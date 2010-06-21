Review: Eminem’s ‘Recovery’ is the rapper healing, but not recovered

One of Eminem”s most striking images from this “Recovery” campaign is of the rapper sitting inside a glass box, set up in the middle of city, in what looks like a living room with a television and couch and all. He”s reading a book, an activity or restoration, yes, recovery, a recommended course of action for any young star(let), too, struggling with fame and panty pictures.
But this is Slim Shady we”re talking about here, at least on the opener “Cold Wind Blows.” That photo is a lonely, holistic and claustrophobic picture painted of a man whose first track on this first set drops the usual: slut, c*nt, p*ssy, sucking d*ck, f*ggot. A puff of the chest, a slew of tired jokes against tired celebs like Michael Vick, Michael J. Fox, Mariah Carey and Elton John. When Em puts on the Shady hat, he really, really wants you to think he”s back, and can spit like he”s 25.
Marshall Mathers is 37. This is not an ageist statement or a petition for him to hang up that hat. But it”s certainly a time in his career to heed the editing process, to know when a zinger”s just not a zinger, and to rhyme with relevance that he uniquely possesses as one of the few hugely talented hip-hop stars still capable of making meaningful records after more than a dozen years into the game. He stands, and walks (and sits and reads) alone.
A couple of instances of that independent, inimitable voice are in cuts like current single “Not Afraid,” and “Talkin” 2 Myself,” the latter on which he ponders a time when he was jealous of the Kanye Wests of the rap world and admits he”d probably have his “ass handed to me” should he beef. There”s his take on the biz in terms of prison sentences on “25 to life” and weary bones of Black Sabbath-sampling “Going Through Changes” in which Em explains how impossible it is for him to explain just what happened over the last “couple of years.” He goes way, way back on “W.T.P.,” with a slick beat and some good history.
Those other voices, though, are coming up with the raggedy ends of eye-rolling one-liners like on “Won”t Back Down” (despite the incredible vocals from Pink). “On Fire” had me giggling one moment (“mother*cking fire truck”s on fire”) and then shaking my head at a David Cook reference (want a real flame war? Try Adam Lambert and his fans). The misspent sample of Haddaway’s ’90s dance classic “What Is Love” with special guest Lil Wayne on “No Love” all together is like trying mix oil and bong water.
Longtime collabo Dr. Dre only makes his mark on one track, the not-particularly Dre-ish “So Bad”; Rihanna shows up on “Love the Way You Lie,” a mixed blessing. The title “Seduction” suggests that maybe here”s a little something for the ladies, with the auto-tune flitting over the fake strings and the refrain “girls on the floor” kicking Em into that high register rap. Bu a better title would have been “Deception”: he spends more time tongue-lashing the “girl”s” boyfriend than the girl. “She”s got her jaw stuck from suckin” my d*ck,” doesn’t exactly moan “white hot sex jam,” which was his point. But that was the point?
Em is ready for the criticism, because "critics never have nothin" nice to say, man" and, frankly, what I say or other critics say won"t affect what will surely be decent sales for "Recovery." Because "Recovery" is a better record than "Relapse," has a better single, better future singles (ooooh I do like "Space Bound" and the stomp clap of "Cinderella Man") and has a forthrightness that will take fans back on a few choice cuts. He alludes to his "second chances" – in his life, as well as a do-over after head-spinningly bad "Relapse" from last year. But 17 tracks is a labor; he"s topping some of his hottest meals with the bits and pieces from the kitchen sink. Maybe that"s why this set is called "Recovery" and not "Recovered."
The name of the song is Space bound u fucking moron, and seduction is more of a song about him seducing “Hip Hop” and taken it back from all these pop corn pop rappers, these fucking reviewers are pissing me off man, this is Album is hands down top 5 of the 2000’s. Jesus christ.
Wow. You Eminem fans are getting way too emotional over this. Try reading some other reviews of this record. It’s being panned everywhere, not just here.
I know it is but i dont see how, this cd is amazing
“So Bad” is “not so Dre-ish”?…really? Have you ever heard a Dre song?
one of the better songs on the album by the way
I was just going to write the same thing, has she heard “What’s the difference?” off of Chronic 2001? Similar sounding. Look, I think the album is pretty weak, but that track is pretty tight. This review, not so much.
hell yeah em is back, these reviews suck they have no idea about hip hop. go cover the oil spill crack heads. this is real music em just droped
Eminem albums have never dropped to critical acclaim. Every CD of his has been ripped by critics at release, the bastards go back and re-rate it afterwards.
Em doesn’t make music for critics. We should know that. He makes music for us, his fans. Fuck what they say, critics aborted the MMLP and it went diamond.
This album has a 9.2/10 rating on Metacritic.com and 4.5/5 on HipHopDX.com from users. Both higher scores than what the critics gave it.
That being said, it is a pretty bad review. Seems like she’s caught up on the “zingers”, swear words, and tasteless jokes. All of which I either laugh at or just look past because it is Eminem, after all. Otherwise his lyrics are as smart and deep as they’ve been in years.
I’m not sure why the new album is getting such bad reviews by no means is this a classic but it’s pretty good a lot better than Relapse in opinion anyway I’m just glad Em is back spitting pure fire lol
