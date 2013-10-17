Review: Kim Peirce’s new ‘Carrie’ only captures some of the story’s enduring power

Brian De Palma wasn’t just hired to direct the film version of Stephen King’s monstrously successful first novel “Carrie”; he collided with it, and the result basically manhandled audiences, creating iconic imagery, loaded with indelible performances. “Carrie” is not a subtle film, but it is a fairly undeniable film. It is a fever dream, overheated and overwrought and impossible to shake. De Palma’s film means it. There is nothing halfway about it, and it practically burns the edges of the screen. It runs hot from the moment it starts.
When they made a weak sequel to the film in the ’90s and when they remade the movie for television, those were easy to tune out. I think the world of Angela Bettis, and she seems like near-perfect casting for the role of Carrie White, but I didn’t even bother to see that film. I have no opinion of it beyond “I’m not sure why you’d bother.”
When they hired Kimberly Peirce to direct this version and Chloe Moretz to star, it suddenly got a lot harder to tune this one out. Add Julianne Moore as Margaret White, Carrie’s fanatic mother, and this started to look like something very interesting, a film that stood a real shot at creating its own personality and offering a very different take on what remains one of King’s most supercharged pieces of writing. Whatever the best case scenario is for this film, the reality is a movie that feels micro-managed, that is overly cautious and needlessly reverent to De Palma’s movie, and it never manages to really come to life despite some genuinely good work being thrown at the movie by people both in front of and behind the camera.
Lawrence D. Cohen shares screenplay credit on the film, and that would seem to conclusively put to bed the debate of whether this is a new adaptation of the film or a remake of De Palma’s film. Many of the creative decisions here, at least on the script level, exist either as an update of something De Palma’s film did or a reaction to it in some other way. The original film opened with Carrie’s moment of discovery in the shower after gym class, and De Palma makes it very experiential. He’s never channeled his inner high-school-girl more effectively than he did in that movie, and that opening scene really captures the shock of something major happening to your body that you aren’t prepared for. This new film opens with Margaret White “dying” in her bedroom, alone and in devastating pain. She’s convinced it’s cancer, and she braces herself for the end. One final blast of pain… and then her newborn daughter slides out onto the bed. Margaret’s profound self-denial allows her to disconnect the baby from the act that led to the baby’s birth, and she stops herself from killing the infant.
If the script is going to go back to Carrie’s birth, why not fill in some incidents from her childhood? Why not show more of the horrifying conditions that eventually result in that poor girl standing in a shower, her first period hitting the floor by her feet? Why not show us how someone ends up so profoundly socially retarded that they have no idea what is happening to them when puberty kicks in? I may love King’s book, but I certainly don’t think it’s sacred text and the only valid thing you can do is try to adapt it exactly. Carrie is a great character, and if you’re going to do a new film set now, why not try to capture the landscape the way it really is at the moment? Bullying is very different than it was in 1976, and while there may be some shared motivations, there are very different techniques. Social media is making it harder than ever for parents to pull an ostrich and pretend their kids aren’t monsters. The death of Rebecca Sedwick, for example, strikes me as an archetypical example of how this all works now. You drop a powder keg like Carrie White into that modern landscape, and things will still end in blood, but maybe not in identical fashion, and wouldn’t that be more interesting and say more about who we are right now?
Chloe Moretz does nice work as Carrie, and Julianne Moore works valiantly to turn Margaret White into more than a cartoon. I just wish that the script by Robert Aguirre-Sacasa felt more daring, that it didn’t turn the events into a sort of a theme park ride version of King’s story. While I think the actors are working hard to make this live and breathe, and I think Peirce had the right intentions, I also think they just plain missed the target. You cannot tame this story. You cannot worry about pushing too far with the material. You have to make sure we understand what it feels like to live in a house with a genuinely mentally ill person, someone whose fear of the world is used as a weapon to beat down this child. When Carrie cracks, it is important that the world she live in feel like it would be impossible to survive any other way.
