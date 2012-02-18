Review: ‘Ghost Rider: Spirit Of Vengence’ is the worst Marvel movie ever made

When I was on the set of “Kick-Ass,” I spent a fair amount of time in casual conversation with Nicolas Cage. Because I was there for a while, Cage relaxed enough around me to discuss a wide range of topics, and at one point, we were talking about “Ghost Rider” and his general affinity for the character. He had issues with the first film, but was pleased to have played Johnny Blaze, and he was determined to take another shot at it at some point.
He told me a story about an afternoon while he was on the press tour for the first film, and they were in Rome to promote it. He had the afternoon off and was walking around, looking at old churches, wearing his Johnny Blaze costume. He happened to walk into a church where there was a conference of cardinals underway, and they recognized him. They called him down to the front of the church and asked him to sit in the front with the main cardinals. As he was sitting there, listening to the conversations, dressed as Johnny Blaze, he got the idea that in the second film, Blaze should be employed by the Vatican as a special weapon against the forces of darkness.
I’m not sure how that idea led to the film that opened yesterday, “Ghost Rider: Spirit Of Vengeance,” but I am sure that Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor are a creative cancer, perhaps the most aggressively unpleasant mainstream filmmakers working. Their work seems to be devolving from film to film, and as much as I disliked “Gamer,” their last movie, it’s safe to say it would be hard for me to imagine hating another film this year on the same level as “Ghost Rider: Spirit Of Vengeance.” Visually repulsive, morally empty, and intellectually bankrupt, this is the film that people are thinking about when they moan about Comic-Con culture and fanboy cinema. This is devoid of invention or ideas, joyless filmmaking without any investment from the filmmakers. It actively scares me that these guys have fans, and that people are willing to defend their filmmaking, because what I see onscreen in their work is nothing less than the deadest of dead ends, the worst of modern action cinema taken to its logical conclusion.
Last year at Comic-Con, they showed a presentation reel about how Neveldine and Taylor shoot their films, with the emphasis being on how they operate the cameras on their films and use wire rigs and roller-skates and other gimmicks to capture footage. Seeing the finished film, none of that matters. There’s not a single coherent moment in the film, not a single well-rendered visual idea. I saw the film in 2D, and I’m glad I did because I would have walked out of a 3D screening of it. They never stop moving their camera, and there’s no reason for them to move it in the first place. They seem so completely unconcerned with the basic grammar of filmmaking that I honestly don’t think they even understand that film is about communicating ideas. They are the manifestation of the notion that “cool is all that matters,” but there’s nothing cool about this nonsensical grab bag of kinetic crap.
The film’s story is indifferently presented at best. There’s a kid, the Devil (Ciaran Hinds) wants to take over his body according to some prophecy, and Idris Elba likes wine. That’s about it. Christopher Lambert shows up as a monk, Violante Placido plays the boy’s mom, and Nicolas Cage does his best to inject energy into a script that couldn’t care any less about presenting anything of interest. The closest thing to a new idea in this movie is a scene where the Ghost Rider sits in a crane and it catches fire and he hits some bad guys with it. That’s their money shot. That’s their biggest set piece.
I am genuinely having trouble processing what I saw today. I went to an afternoon showing at the theater around the corner from my house, and I’d say the theater was about 1/3 full. I wonder if anyone took any pleasure from any aspect of the film. Brandon Trost is credited as the cinematographer on the film, and I’m curious what that means when so much effort is spent showing the directors shooting the film themselves. Much of the film is not even in focus. It’s shockingly ugly, with a color palette that looks like a mix of charcoal and piss. The action scenes are loud and busy, but without any recognizable goals or purpose. There’s not one consequential action beat in the movie. Every chase scene ends with a flipped car. Every fight scene involves something blowing up. Every Ghost Rider scene is identical, with bad effects work that would have been rejected by a TV show in 1991. The characters are so thin that they might as well be named “Mom” and “Boy” and “Bad Guy.” Johnny Whitworth draws perhaps the worst hand of the film, playing a character who is eventually transformed into Edgar Winter with the power to make things rot. It’s a ludicrous idea for a villain, and a terrible execution. The one-liners in this are painfully bad, and the “plot twists” are so feeble it’s hard to believe anyone greenlit the film.
