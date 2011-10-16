Review: Fun, frisky ‘Tintin’ pages Indiana Jones

You’d have been forgiven for thinking that Steven Spielberg had lost his fun gene after he last gifted our cinema screens, a distant-seeming three years ago, with the dismal “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”: a soulless, haphazardly crafted piece of directorial brand-whoring, in which Harrison Ford’s eyes appeared deader than those of any mo-cap mannequin.
Tardily reviving a beloved franchise that seemed to have reached generational closure in its third installment was always a dubious move — but it acquires full-blown redundancy with the arrival of “The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn,” a springy, souped-up entertainment whose ample boy’s-own pleasures hew far closer to the original Indiana Jones template than that dim 2008 sequel.
Of course, the Tintin-Indy parallel is neither original nor accidental: Spielberg was allegedly first drawn to Belgian author-artist Hergé”s classic boy-adventurer comics 30 years ago, after some critics made the comparison in reviews of “Raiders of the Lost Ark”; he”s held the film rights to the series, on and off, since 1983, himself visualizing the films as “Indiana Jones for kids.”
He”s had a long time to think about it, to put it lightly, and that thought process is visibly up there on the screen: as lovingly detailed an homage to the director”s own past glories as to the source material itself, the film is perhaps most notable for its lack of tonal compromise, and occasionally hampered by an urge to translate as many facets of the Tintin phenomenon as the markedly trim 106-minute film can hold. (It”s worth noting that “Tintin” is the shortest theatrical feature of Spielberg”s career; if the rigors and restrictions of motion-capture technology are what”s making him work this tidily, then bring on the future.)
Many Hergé devotees, this writer included, may have expressed concerns about the stability of a marriage between Hollywood”s foremost purveyor of high-gloss, high-concept mass entertainment and the more quizzically European charms of the 1940s-set comics. What the American and the late Belgian share, however, is a story-loyal earnestness that serves the film well: the Tintin books were never as quippy or ironic as the comparable French-speaking Asterix franchise (when I was growing up, kids mostly sided with one or the other), characterized instead by the density of their mystery plots and the gentleness (wetness, detractors might say) of their humor. Never a filmmaker accused of great wit, Spielberg”s wide-eyed naïvete as a yarn-spinner is what protects the material from the dread threat of a winking postmodern makeover.
Such treatment did appear to be on the cards with the recruitment of hip British comedy merchants Edgar Wright (“Shaun of the Dead”) and Joe Cornish (“Attack the Block”) to polish Steven Moffat”s initial screenplay, but the rollicking, action-heavy narrative scarcely offers breathing room for their more singular affectations. (One of them, an unprompted bestiality-themed joke involving sheep and sailors, strikes a decidedly odd note.) A grab-bag of story elements from three of Hergé”s books that sometimes leaves the seams exposed – as in a protracted and rhythmically misplaced flashback sequence of high-seas swashbuckling – the script is mostly content simply to follow Tintin, the boyish Brussels-based reporter-turned-detective realized here by Jamie Bell, around.
He”s certainly busy enough: his quest on this occasion, zippy nonsense involving buried pirate”s booty that scarcely warrants description, takes him from Western Europe to the Sahara to Morocco and back again. In pursuit is Daniel Craig”s supercilious villain; in constant attendance are his two chief allies from throughout the series, sozzled Scottish seadog Captain Haddock (Andy Serkis) and, of course, his little white mutt Snowy. (Fans may be disappointed by the rather cursory treatment meted out to recurring subsidiary characters, including bumbling detectives Thompson and Thomson and preening Milanese soprano Bianca Castafiore. Next time, perhaps.)
Only in detailing the circumstances of Tintin and Haddock”s acquaintance, and incorporating Marlinspike Hall, the grand Haddock family mansion that remains their joint home throughout the comics, does the film count as an origin story: for the most part, the uninitiated are blithely required to accept without explanation this family-free child-man”s curious career path.
(Perhaps as a nod to the character”s unlikely latter-day status as a gay icon, the script has some evasive fun with the question of Tintin”s sexuality, or lack thereof: “I”d rather you keep them on, thank you very much,” he primly replies to Haddock”s figurative line about being caught with his pants down, while a neighbor informs us that “Mr. Tintin has strictly no visitors after bedtime.”)