I am less taken with the kids playing Sue Snell (Gabriella Wilde), Chris Hargensen (Portia Doubleday), and Tommy Ross (Ansel Elgort), although I give Peirce credit for casting kids who look like kids. In De Palma’s film, everybody looks 35, and here, they are obviously very young. As written, I just don’t buy any of it. Chris is one of those great asshole roles, and Nancy Allen deserves credit for just how brutally bitchy she was in De Palma’s films. Doubleday has been good in other films, but the film isn’t sure if she’s playing a broad and transparently crappy version of the character or if this is meant to be more grounded and real. Watch the scene where her dad shows up to yell at the school’s principal. He appears to be played by Hart Bochner as Ellis from “Die Hard,” and it’s so weirdly out of place and almost silly that it undermines anything real that Judy Greer is doing in the scene as Coach Desjardin. I don’t blame the young cast for what they’re asked to do in the film, but I think they’re all fairly bland and forgettable. I don’t buy them as being evil enough to mobilize for the big prank, even the few who are part of it. Alex Russell plays it as big as I’m sure he was asked to play it, but he doesn’t have any of the animal charisma that would make sense of the way Chris responds to him. As presented here, she swings from pampered daddy’s girl to ranting psychopath, and it never makes sense.
I like Steve Yedlin’s work normally, but “Carrie” just doesn’t work for me visually. There’s a curious flat quality to the film’s palette, and when the visual FX are used to bring Carrie’s telekinetic powers to life, they look like FX to me, every single time. I don’t want to be unkind, because I know this is not Peirce’s background as a visual artist, but there are a lot of moments here that are staged and shot like a Disney “Witch Mountain” movie. The final set piece that starts in the gym with the bucket being dumped on Carrie never really feels out of control. Like I said, I don’t really feel like “Carrie” is a horror film because so much of what happens is earned. Sure, there are plenty of innocent people who get hurt, but the highest price is paid by Carrie and by her mother, and it’s sad, not scary. The gym sequence is the one place you can really terrify the audience, especially now, by showing how that would make you feel if you were trapped in that room with what is essentially a wild animal let off the leash by its owner. Carrie’s abilities are almost independent of her, like she’s just watching it all go down. It feels so orchestrated here that there’s no danger, no chaos.
I don’t strongly dislike “Carrie,” but I am disappointed by it. There is a lot of talent in the mix, and I expected something that had more of a voice, something that stood apart from both the book and the earlier films. I have no inherent problem with new takes on material, as the interviews I did for this film would indicate, but in the end, this “Carrie” is, like the character herself, too shy and unsure, and it ends up feeling like a missed opportunity more than anything else.
“Carrie” opens tomorrow in theaters everywhere.
This may sound odd, but what if a viewer hasn’t seen the 1976 version? Most of the reviews I’ve seen are comparing it heads-to-head with De Palma’s take and even if you haven’t seen the movie, the imagery is such a part of the collective societal memory that it almost feels as if we’ve seen it. But what if you haven’t seen the whole thing? Does Carrie 2013 stand on its own, only suffering in comparison, or is it a weak movie in its own right, not just because it short-changes the novel or previous renditions?
Ah, beat me to it.
But if you haven’t seen the original, how would you know that it’s reacting to it? You clearly have a special place for De Palma’s version and as I noted, the imagery is so woven into the cultural fabric that it’s probably a fool’s errand to attempt a remake/reimagining, especially if you DON’T just tick off the plot points from the first one. (Even though it ultimately fizzled out, you gotta give a little credit to the Total Recall remake to chuck the Mars/mutants/aliens aspects.)
But the problem of being unable to unsee what you’ve seen before* still makes it impossible to answer my question objectively. You simply can’t. Who could? It reminds me of the reactions to beats in the Star Wars prequels of people who saw the original trilogy first; I always wondered how people who came to the series and watched them 1-2-3-4-5-6 instead of 4-5-6-1-2-3 would think of them? Your Film Nerd 2.0 would’ve been a perfect test case for this theory, but you went with your modified 4-5-1-2-3-6 order. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that. When I got the Blu-rays, I watched them that way and your contextualization was valid.)
