Are you some kind of communist?
Plus I’ve got bad news for you DC are currently starting to crossover there movies with four movies planned in the next two years then a justice league and then a solo wonder woman which will lead from the justice league so if you don’t like universes and crossovers I guess your screwed for at least the next two or three years
Actually, I think that Marvel is doing an exceptionally good job at making each film the best self-contained piece that it can, and I was a doubter. The Iron Man movies have their “feel”, as does Thor. Can’t wait to see Cap.
Communistic tendecies aside, IRONMAN existed on its own until Sam Jackson appeared introducing The Avengers. So yeah they are forcing products down the moviegoers throat. No film exsist soely on its own merit without being a jumpstart for a later group project. That is my main complaint of Marvel properties.
You’re a dink who gives way too much information, so I stopped reading your over-gushing review. However your intro makes it likely I’ll catch this movie.
Drew pretty much gushes over every piece of crap that gets released.
No he does not.
I have been waiting to see this movie since I was 10 (I am 41 now). Like I have told people all along, if this stroy is done right it will make you stand up and cheer and it will be heartbreaking as well. I can’t wait till Friday. I am taking off work to see this thing.
G
Great review Drew! You are probably my go to guy for movie reviews and you never disappoint! I was going to see the movie anyway but you have only made me that much more excited.
“The movie ends on a note I didn’t expect, and it’s stronger for it.”
Not sure what you are getting at here. I appreciate the review as always, Drew. Sounds like a little bit of lightning in the bottle.
I am really looking forward to seeing this. More so, since the weather in Madison, WI has a heat index of 112! Nice cool theater with a nice cool movie, here I come.
Drew, I compliment you on an exceptionally well written review! Bravo (I love good writing). Frankly, I have wanted to see this film for awhile, but your review makes me want to see it this weekend. “Everything came together here in a way that I’m not sure anyone could have predicted, and that indefinable chemistry is one of the things that makes this feel so special.” THAT’S what makes a great film.
I liked it…didn’t LOVE it. Iron Man 1, and Incredible Hulk are still my favorites in the Avengers Universe. But I think I probably liked this more than Thor. Thor’s ending was dumb. Captain’s ending was actually pretty good…even though a lot of the middle stuff was silly. Some of the action could have been better, and I didn’t really care for the music.
Xmen First Class is still tops this summer!!!!!!
Great read, Drew. I checked in a couple days ago to get your first impressions & was heartened to hear good things. I enjoyed this one quite a bit (after being hugely disappointed in the new XMen & Thor), and thought Chris Evans delivered in big way. I’ve been psyched to see this since I heard he was cast and I thought he was amazing. Glad I opted for 2D.
I took your review and saw the film and found it was a cliche ridden factory-made piece of slick looking junk. When it used to say Made in Japan, it now says, Made in Hollywood.