It”s all sufficiently propulsive that the motion-capture technology used to render this whole adventure becomes a less distinguishing hook than it might have been – which is as well, since for all its unprecedented state-of-the-art application here, the medium still demands occasional compromises in magic, notably in the area of character work. Tintin in particular, pastier and more physically edgeless than the wiry ginger of Hergé”s designs, isn”t the most appealing of presences. (Mo-cap king Andy Serkis, however, does prove that forceful voice work – this time with a lavish Scottish brogue – can override visual barriers.)
Still, the film”s smashing key set pieces – notably a gorgeous, breathless downhill chase through the streets and canals of Bagghar as thrilling as any live-action sequence from Spielberg”s oeuvre – fully justify this technological leap of faith, while also successfully adapting the distinctive flat-color textures of Hergé”s trademark ligne claire drawing style. It”s in these scenes, presumably the toughest for the director to build with these unfamiliar tools, that “The Adventures of Tintin” nonetheless feels most effortlessly Spielbergian, with John Williams”s insistently clangy score (most interesting when it creeps, “Catch Me If You Can”-style) a comfort even when it overbears.
If any one image from the film sums up the assurance of this lickety-split franchise-starter, it”s the playful sight gag of Tintin”s trademark red quiff cutting through the ocean like a shark fin from “Jaws”: where Spielberg”s last film dispassionately clung to his popular legacy, this fresh, foreign inspiration gets him to include himself in the joke.
Yeah, glad to here it’s really good. The reviews all over have been overwhelmingly positive. (I also saw a review on RT that was 3 stars but was counted as negative. RT makes no sense.)
Though I do love Crystal Skull and all its homages to sci-fi b movies. How can someone watch the warehouse or campus chase and not have fun?
I found a way.
How was the 3d?
Fine. Not particularly necessary, but not particularly obtrusive — save one annoyingly overt hey-let’s-point-stuff-at-the-audience shot.
The campus chase was the high water mark of Crystal Skull and the only part of it that felt like an Indiana Jones movie.
@Rashad: I found it quite easy to dislike Crystal Skull as well.
I was skeptical that Wright and Cornish would find a way to add a tinge of irony to the character, but it appears that they didn’t go for it.
Good to hear it’s good. Too bad I won’t be seeing it (until the Blu-ray) as my local theater is only going to offer it in 3D.
Very good review. I’ve been excited about this, ever since I read that Spielberg was interested in adapting Tintin. Cannot think of a more appropriate director for the material and I will definitely be there on opening day, when it opens here in December.
Just a correction: Thompson and Thomson are not twins, as their surnames will attest to.
Ah, good catch — blame British 80s synthpop duo The Thompson Twins for putting that idea in my head. Thanks.
Actually, the Thompson Twins weren’t a duo — there were three of them.
I can’t win.
The reviews seem great.
Assuming it doesn’t get disqualified, that Best Animated Feature Oscar should be in the bag, given the year.
I don’t think it’ll be that easy — still a lot of resistance to the medium in certain quarters, while Academy voters might feel Spielberg’s cup runneth over sufficiently for their tastes.
Isn’t “Rango” also facing something of an uphill battle, being that it was done not by animators but visual effects specialists (ILM). I don’t know that they’re going to have many options inside the traditional animation spectrum.
There’s such a poverty of alternatives, though, Guy, that I’m not seeing anything else they’re likely to rally around.
How Spielberg’s other horse in the race affects this race is potentially interesting, but I could see that helping him in one of two ways: either people who really liked “War Horse” but not quite as much as their #1 give their vote for Spielberg here, or it becomes a big ‘sweep’ for both films (similar to the ‘Year of Spielberg’ that Kris talked about some time ago).
I’ve been excited for this movie after the recent trailer and reviews, but have been waiting to see your review, and seeing it’s a positive one, can’t wait.
If it’s eligible, this will most likely win best animated.
Kingdom of the Crystal Skull is soulless only to those who don’t know or don’t care for his themes and images.
Those that do are clearly a very rarefied group, then.
I have a friend who is a huge nostalgic Spielberg fan. I feel similarly. He LOVED Crystal Skull. I thought it was an impressive-looking but overblown mess. And we’re both huge Spielberg fans.
I still think “Temple of Doom” is the worst of the bunch, but that’s by no means a ringing endorsement of “Crystal Skull”. It’s a shame knowing that there’s a Darabont script for that movie out there somewhere that could’ve made a much better film. We can thank Lucas for that one.
