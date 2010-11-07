Review: Chris Pine and Denzel Washington are ‘Unstoppable’ despite Tony Scott’s best efforts

It started slowly, almost subtle, taking its time, building slowly, and only exploded during the second half of the film, building much more quickly, so intense that I almost had to get up and run, finally reaching a devastating finale that left me weak.
Unfortunately, I’m not talking about the movie itself, but the headache that Tony Scott’s ridiculous shooting style gave me. And I’m not exaggerating.
Let’s talk about what works in “Unstoppable” first, which is pretty much everything else. This is one of those films that sounds ridiculous in concept, but which works incredibly well as an exercise in Everything Going Wrong. How does a giant freight train loaded with toxic chemical end up racing out of control through heavily populated areas? Well, “Unstoppable” finds a way to make the set up credible, even inevitable, and by the time, things are really rolling, you’re invested. Mark Bomback is an interesting screenwriter, a guy who just booked one of the best gigs in town last week when he was hired to rewrite “Shadow Divers.” It’s a big story, with a lot of moving pieces, and the way Bomback built this script for “Unstoppable” would indicate he’s the exact right guy for that job.
There are really three main characters in the film, all of them playing a key role in what unfolds. Frank (Denzel Washington) is a veteran railroader, a guy who has 28 years under his belt and who’s staring down the barrel of forced early retirement now. Will (Chris Pine) is an engineer on the other end of the timeline, one of the young guys being brought in for lower wages to help drive out older employees. And Connie (Rosario Dawson) is a dispatcher who watches these little bumps and mistakes erupt into this full-blown disaster, working tirelessly to figure out how to stop it from the very first moment she hears what’s going on. They are given able support by a cast including Ethan Suplee and T.J. Miller as the guys responsible for the train getting away in the first place, Kevin Dunn as Dawson’s direct superior, Kevin Corrigan as a safety inspector, and Jessy Schram as Pine’s estranged wife.
What makes the train such a great villain for a movie is the intractable, unreasonable nature of it. It’s not trying to hurt anyone. It’s not evil. It’s not motivated by anything. It is simply a force that must be dealt with, and the film does a great job of laying out what could happen, what has to happen, and then playing with expectations as they try to bring the train under control somehow. Chris Pine and Denzel Washington have real chemistry in their sequences together, and for Pine, this is an important film. He made a huge impression as Captain Kirk in last year’s “Star Trek” reboot, but the question is whether he’s got a career away from those films, and I’d say based on his work here that there’s nothing Pine needs to worry about. He’s got this ability to be very aggressive, surly, sullen, and still likable. Denzel is such a high-wattage movie star that he can overpower weaker actors, and Pine never once shows any sign of standing anything less than toe-to-toe with him. There’s just enough outside life for the two guys to make it easy to care about them. Washington’s got his daughters, Pine’s got his family, and they’ve both got the job as a common ground. The film strikes just the right tone between the two of them, and the action is well-staged throughout.
But here’s the problem… you’ve got this cast that’s doing everything right, and you’ve got this script that strikes just the right tone, and you’ve got the action staged just right… and then you shoot it all like you’re embarrassed by it, like you’re determined to hide it all and make it impossible to see.
Because that’s what Tony Scott’s visual signature has devolved to at this point, and I mean devolved. It’s been a sliding scale of incoherence for a while now, and Hollywood continues to fall over itself to reward him for it. It’s almost like a wicked joke that the name of the film that finally broke me in regards to Tony Scott is called “Unstoppable,” because he certainly is. If the film was just a bad film, it wouldn’t matter as much, but it’s a good film that is buried in a visual style that can best be described as “evasive.” It wasn’t always this way. When you look back at “The Hunger” or “Revenge,” those are not movie that are hyperactive in any way. His slick Hollywood action movies of that era? “Beverly Hills Cop II”? “Top Gun”? “Days Of Thunder”? Positively sedate by today’s standards. “The Last Boy Scout”? “True Romance”? They’re like oil paintings compared to what he’s doing now.