In general, I’m not sure why anyone would continue to defend these guys or their movies. “Crank” is a five minute joke extended to feature length, and just because “Crank 2” is even less connected to reality, that doesn’t make it “good.” At this point, I dare Neveldine and Taylor to tell a story that works with characters that are interesting and well-defined and a visual style that doesn’t look like it was shot by an epileptic with cataract problems. I dare them to reach even a baseline competence as visual storytellers. They hide behind their “style,” using it to mask the fact that they have nothing to say and no real sense of vocabulary. Film, even pop cinema, is an art, and when I see it perverted this completely it offends me. I don’t believe that film is an either/or proposition in the sense that this film’s existence prevents some other good film from getting made, because that’s not how it works. But I do believe that when we encourage this kind of vapid garbage, we get more of it, and at this point, enough people have rewarded these guys enough times that this is what we get. If this is what superhero cinema looks like in 2012, then count me out. I need more than an excuse for t-shirts and toys. I find every aspect of this film to be a complete failure, a betrayal of the basic contract between filmmaker and audience. I don’t need every film to be the best film ever made, but I do need the filmmakers to at least attempt to tell a story or express an idea. The only decent thing about this movie is that the team who brings the actual Rider to life managed to allow Nic Cage to play the character even during his most outrageous appearance, and as a result, there is more personality expressed by the Ghost Rider this time.
But who cares? When the entire film is so rancid, so contemptuous of anything approaching competence, one little technical accomplishment doesn’t count for anything. “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance” is perhaps the worst film to ever have been produced from a Marvel property. That includes “Elektra,” “Wolverine,” and the Dolph Lundren “Punisher.” This is an embarrassment, and it’s not even worth seeing in a “so bad it’s fun” way. It’s not fun. It’s depressing, and these guys should be punished for turning in a studio film this inept. I’m sure they’ll just keep failing upwards, though, and we’ll have plenty more shabby, stupid, venal movies from them in the future.
What a pity.
“Ghost Rider: Spirit Of Vengeance” is stinking up a theater near you right now.
don’t hold back Drew… lol
Haha, that’s what I was thinking. That was the most brutal review I’ve ever read
Thanks for the warning. I will avoid at all costs
So…that’s a tentative recommendation?
Ouch. I was hoping this would be fun in the “so bad it’s good” category, kind of like last year’s Drive Angry. I’m not sure what Nic Cage is good for at this point except that kind of film that can incorporate and subvert his total lunacy. I had hopes that Neveldine and Taylor would take the insane starting point of Crank and mature to a point where they could make good-bad films like Patrick Lussier. But I trust your opinion, Drew. Too bad to hear that keep getting worse, as if that’s even possible.
I love this review.
But your name is mcweeny
And yours is Pancake
Nice one
At last! Some honesty and some brutality! About damn time someone had the balls to tell it like it is. Thank you sir. I will be printing this article as a moment in history when things actually made sense.
Drew McWEENY stunk at AICN and he stinks here too. Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance wasn’t that bad at all. As usual, another personal attack by a mediocre amateur film couch “critic”. Don’t take this geekazoid seriously. As a hardcore Ghost Rider fan, this is the way the first movie should have been. Absolutely B movie awesomeness but it really doesn’t work well in 3-D, surprisingly…
“They seem so completely unconcerned with the basic grammar of filmmaking that I honestly don’t think they even understand that film is about communicating ideas. They are the manifestation of the notion that “cool is all that matters,” but there’s nothing cool about this nonsensical grab bag of kinetic crap.”