Darabont’s had too many winks.
I still think it would have been preferable to Koepp’s.
Rashad, it’s fine. I love Indy 4 dearly and consider it the best film of that year (and by far the most fun I’ve had at the theaters that year). I am sick and tired ot the defensive attitude some fans who otherwise like are taking when discussing it as if the film is somehow not liked (the certified fresh rating on RT and the warm reception at Cannes says otherwise). And it’s a fact, a 75+ rating for an action sci-fi film is pretty good.
I totally dig the 50s (yes, the movie does exist in a different year but, no, it was an entirely welcome idea to have this sequel and it did advance the Indy story) Sci-Fi paranoia filled creature feature b-film aspects you so correctly picked up from. Each Indy film was based on a different tradition (action/adventure/action comedy) and Indy 4 is no different. I can only guess that the 1950s sytle sci-fi is not an appealing a context as 1930s serials are.
Abysmal? I think not! It is exactly these entirely exaggerated statements from Guy Lodge that made me dismiss his opinion on films as a whole, though he is . There are abysmal movies, out there, they are made all the time and throw a film that is not only good but has undeniable merits in with them is simply irresponsible.
I am not saying the film is perfect, nor is it the best Indy film. I will say, however, that Spielberg made the absolute most out of a flawed screenplay (that’s where the criticisms may lie). And had he been the producer, he might have picked a different screenplay altogether but that’s really irrelevent hear. His directing was really good and contains some remarkable scenes.
the best film of that year
Okay, I know that everyone has different tastes, but really? That is the best movie of 2008? Doesn’t admitting that it has a bad screenplay kind of rule it out of that discussion? Or does the Spielberg name trump all other factors?
Flawed =/= bad. Certainly it was better than most of the BP nominees that year in my book. Not the best movie of the year though.
“It is exactly these entirely exaggerated statements from Guy Lodge that made me dismiss his opinion on films as a whole, though he is”
Though he is… what? I’m interested. (The word I used is ‘dismal’, not ‘abysmal’, by the way.)
“…though he is.”
Is this some kind of bestowing of transcendence upon Guy?
I’m definitely going to have to agree that Guy exists.
I’m frankly shocked anyone liked Crystal Skull. I found it cringeworthy and just off. The strong critical reception was very strange, but possibly a product of “drinking the kool-aid.”
Do you think this could creep into the BP category? Reviews have been overwhelmingly positive.
I think it’s funny/interesting that Guy’s review – very positive and admiring – is probably the worst review I’ve read of it, yet. haha
In any case, this well-written review and the others have me looking forward to it much more than I had been.
I’m very much looking forward to this. Spielberg, it seems, has been trying to make amends after devastating the majority of Indiana Jones fans (Raiders being my favorite film, I count myself as chief among them) with Crystal Skull. Interviews indicate that he was more of a reluctant abetter in the process of how Crystal Skull eventually panned out (the revelation that he continually despised the idea of using aliens is, in hindsight, hilarious and heartbreaking). Plus, he also scored points for restoring E.T. to its original version and apologizing for tampering with it to begin with (take notice, Lucas). So his directing a swashbuckler that delivers the wit and thrills of the earlier Indy films feels like a fitting final act of redemption. I think that after seeing this, all will be forgiven, at least in my eyes.
Plus, when you think about it… whoa is this an amazing group of people working on this film. Spielberg and Jackson as the visionary forces at the helm, a screenplay penned by three of Britain’s most creative minds, and a beloved international icon as source material? That’s an amazing team.
I’m interested to see how they work Castafiore into this, since I don’t think she appears in Secret of the Unicorn, Red Rackham’s Treasure or The Crab with the Golden Claws. More importantly, does she come with her glorious entourage (if Wagner and Irma can be counted as such)?
She serves a valid (if slightly contrived) plot function in the film, but as I say, it’s a disappointingly offhand appearance. The entourage will have to wait.
The opening homage to Hergé truly impressed me. So did the rest of this adventurous family ride. Spielberg shows all those hacks of late how to have fun at the movieplex again.
Do you think American reviewers are likely to be a harder sell, what with Tintin being less of a cultural mainstay over here?
Nah. The movie plays to anyone. It’ll be fine.