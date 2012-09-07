Review: ‘Dredd 3D’ offers up a grimy hyper-violent faithful take on the comic icon

For many Americans, 1995’s Danny Cannon film “Judge Dredd” was their introduction to the long-running English comic book, and it managed to poison the well for the character almost completely. Hopefully enough time has passed that when audiences walk into “Dredd 3D” later this month, the 1995 version is no longer an issue for them and they’re able to just give this new film a shot without any baggage.
I’d heard good things after the Comic-Con screenings of the film, and it seems to be picking up a head of steam as far as critical reactions are concerned. There were rumbles about behind-the-scenes difficulties during production, but none of that is visible in the final product, which is a hyper-violent action film that manages to perfectly capture a sort of world-weary attitude that really sells the reality of life in Mega City 1. Karl Urban’s performance as Judge Dredd, a legendary figure in the city, is suitably grim and badass, and there’s not a hint of ego in the way he vanishes into that costume and that permanent scowl. We see one quick encounter between Dredd and a van full of genuinely stupid criminals at the start of the film, one of them taking hits of a drug called Slo-Mo that seems to almost freeze time for the user. Right away, you get a sense of just how far the film will go in terms of violence when Dredd fires what is essentially a flare into a guy’s mouth, causing his whole head to catch on fire from the inside. It’s a crazy image, and just a hint of what’s ahead.
Many people made a comparison between last year’s bone-breaking martial arts action film “The Raid” and “Dredd 3D” when the first trailer appeared earlier this year, and there is some structural similarity. The films were in production at the same time, though, and I think it’s pretty clear that one did not borrow from the other. They both take a similar premise, at least in broad strokes, and then play them out in totally different ways. Here, Dredd is given a rookie to assess in the field, and he’s warned that she didn’t quite pass the entry exam. She’s being given a shot, though, because she has displayed some promising psychic talents, and so Dredd agrees to take Judge Anderson (Olivia Thirlby) into the field with him. They respond to what sounds like a fairly routine homicide call at a megastructure called Peach Trees, a 200-story concrete housing block that is home to 75,000 people and a ferocious gang called The MaMa Clan. MaMa is played by Lena Headey, and she also seems to have left vanity at the door, wearing a disturbing facial scar and disgusting fake teeth for the role. She’s the creator of the Slo-Mo drug, and when she realizes that Dredd and Anderson have picked up one of her lieutenants, Kay (Wood Harris), she orders a full lockdown of the building so they can’t leave, and she tells everyone in the building that she won’t open the doors again unless the two Judges are both killed.
The rest of the movie plays out inside, a power struggle as well as a literal fight for life, and Alex Garland’s script is very canny in the way it continually ups the stakes and creates different ways to play out what is essentially a dude with a gun killing people. Pete Travis, best known for “Vantage Point,” makes the most of his budget, and MegaCity 1 as well as Peach Trees are incredibly well-designed, and I love that the world is so ugly. So often, even when making dystopian visions, movies err on the side of the cool and the pretty. This summer’s “Total Recall” is a good example of a future that is meant to be oppressive but which actually seems fairly slick and pretty. There’s nothing slick or pretty about the world of “Dredd 3D.” It looks awful. It looks hot. It looks like it is decaying right before our eyes.
I like the way the film handles the Slo-Mo drug, too. While it’s definitely portrayed as a dangerous narcotic, it also shows how much of an escape it is from the awful life that these people are trapped in. I think it’s an interesting approach considering how automatically most films treat drugs as a pure evil. The movie never feels like it’s scolding. Instead, those few moments when we see the effects of the drug through the eyes of the users, including MaMa in an unguarded moment in a tub, are the only moments of visual beauty, and cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle manages to make these into small pockets of visual wonder. And the 3D is used well, creating a claustrophobic sense of environment as we make our way through floor after floor of Peach Trees.