I completely agree on this and your GR2 review. However, I hate to bring up Michael Bay again, Drew, I REALLY do, but ALL the EXACT same things can be said about Bay’s Transformers movies, The First and Third of which you gave positive reviews of. I hated Ghost Rider 1 and 2, but would watch either one again before another Transformers.
Drew is the only reason I come to this site. I saw he was a cut above the rest at aicn and he still is here. I do not always agree with him on reviews but I have to say he is the most professional and I will always listen to what he has to say.
I don’t think you cansat Drew “stinks” because you disagree with him and his review. That’s a little like saying,”oh, you think this movie sucks? YOU suck.”
Hey, if you liked the movie, good for you. But Drew’s not a bad writer because he the opposite opinion. I’m a movie blogger myself and I read Drew’s work constantly. I’d say he’s one the best out there, even if I disagree with him a good majority of the time. For instance, I liked the “Crank” movies. Juvenile as they may be, they have their own brand of fun, but Gamer proves it doesn’t work everywhere. You could at least say that N/T’s style just doesn’t work on everything, and that’s a discredit to them that they aren’t accomplished enough to take the next step with their talents. I liked “Crank” for the anomaly that it was, but I don’t want every movie to be “Crank”.
N/T might just be a one-trick pony. But what do I know, since Sony continues to employ them for more movies, including adapting “Twisted Metal”.
Sounds like you want everything to be realistic to me. That’s just sad. Terrible review by a one minded critic. He said gamer was bad? Should have seen all the people at the premier. Pathetic
are you REALLY trashing Drew because he said Gamer was bad!???? REALLY!????
Just trying to understand something here, but are you saying the Drew shouldn’t be saying that Gamer was a terrible movie because there were a lot of people at the premiere? I hope that’s not what you’re saying because that is the single dumbest argument I’ve ever heard. Kinda like saying that McDonald’s has the best hamburgers because they’ve sold a billion of them.
:O THE PREMIER HAD LOTS OF PEOPLE AT IT? well if lots of people saw it at the premier (not minding what they thought of it) clearly it must be a good movie. /cuts himself
Saw it yesterday, opening day, at 330, and I was one of 3 people there. Totally agree with everything you said, but you should’ve given some love to that one scene where Cage interrogated that guy by threatening to unleash the Rider. That was classic Cage insanity and had me howling-he killed it in that scene. Other than that the film was utterly lifeless.
Depressing really is the right word, strangely. This is the only film I can remember that really made me feel bad. It take a couple hours to shake off the influence of the boring, small, pointless world the film made me inhabit as a viewer. I was literally sighing heavily by the end.
Lolz I intend to see this film…Crank was pretty amazing imho and new film making styles may be hard for older people to accept. The ‘hollywood standard’ of the past has been getting moldy!
I loved Crank too, I don’t have an issue with Neveldine/Taylor’s style (never saw Gamer) but this was the worst kind of movie — it was mind-numbingly boring. I’ve never fallen asleep watching a movie in theaters. Never. I fell asleep for a few minutes during this one. This movie is a massive failure on Neveldine/Taylor’s parts.
If loud, incoherent and inept is a style then, sure, Crank has it in spades. Roll over James Cameron and Jean-Luc Godard.
Thank you! Finally a review that calls this a true turd. The directors should be banned from touching any film again. The first 20 minutes were the worst camera work ever made in a studio film. Even MST3k couldn’t save this film! The actors have all done other solid work, so it is not their fault. It lies with the directors, the cinematographer, and the writers. The dialog is flat. The jokes are flat. No emotional involvement in the characters. By the end, you would prefer to let Satan win so you can leave the theater.
Where does Howard the Duck rank with the Marvel movie losers? You’ve got to give that one credit for having Lea Thompson, if nothing else.
Howard the Duck also had a fantastic theme song. Really.
It’s a shame. I actually think the Crank movies were fairly clever and original. But, there is almost a concensus that this is terrible. I was hoping this would be contemporary grind house. I’ll wait for the DVD.