The way it developed in his work was insidious, gradual. I blame the Avid. The evolution of digital editing changed the rhythm of film language in general, and I think certain directors have pushed it much further than they should have, to the absolute detriment of their films and to the punishment of their audience. The thing about visual style is that I’m all for it as long as you’re saying something. The best stylists are the ones who understand that every edit, every composition, every choice you make in the way you assemble your film… that’s all saying something. That should all be in service of something. The way Scott shoots his films today, it’s like he’s overcompensating for material that doesn’t need it. What he did to Richard Kelly’s “Domino” script should be taught as a full semester in film schools. Watching “Man On Fire,” it’s like a race to see if the film can stay awesome no matter how hard Tony Scott tries to ruin it. In his last two films, it felt like he was pulling back on the over-active camera, but with “Unstoppable,” he’s gone haywire. And part of the problem is that he’s only got a small bag of tricks that he keeps using and re-using and re-using over the course of the film. Whoever approved his helicopter budget for the film should be tried as a criminal, because adding Scott’s fake-frantic visual tic to the swooping aerial footage is nauseating in a whole new way.
Now… about the motion sickness. I had a very real physical reaction to this film tonight. This is not an ordinary thing for me. I have several friends who are susceptible to this and who have had terrible responses to several films in the last decade as the handheld shaky-cam has become a more common tool in the mainstream. I have one friend who had to run out of a screening of “The Bourne Supremacy,” and who hasn’t seen a Greengrass movie since. Tony Scott has been a massive spastic in the past a few times, but I wasn’t read for this film tonight. The repetition of certain moves, the non-stop motion of the camera, the specific way he adds this false kinetics to the shooting style, and the fact that I ended up sitting in the first five rows of the theater because of the crowd tonight… it all added up to a physiological response that sent me reeling as soon as the closing credits began. I was sick once at the theater, and then had a headache that lasted for about five hours. It was only by laying in the dark and breathing slowly that I was able to finally get the motion sickness to subside. For at least an hour of that, my body still felt a sort of a rocking motion, like my brain thought it was moving. That’s what this particular trend in visual stylization has done to Hollywood… there is an entire style of filmmaking that part of the population has to avoid, and while I’m not normally one of them, tonight I was given a powerful lesson in just how bad it can feel. Sure, it doesn’t happen to everyone, and it doesn’t even happen to most people… but it happens. And knowing that, why would anyone shoot a movie like this? At some point, we’ll look back at this particular moment in filmmaking and laugh at people like Tony Scott. It’s like when Gaspar Noe plays with subsonic audio signals to make people physically uncomfortable in a theater… but at least he admits that doing that is intentional sadism. With Tony Scott, I genuinely wonder if he could explain or justify his continued insistence on shooting films with this degree of visual hyperactivity. Is he desperate to cover the fact that he’s a 66-year-old man at this point? He shouldn’t worry. No one’s every going to mistake Tony Scott for James Ivory, so he shouldn’t work so hard at pumping fake energy into everything. In general, this is a horrible trend in mainstream filmmaking, but no one has pushed it further or gotten such a dramatic response out of me until tonight. Enough. Please.
Even if you don’t even up affected by the style, it is a real shame that it obscures so much good work, and because of all of that good work, I’d say you should see “Unstoppable.” Just remember to sit in the back third of the theater. From that vantage point, you can focus on all the things that make “Unstoppable” such a plain old-fashioned pleasure, and hopefully experience none of the pain.
“Unstoppable” opens in theaters everywhere November 12.
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
I knew this would happen. Tony Scott lost his mind these past few years. I love what you said about Domino. He RUINED that movie. And he nearly ruined Man on Fire. Deja Vu…green, overly kinetic, and ruined. What’s wrong with him? I really would like to hear him give a thematic justification for all the crap he does. It’s impossible that there is any real reason for it. Great review
While Scott’s direction is certainly to blame, Domino would have sucked just as hard were it shot in a more sedate style, because Richard Kelly’s screenplay was absolute dreck, like one of those terrible Tarantino-ripoff screenplays from the mid-90’s that was (rightfully) left in a desk drawer for a decade then dusted off and given to a directorial madman determined to make every irritatting, faux-“hip” element of the screenplay even WORSE.
With you on the annoying motion aspect plaguing movies these days. I loved the Bourne Identity, in particular for remarkable fight squences. In the subsequent installments, it just became more and more unwatchable as the shaky camerawork just induced headaches, which was sad because the character and story were superior to the original in the rest of the trilogy.
I’m also one of those people who can’t watch Paul Greengrass films. Supremacy got me sick, and my father had to leave the theater. I didn’t understand why they needed to shake a camera when people are in an office building writing notes. Want me to read the note? THEN STOP SHAKING.