Ultimately, your reaction to “Dredd 3D” will depend on your tolerance for an almost breathtaking level of graphic violence. People are skinned, burnt, blown apart, and thrown off 200-story balconies, and Travis captures every horrifying detail of it. There are some jet-black laughs built in, but it’s not treated as a joke. Travis shoves your nose into it, making sure you get a tactile sense of how awful this life can be. I sincerely hope that the movie does well enough that we see more films with Urban, Thirlby, and Garland all back to expand on what they’ve done here. There are more than 30 years worth of stories to draw from, and “Dredd 3D” proves that this creative team is more than up to the challenge of bringing the world to life.
“Dredd 3D” arrives in theaters September 21st.
My biggest worry was that Olivia thirlby seems totally unbelievable as a badass. Beautiful girl weighs about 90 pounds. But I haven’t seen any reviews mention her as out of her depth or anything…so they must make it work. Any thoughts on this?
Thanks
She’s terrific in the film, one of the highlights.
Actually, the whole film is structured around Thirlby becoming a badass, and she is great in it, as Mark says – easily as good as Urban.
Sounds great. Comparisons to The Raid are definitely not a bad thing, but I love Urban and Headey, so this has been on the radar for quite some time.
Watched this today and for me, this was probable the best comic book inspired movie I’ve seen all summer. Yes, better than all the lacklustre offerings from the major hollywood studios that used both DC and Marvel’s source characters, but then again I am British… so I may be a little bit biased. Support this movie by going to the cinema and watching it. We need to give Alex Garland and the rest of the Dredd team our support so that we can get some sequels with bigger budgets.
A few months ago I was doing a purge of library items and collectibles and came across a copy of The Making of book from the 1995 movie that I had from some promotional work. I started thumbing through it and it was remarkable just how different a production era that movie comes from relative to now (in terms of physical production and genre acceptance). I was also surprised by the frankness and unvarnished assessments of what they were working with (and estimations of the audience – established and potential) offered by the various behind the scenes people. There is something unsanitized about the way the story of production is related.
The whole production was kind of on the declining edge of practical set and effects work and it was interesting to look back on it as this weird forced amalgam of esoteric geek source, cynical and half-ignorant genre ploy and star fueled ambition and vanity – a weird stew where every party seemed to impose what they wanted on the thing regardless if it worked as part of the whole or not.
I’ve not seen the movie since release. I kept the book.
I got to tour the sets of that version thanks to someone I knew in the carpentry department. They were absolutely stunning, even close up. So much effort and talent – goes to show it needs more than that for the finished result to be worthwhile sadly.
Fantastic. So fingers crossed we get to see Judge Death on the screen sometime in the near future.
>”I like the way the film handles the Slo-Mo drug, too. While it’s definitely portrayed as a dangerous narcotic, it also shows how much of an escape it is from the awful life that these people are trapped in. I think it’s an interesting approach considering how automatically most films treat drugs as a pure evil.”
A friend who used to have drug problems and kicked them explained it to me (I’ve never used anything harder than alcohol) when I questioned why people took clearly bad news drugs: “No one starts off taking drugs because they feel bad.” I still don’t get why junkies thought that they’d be the exception to what is generally the rule, but it clarified why getting into the murk doesn’t immediately trigger a flight reaction.
it felt faithful to the 2000AD stuff, even if it might not be. best superhero movie I have seen this summer.
I am not usually a fan of violent films and this one is very,very violent.However I can report that it is in fact a terrific film that hit just the right note in the way it reflects accurately the grimness of both the comic book character and the future that he inhabits.Its violence has at times a weird beauty{not something I would normally say} and visually its quite stunning and atmospheric.I can hardly believe that it did not do too well.I hope that this will in time become a classic in retrospect.I certainly hope so.I felt my time was well spent in watching this film and its status will grow over time.
Its portrays an oppressive dystophia incredibly well in a world where all our worst nightmares have come true.Enough atmosphere for ten other films and a very impressive piece of science fiction.For some reason it made me think of the ruined worlds of J G Ballard.