Loved the Crank movies because Neveldine/Taylor managed to make hyper-caffeinated/cracked/methed-up action that still retained a sense of geography and wasn’t just “wooooo, ShakyCam® means it’s all actiony, woooo” nonsense. Haven’t watched Gamer yet. But the general tone of the review implies that Drew has a serious personal axe to grind against N/T. Over and over he rages against them, which is ironic because his last review for This Means War was filled with his musings as to why people hate McG.
Add in the fact that he named the interminable and craptacular Melacholia the best film of 2011 (and slobbered over the unoriginal Drive like a virgin whose first date is with a Playboy centerfold) and it really calls into question the veracity of this review.
It’s sad, because I tend to agree with 97% of his reviews and opinions. There’s simple too much hate in this review to take it seriously. I don’t think anyone is going in expecting….well, much, but Drew sounds like N/T came over to the house and drank the last of his beers and shaved his pets.
I liked Crank 2, but you really need to see Gamer to understand where Drew’s utter disdain for these guys comes from. It is un-fucking-bearable! They take shaky-cam to new heights with that one. You can be a full minute into a scene before you realize that it’s not in the same location as the scene before it and it is cut so quickly that it is damn near impossible to figure out what is going on. It’s a nonstop barrage of shots of Gerard Butler with a gun, hot Japanese girls, guys exploding, fat men eating pizza rolls, and helicopters in that order for an hour and a half straight.
No, tell us what you really thought. This review is so scathing it seems that there is some personal history between the critic and filmmakers. Did they reject him for one of their movies. Brutal is one thing but to take apart a movie like this is going to have the opposite effect. people will say “It can’t be that bad.” Of course personally I have no plans to see it. It looks boring to me and I thought the first one was boring as well. I saw a few minutes of that and went, “Who thought this was a good idea?”
It totally seems like there’s a little history there. “The lady doth protest too much” I’d say.
Something is going on here. To carefully deconstruct and review a movie is one thing, but to viciously attack a movie with the anger and hatred you display is just crazy. Then to follow up by posting hateful and sarcastic responses to the people that disagree with you? Someone ran out of Lithium…..
Hey, I can do the “cheap-shot accusations” thing too: Alex, Joe and Jah are all the same person. And if any one of them responds to this with a simple “nope,” then the lady doth protest too much!
It’s really not that difficult to understand why a critic would get angry at a pair of inexplicably successful hacks and the their moronic fans calling him a liar. You don’t have to read anything into either situation. If you want to waste money and brain cells on this garbage that’s your prerogative, but don’t act all shocked when the rest of the world doesn’t feel the same way (Ghost Rider 2 is currently clocking in at an abysmal 16% on Rotten Tomatoes… but maybe every single one of those critics has a personal vendetta against Neveldine and Taylor as well).
I understand why Crank and Crank 2 were popular. They pushed the envelope of good taste (whoa, a stripper got shot in her fake boobs! That’s so fucked up it’s awesome!), which is an easy way to automatically win the devotion of teenage boys. But once the gimmick gets old, you’re going to have to at least back it up with good filmmaking.
I actually saw this film tonight and…ugh…it’s funny when in a superhero movie you DON’T want the hero to become his alter ego, because then you lose the life in the film. I think the closest thing this movie has to a them is when Cage is talking to the kid about being the Rider and saying “just because we have dark things inside of us, doesn’t mean we can’t use them to help others,” but that’s just one line of dialogue and I’m not sure it’s enough. I still think the first Ghost Rider is one of the worst Marvel films, at least this one had a couple of scenes that I could see some people felt it could count this as a bad in a fun way film. Cage is Cagier in this film, but that’s not saying much. Don’t know I’m glad, but I don’t need to see it ever again. Never saw Drive Angry, but I imagine it’s a much better Ghost Rider film that either films.