I’ll probably skip this film in theaters because I need a massive boarder around the screen if it’s shaky.
It’s true that Tony Scott’s hyper-over-stylization has become ridiculous and quite annoying because it’s useless, there’s no rhyme or reason to why he does it, no real motivation or relation to what’s going on the screen.
But, to tell you the truth, I hated it much, MUCH more back in his early days, when you knew that, as soon as any action scene started, he would tilt the camera so that every shot, every frame would become slanted.
Drew you mention Greengrass briefly but stop short in critiquing his style of shaky-cam. I just can’t believe people give this guy a pass for the last two Bourne films. The editing was just like any Michael Bay film only with a good script. I mean the cuts during cellphone conversations or looking at computer screens are so frentic and quick they take me out of the film. This guy is horrible(united 93 was damn good though). Greengrass should be held in the same esteem as Tony Scott and Michael Bay. Seriously people wake up! Nice review once again Drew keep it up sir!
Drew, I love your writing, but could you please use more paragraph breaks so I can read it without straining my eyes? Seriously, I always read your take on films and find it interesting, but sometimes I’ll see a huge block of text and I’ll just skim right over it, because it’s too exhausting to read that on a computer screen. Thanks, sorry to sound whiney, you do great work.
I think the Saw series, with it’s noisy, strobe lit, MTV style nonsense editing, is just as much to blame for the current state of editing as any Paul Greengrass or Scott movie. The shaky style gets on my nerves, but the Saw thing seems so much more vapid. They know they’re not going to scare anyone, so they heap on the gore, the digital filters, the strobes, the foley effects for the goddamn camera movements. Is there a more hollow way to make a movie?
I’ve thought for a while now somebody needs to hold Tony Scott down and give him the Eternal Sunshine treatment and erase having seen City of God completely from his memory. It seems like it was the early 2000s when he completely lost his mind.
Also, Pine is the real deal. If he makes good choices he’ll be a huge star with serious acting chops for years to come. I saw him onstage in The Lt. of Inishmore here in LA and it was the most awesome theater experience I’ve had in years. Pine is serious about his craft. I wish more LA “actors” were.
I *used* to like Scott, because as Drew says above, his filmsof the 80’s and early 90’s had a certain painterly visual sheen to them, and despite the slick, MTV montage editing, they never got to the point where the stylization became irritating (witness his best film, True Romance, where he knew well enough to just let Quentin Tarantino’s words speak for themselves), but by the end of the 90’s, you could just sense the imminent incoherency bubbling up like a fart in the bathtub, getting ready to pop and flood the senses with rancid, neon-green color schemes. Crimson Tide was probably the last time Scott made a movie that actually felt like a MOVIE instead of a demo reel for the latest jittery editing techniques. I liked Enemy Of The State and Spy Games, but he was warming up in those two films, getting ready for his two worst cinematic atrocities, Man On Fire and the HIDEOUS Domino, which stands as one of the most singularly unpleasant movies I have experienced in the last decade. You have a shot as simple as a goldfish swimming in a bowl, and Scott’s camera is spinning endlessly around the bowl and ZOOMING IN AND OUT with STROBE LIGHTS FLASHING, and it’s like…it’s a GOLDFISH IN A BOWL. Jesus jumped-up Christ. Deja Vu I actually enjoyed somewhat (I’m a sucker for time-travel stories involving a man travelling through time for a woman), and Scott managed to keep his worst impulses in check, but the deeply unnceccesary remake of The Taking Of Pelham 1-2-3 was Scott back in seizure-vision, completely ordinary shots staged with such hellzapoppin’, color-saturated, shakey-cam overkill that I just wanted to SCREAM at the TV for them to STOOOOOOOOOOOOOOPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPP. Hey Tony, you’re sixty-six years old. Wearing a baseball cap and shooting movies that even a hyperactive 13-year-old would find too visually overpowering doesn’t change the fact that you’re a grandpa. Now get off my lawn.
Scott’s camera work can’t be any worse than that lousy writing. Ever heard of a real paragraph? Do you just randomly pick where to start a new one or do you set a timer that goes off every half hour and that is when you know to start the next? If you are going to act so smug in judging other people’s work you might want to spend more effort on bringing some quality to your own. And you call yourself a writer, pshaw.
