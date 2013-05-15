Review: ‘Furious Six’ delivers the biggest action yet in this unstoppable series

If you don’t like surprises being ruined for you, definitely don’t go read the cast listing for this film on the IMDb.
At this point, I suspect you know where you stand on this series. I find myself wildly impressed by what Justin Lin and screenwriter Chris Morgan have pulled off, reinventing a series that had limped to a stall before they signed on. Even more impressive, they did it by embracing the three radically different films that came before and they found a way to roll them all into an ongoing soap opera mythology, and with each new film, they seem to refine the formula even more.
In the last film, they introduced Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs, an international lawman who was chasing Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his extended criminal family, and they basically came up with an excuse to turn the films into gigantic stunt-laden caper movies that turn into this sort of sustained rolling wave of automotive mayhem all over the world. At this point, the ensemble includes Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker), his wife Mia (Jordana Brewster) who is also Dom’s sister, Elena Neves (Elsa Pataky), Gisele (Gal Gadot), Han “Seoul-Oh” (Sung Kang), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Ludacris), and the newest member of Hobbs’ team, Riley (Gina Carano). In this film, they’re all assembled to go head to head with Owen Shaw (Luke Evans), a shadowy ex-military figure who has been running various jobs all over the world. Hobbs uses a photo taken during one of Shaw’s jobs to bait the hook, since it reveals that one member of Shaw’s team appears to be Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), Dom’s former girlfriend who was supposedly killed back in film number four, “Fast and Furious.”
The set-up is handled very quickly, and then the film settles into a pretty solid rhythm where they clown around and play some character stuff, then everything explodes and shit goes crazy, and then there’s some more clowning around and character stuff, and then everything explodes again and shit goes crazy. And that’s exactly how it feels. The action sequences in this film are so elaborate and so confidently built to accelerate that it doesn’t matter what the goal of each one is. It’s just one great gag after another, and Justin Lin’s become very good at shooting car action. There’s a chase through London that is preposterous, and what’s most interesting is how it’s used to establish character and not just to give an excuse for action. The same is true later when Dom and Lettie race and it’s a way for these two to reconnect, establishing an intimacy that words couldn’t manage.
I honestly can’t tell if some people are being ironic when they talk about this series or not, but I think there’s a sincerity to the films that is a big part of the appeal. Vin Diesel completely fascinates me because I can’t think of anyone who is even remotely like him in terms of screen presence. That voice and that personality is so distinct that no matter what, he’s always Vin Diesel first. When he talks about family, he makes it seem like the most important thing in the world. When he finally comes face to face with Rodriguez, there’s nothing funny or silly about it. Diesel brings real depth of feeling to everything in the film, which makes it all feel like it counts. Walker still might not be able to act like he was in pain if I lit him on fire, but everyone around him is so good that Walker seems fine, comparatively. Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris end up playing a lot of their scenes together, and their chemistry is just as good as that between Gal Gadot and Sung Kang, who make an unlikely but appealing team.
What Lin and Morgan do best is they build to moments. They know how to create a moment that the audience wants to see. In the last film, the fights between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson were part of what sold the film, and in this one, I highly recommend paying close attention when Gina Carano and Michelle Rodriguez go to battle. They have a fantastic early fight sequence that’s intercut with a pretty great bit of business involving Tyrese, Sung Kang, and the amazing Joe Taslim (outstanding as Jaka in “The Raid”), and just that stretch of film would be enough for me to recommend this to action fans.
But the final stretch of the film is where “Furious Six” earns its place in the summer sweepstakes, and Lin stages a sequence so big, so multi-focused, so busy with bodies in motion, that he says it took four years to plan it. I believe it. It’s improbable, to say the least, but it is absolutely beautifully staged, and Lin milks every bit of tension possible out of every beat. It is the sort of big, loud, crazy action that I see Hollywood fumble often, where it could easily just turn into noise. Lin knows every beat of this thing, though, and why it all matters, and what you need to see to understand, and he ratchets things up over the course of the sequence to dizzying effect.
Stephen F. Windon’s photography, the score by Lucas Vidal, and the full-throttle editing by Greg D’Auria, Kelly Matsumoto, and Christian Wagner are all in service of a very stylish and confident presentation. For as big as this film is, it all looks easy, and that’s a testament to just how good Lin has gotten at all of this. By the end of the film, I was surprised just how emotional some of the beats were, and I have to give them credit. I had no investment at all in this series, and now I find myself actually moved by where this film ends and what it implies for the series for the future. That next movie could be even bigger than this one, and it’s because they’ve set up stakes that matter and they’ve made us care about what happens. We want this happiness, this feeling of contentment, and we don’t want to see it ruined. James Wan’s got his work cut out for him stepping into the series now, but Lin has left it in much better shape than he found it, and this is one engine that has been built to run and run and run.
“Furious Six” opens everywhere May 24, 2013.
With all the hype for this series I had to see what all the fuss was about. I’ve slowly been watching the early movies and just finished Tokyo Drift. But I’ll get caught up in time for this next instalment.
The trailer looks insane and I love the idea of bringing characters from all the movies together and charting a brand new course. I’m generally kind of cynical towards franchises but I just love the whole evolution of this series and where it is going. I’m looking forward to seeing these for the first time and seeing this new one on the big screen.
Excluding the post credit sequence (which I ruined for myself), does this film, by the end, feel like a wrap up of the series?
I think losing Lin is going to prove to be a huge mistake. It’s the reason I ask the question above.
Yes, it does feel like it could end with this movie.
They are already making the next movie with director James Wan, of Insidious, Saw and The Conjuring fame.
Good review, pretty much in lime with mine.
I think what is really interesting is how much continuity to all the film these last couple of F&F’s have used. Between characters and histories, you need to go back and actually watch the previous movies for a reminder!
Of course, based on the mid-credit sequence, it would seem the one character I thought could never show up in this series might have a chance…
Thanks for the reply to my question. If this film is as good as it looks, I’ll stop here…even with knowing what’s (or who”s) coming…
Great review as always. I really loved the line, “Walker still might not be able to act like he was in pain if I lit him on fire…”
One of my favorite descriptions of Vin Diesel in The Fast and the Furious came from Empire and it basically said ‘You don’t know whether he’s going to rip your head off or read you poetry’
A quick question for Drew or anyone else out there: do I need to see any other Fast and Furious flicks to appreciate this one? Or will I just be lost with characters I know nothing about?
I confess I’ve not seen any of the Fast & Furious movies but I’ve been more and more interested as reviews have grown stronger with the latter movies.
I have seen all 5 films and I can safely say you should watch all 5. Think of the previous films as stand alone (like Iron Man and Captain America). that lead up to a bigger film. Fast 5 was this film series “The Avengers”.
See them all in order but skip Tokyo Drift. That film is constantly pushed into the future of the chronology with the presence of Han in the current films.
Hey Drew, the “stinger”, is it at the end, or is it a post-credit sequence like in Fast 5?
I love these movies and it’s mainly due to the real sense of family that exists between the characters. The stakes have always been present in order to make the action meaningful. I’m glad the new film is good and I’m hoping new director Wan is able to continue the series in the same way.
Having not seen any F&F movies since the original, I saw Five and ended up having a great time. The reinvention of this series is one of the strangest and most welcome turns of any franchise I’ve ever seen. Good for all involved that they’ve managed to make some goofy, fun and above all, well-made action films when they could have gone the Resident Evil route and just kept churning out crap.