I wasn’t planning on checking this one out in the first place (the first movie sucked, and this ones trailer looked horrible)….
The only reason I’m posting is because of this line: “playing a character who is eventually transformed into Edgar Winter with the power to make things rot.”
I’m sure it is horrible in the movie…but the idea CAN be done quite well. Just go and read the new Swamp Thing series!
I couldn’t have agreed with this review more. One of crappiest shots, oh there are plenty, is when Danny, Ghost Rider, Moureau are walking by a mountain which most certainly borrowed from “The View”, it was not only covered in Vaseline but bizarrely out of focus…
When you mentioned that the people behind this were responsible for “Gamer”, you could have said it was the best thing since Raiders Of The Lost ark and I would still not have trusted you. “Gamer” is the worst piece of shit I have ever had the misfortune of seeing. I even have a hard time watching anything now with Gerard Butler or Michael C Hall because of it. And the first “Ghost Rider” was pretty much crap as well. Holy shit, this movie might be even worse than you describe it.
Gamer was indeed one of the worst movies I’ve ever sat through. I was snowed in under four feet of snow with a copy of that movie and I still walked to the Redbox to return it. In the middle of the night. I would have rather risked my life than have to pay another dollar to have the film in my home. It was mind blowingly awful.
By the way (if anyone cares) I loved “Crank” because the visual style was all it was about, and it tied perfectly into the condition of the protagonist. And, it was short, to the point and with an awesome ending.
Then “Crank: High Voltage” came along, and negated the ending of the first movie, negated the premise of it and the basis for the style of it, and was in general just unmemorable shit (I have no memory at all of any scenes in it, to be honest, except I know I saw it). And then, we had “Gamer” which was just ugly, sad, incompetent, lazy, dumb, repulsive, boring.
I’m guessing “Crank” was just a fluke.
Crank was one of the most annoying movie experiences I’ve ever had
Wow, thank you. :D I was hoping it would be bad, in the hopes that the better films of the superhero (and other studio films) genre will separate themselves and stand above. (The Nolan Batmans are the highest example I can think of.) It is so refreshing to read a raging review that explains certain distinctions you look for in these movies. I am incredibly grateful you specified that you don’t believe in the either/or mentality, which unfortunately is too widespread an opinion. If there’s one crappy, awful, disaster of a movie that flies in the face of good filmmaking, then the state of movies are bemoaned and generally complained about, and the rant catches like wildfire, until the whole room is complaining about Twilight and other awful movies/pop culture content. And yet The Dark Knight Rises is coming out, and so is The Amazing Spiderman. Both promise to be miles above this one (although I’m not as sure of Spiderman’s excellence yet, until I see it). Not to mention the countless other movies coming out this year which aren’t of the superhero genre; many of those get lumped in too, when the debate fires up about how far our culture has degenerated.
Again. THANK YOU. I will be rereading this review, for the clear instructions on what never to do as a filmmaker, and to assure myself that there are other people out there who get angered by what such a movie does for the general opinion. (And so clearly, crisply worded, and unapologetically full of righteous rage. :D)
Wow, brutal review dude. So is there anything else in the film you would care to elaborate on? HAH!
Anyway, it’s too bad. I thought Crank was really fun. Crank 2 not so much, but I figured it was typical sequelitis. Haven’t seen anything else from Neveldine and Taylor. But betwen this, Capone’s bad review at AICN and Harry’s non-review positive review…well, I guess I’ll wait until it hits Red Box. Shame, shame.
In all fairness, I think the first CRANK is actually seriously good. They took this simple premise of a hitman, who really needs an adrenaline rush every few minutes to survive for a while, took it to deliciously absurd heights without pretending that it’s not silly and wrapped it into the fitting, hyperactive visual style.
Unfortunately it became very clear that this one was a fluke. Maybe after they had proven their point (whatever it was), they just stopped caring anymore. I don’t know. But even CRANK 2 is an unwatchable mess, full of moments that should have been left on the cutting room floor or in the very first draft of the script(like that 10 minutes long talkshow dream).