* Movies with twists that flip everything or are total shocks are different after that first cold viewing. The example I think of even more than The Usual Suspects or The Sixth Sense is FX and what happens about halfway through out of nowhere.
Drew, would you be able to guess at how it works as a movie to someone who never saw the original? Or does it really distinguish itself so little? Just curious, seeing as after all this time, I don’t feel like hunting down to original for comparison if it’s just the same movie twice.
This is exactly what I was afraid of. I was hoping they would make a Carrie movie for 2013, one that really works for the time in which today’s kids are growing up. Instead, they basically copied De Palma’s film, exactly as I predicted they would. They should have thrown out the book completely and told an updated story that made sense for the times we live in now. How does someone become Carrie White in 2013, in the age of the internet, social services, anti-bullying programs, etc.? People aren’t as isolated as they used to be. The world has changed monumentally in the last 37 years. If the new movie doesn’t reflect that, then the filmmakers haven’t done their jobs.
Having extremely hazy memories of the DePalma version and not having read the book, I thought it was great. I know Drew keeps saying it doesn’t work as a standalone movie but to me it did. Was it because I had nothing to compare it to? I think it’s at the very least worth considering.
I didn’t feel I needed any additional backstory, I didn’t feel it didn’t do enough with the book… I just took it all at face value and it worked.
But I understand where a lot of people are coming from. If The Amazing Spider-man had been the first Spider-man movie I’d watched, I probably would’ve enjoyed it better. As it was, it was impossible not to continuously compare it to the Raimi movies and ask if it had been worth making.
I’m really curious about how it works for other people who are not really familiar with the DePalma version and/or the book.
(to clarify: I watched the DePalma version decades ago, when I was a kid, and only really remembered the prom, the ending, and the basic plot…)
After re-watching the new film adaptation that’s based on the 1974 novel by Stephen King and the 1976 film by Brian De Palma, I genuinely believe that “CARRIE” is a great film if you keep an open mind. I will admit that I was somewhat disappointed that it wasn’t as faithful to the novel as I hoped it would have been, but that’s to be expected when you’re a devoted fan of the novel for almost ten years. It took me at least three viewings for it to grow on me, and I can now confidentially say that it definitely stands on its own as a solid film. My only disappointment is the running time of the theatrical version that was released in theatres. The pacing is good and quick, but it felt as though it wasn’t long enough to flesh out the characters and the story. I just hope they release an extended version on DVD/Blu-ray.
Do I believe that it was necessary for this film to have been re-adapted for a new generation? Yes. Today, bullying has become a major issue in our society. Take a look at the Columbine massacre that happened in 1999. Two boys were treated as outcasts by their peers and in the end they were hellbent on revenge. And the same thing applies with Carrie White. Yes, it’s a fictional story of a girl with telekinetic abilities, but it does make you stop and think. She was an outcast at school and was tormented by her peers. She suffered emotional and physical abuse from her overly religious mother. And in the end… a person can be pushed so far. I just hope people take heed of the dangers of bullying and realize how far a person can go when pushed to the extreme.
Both Chloe Grace Moretz (Carrie White) and Julianne Moore (Margaret White) give a solid performance and make their leading characters their own. The film itself is quite disturbing as it’s more of a psychological drama than a horror. So if you’re expecting a typical horror film that will make you jump out of your seat, then this isn’t for you. Of course, the real horror is when Carrie finally snaps and seeks revenge on her classmates at the senior prom. After a cruel prank going horribly wrong, Carrie is like a music conductor orchestrating the deaths of her tormentors. The cinematography is great. The special effects is great for a film on a $30 million budget. Despite its flaws, I highly recommend that people watch this film with an open mind. I retract my previous review about the film and give it a solid 8.5/10.