Most of these visually over-kinetic movies are more tolerable on tv, and that probably has something to do with the fact that movies are edited on screens about the size of the average home set-up. Directors and editors forget to take into account that what works on a 50 inch screen can be overly aggressive and incomprehensible on a 50 foot screen. Even a simple thing like a quick pan is a problem on a large screen where it becomes a blur. Maybe someday we’ll be able to move beyond 24 fps without a movie looking like an episode of the Tonight Show in HD, but until then people need to slow the shit down. Quick cutting is fine, that’s not an issue. Peter Hunt was doing that on the Bond movies 35 years ago. It’s the shaking and the swooping that are the real menace, and it will make me very happy when that trends dies an inglorious death.
Excellent point about cutting on a small screen vs what works on a big screen Jeff.
The film may be rubbish but the trailer is pure brilliance. It’s one of the best examples ever of how a modern trailer will show every single plot machination and ‘surprise’ that a film has to offer.
Seriously, if you haven’t watched it in a while check it out again and you see every plot point.
What else have I got? One could say the very same thing to you about this review, since you basically say, “I don’t like Tony Scott’s style of kinetic camera work” over and over and over. We get it. We got it the first time, the second time, the third, and so on. You are beating a dead horse before you get halfway through the review and yet you just keep on repeating yourself, trying to find different ways of making the same insult over and over. Sorry if I am not one of your little sycophantic followers on here that lap up your every word like it was handed down from on high, but if you want to put yourself in position to be a critic of others as a writer you would think you might put some more effort into being a better writer yourself instead of using such a sloppy technique.
I also notice that right after you posted a gushing set-visit report helping to shill Danny McBride’s swords and sorcery flick you then chose to use “Faster” as a platform to question the practice. Then you followed that up by putting out a glowing set-visit report helping another of your favored guys in the business in helping to get the good word out for “Sucker Punch”. What happened to those qualms about the value of set visits? Seems to depend on your personal relationship to who’s set your visiting, eh?
The sad thing about Tony Scott’s epilepsy-inducing editing is that it is so obviously a directorial fetish, not driven by the material. On this project he used two editors: his regular, plus someone who I guess is the incoherence specialist since his credits are mainly on music videos. It’s a disaster that wasn’t waiting to happen.
You say that Drew writes the same thing “over and over and over”, which could be an appropriate way to convey the sensation of watching a Tony Scott film in the written medium. But no, he explains his reaction in detail: digital editing lends itself to abuse; editing should all be in service of something; the vocabulary that is used is too limited; the attempt to simulate excitement fails; and so on. I’m not a sycophant, I just like reading people who know what they are talking about (which makes reading comments hazardous).
Cash is right about the trailer. I don’t know if the movie itself is any good but that’s among the most horrendous previews I’ve ever seen. When the audience laughs at what’s supposed to be thrilling — e.g., the kids in the bus cheering just as they’re about to be plowed by a chemical train — you’re not doing too well.
I agree that Tony Scott has gotten more X-Treme in his old age, that’s what bugged be about Phelam. It doesn’t make me queasy, just annoyed. BUT to be fair to him and this style of filmmaking in general, it plays a lot better on a home theatre then on a big screen. Ever hear of anybody complaining about motion sickness when watching these movies at home? It would probably look great on an iPod.
Still not going to see Unstoppable even though I like Pine and Washington, but Tony Scott’s whiz-bang just really irritates me lately. Going to see Skyline instead.
It’s not just Scott, I thought Greengrass’ Green Zone was similarly unintelligible on the big screen. That being said, only Bourne movie I’ve seen is the last one, and I saw it at home, and I thought it was great in that format. Thinking for the home video market has been a common practice for awhile now.
“What he did to Richard Kelly’s “Domino” script should be taught as a full semester in film schools.”
Yes — it should be shown to students in an effort to show them what a masterpiece looks/sounds like.
Wow, look what movie is running at an 87%, 85-13, fresh over at RT, and I don’t see one reviewer claim any difficulties with motion sickness, either. This is just another obvious example of personal bias getting in the way of your assessment of other people’s work in the industry. I just hope I can find a bookie that will take my bet that you won’t give a negative review to McBride’s sword and sorcery movie when it comes out, no matter if it stinks or not, because that would be money in the bank.
HOW IS THIS A GOOD PLOT? A RUN AWAY TRAIN who came up with this ideA?
Sounds like we’ve got a sensitive stomach. Anyway, with that said, nothing compares to the worst movie of all time, “Cloverfield.” I had to take dramamine for that one.