I just wish Marvel could get all their properties back so that the other studios will stop making movies just to stay within their “use it or lose it” contracts with Marvel.
That’s pretty much how angry GAMER made me. The action scenes are so horribly shot that I would be waiting for them to end so the people would start talking again, and then of course when they started talking I would start wishing for an action scene again. At the end when I saw Zoe Bell’s name in the credits I had to rewind to figure out where she was in the movie, and in one of her dialogue scenes I swear to you I thought the voice was supposed to be from an unseen person on the other side of the wall. Neveldine and Taylor don’t have alot of interest in aiming the camera at things, they just like rollerblading and jumping off stuff.
But I have to admit that Cage getting to do weird rock star poses as a flaming skeleton and a few bits of mega-acting, plus the general headscratching crappiness of alot of this made it way more enjoyable for me than the overlong, shitty-but-not-in-a-funny-way part 1. I did miss Johnny Blaze’s obsessions with jellybeans and monkey movies, but this had an overall more weird feeling with its big budget DTV sequel approach.
I can’t imagine how painful the opening scenes must’ve been in fake 3D, but I was thankful that the camerawork mostly calmed down later in the movie. I clearly enjoyed this more than you, Drew, but I agree with your overall assessment of the Nevildine/Taylor dirt bike team (I don’t feel comfortable calling them a directing team).
Say it how you mean it Drew!
Well said though, well said.
Thank you Drew,
Don’t listen to these haters, you are absolutely right to be offended by these “directors”. I have hated EVERYTHING they have done, the only thing impressive about Crank 2 is the work Mike Patton put into it. I am so glad someone has the balls to be honest and call out directors for being hacks.
All too true Drew. I saw the movie yesterday and it was terrible. Not in a so bad it is good way. I found it terribly depressing. I want to know where they spent the budget because I have seen SYFY Saturday movies that have more people in them. In fact, Sharktopus and Swamp Shark were better made films than this.
As far as the people questioning your integrity, ignore them. Your credentials are well established. I might not have your passion for movies, but I respect your opinion and know it is coming from a solid foundation.
Here’s my (semi-)positive review (3/5): [www.eyeforfilm.co.uk]. I totally understand everyone’s issues with the film and N/T, but I’ll take either over anything Zack Snyder or half the other action directors today are churning out. When their style hits paydirt, it’s borderline Paul Verhoeven lunatic gold. I’d say it’s churlish to deny their technical invention, even if it is getting repetitive by now. At least they have a sense of their own ridiculousness. Like I said though, I completely understand anyone who hates this film (and all their output), but I would still tentatively recommend it to anyone willing to go a little off-beat in their pursuit of comic-book movie kicks.
Wierd… I read 2 movie review sites regularly, this one and AICN. Harry loved it and Drew tore it to pieces like nothing I’ve ever seen. Between this and his verbal assault on the noisy lady at the theater, Drew is sounding mean-spirited a bit too much. I love the film nerd 2.0 series, but this review seems to go past reasoned criticism and into territory of unprofessional attack. Unfortunately later I’ll get to see if I agree with you because the trailer convinced my wife to get excited about this. (Why does she keep getting excited about stuff like this and Underworld?)
to be fair, Harry’s pretty much a mildly retarded man-child. i don’t know many people who take his reviews seriously.
My wife’s the same way, dude. She’s got plenty of good taste, but atrocious instincts.
And, on the subject of the difference between Harry and Drew, Drew is certainly not a mean-spirited reviewer. He’s passionate and his taste is sometimes questionable, but he’s much more apt to shrug off a movie he thinks is bad than to write a scathing attack like this one. Harry on the other hand is easily bought by studio gifts and has some of the worst “taste” of any internet critic in the world. Remember that the last negative review he posted was about “Inception” and his chief complaint was that it didn’t have big enough guns and he thought Freddy Krueger should have been in it.
I already care less of you opinion when you talked about how much you did like Gamer… I know men who maybe dont have the same contacts that allow them to criticisize other peoples work…But i do kniw plenty of people who liked it and are far more of a mans man then you for sure… let me take a shot here and say you didnt care for 300 either… I dont believe you have a clue what people like… its one pitiful opinion of a shallow individual
But it’s not about “what people like”, it’s about what the individual review likes.
Drew was a big fan of 300. I remember it even tied with Grindhouse on his Top 20 of that year.
Since when does being a manly-man qualify you as a film critic? Something tells me Pauline Kael and Roger Ebert never went out on weekends to fire shotguns at the bottles of whiskey they just downed before they went on an ox hunt.
The job of a film critic is to give their subjective opinion on the films they see. That’s all they can do. It’s not a critics job to guess whether the general public will like it. If it was then every Adam Sandler movie would get rave reviews. What most film lovers tend to do is find certain critics whose taste tend to gel with their own and look to those to get an idea about what they maybe can expect from a movie. Either that or you read film criticism to gain new insight into a film or hear a different viewpoint. Roger Ebert is someone I think can be way off target with his opinion but I still check out what he says because he’s an intelligent thinker who is worth checking out from time to time.
And for you to get on a message board and criticize a critic of having a pitiful opinion and being a shallow individual because they aren’t manly enough to like movies that Joe The Plumber likes? That makes you a shallow individual.
Opinion is subjective. If you want to see Spirit of Vengeance and love it, that’s great, that’s your opinion. Just don’t be so close-minded to the fact that others don’t agree.
And Gamer fucking sucked.
I’ll put this on a level you’ll understand, Austin. Real men don’t waste time taking cheapshots online at people they disagree with.
I bet you like gay porn too. Plenty of “manly” stuff going on there…
This review was so refreshing. This movie just needed a proper bashing. If filmmakers don’t care for storytelling in the fucking least, why should I care for their films? I have to say though – since someone brought it up already – that I find stuff like TRANSF3 way more offensive. There’s only so much unashamed sexism, imperialism and anal humor I can swallow. Maybe N/T are just too dumb for that. Bad movies are just bad, not dangerous. Lesser of two evils, I’d say.
The first Ghost Rider was laughable and horrendous. I will have to watch this film to see if it is as bad as you have said but surely it can not be as bad as Punisher 2? which makes me cringe even thinking about that abortion of a film.
HORRIBLE. I wasted money, I could have wrote a better story with an actual plot. Make Johnny Blaze fight the devil himself, no need for some kid, I mean he’s the devil. Make johnny blaze lose, but then by some divine intervention the spirit of vengeance comes to his full realization and becomes the spirit of justice. Honestly the most intriguing part was the second motion comic the directors had to include, maybe as filler or an explanation for Zarathos. It was by far the closest they had to a story, a divine comedy close to that of Dante’s Inferno, a damn motion comic. And because of this movie I had to endure my friends annoying the crap out of me that I dragged them to watch a horrible movie.
But what I liked though, was when Blackout was trying to eat something, everything he tried to eat rotted except for the twinkie. That had me dying.
I completely agree, the only reason why I watched this was because the first Ghost Rider was good, I thought sequels tend to be better, but I was mistaken.
I’m willing to put money on Armond White declaring it a masterpiece.
He loves Neveldine and Taylor. Of course he does.
Armond White is a ridiculous person. I once heard him give a long speech about how the Dreamworks film Robots would be remembered as a greater masterpiece of cinema than the Toy Story trilogy.
Ghost Rider Two is a total FAIL. The plot was truly BAD. Plus Ghost Rider on a Yamaha’s 200bhp V-Max???? What!!! You have got to be kidding. Ghost Rider on a rice burner, come on. If it were not for the hot chick Violante Placido, who by the way could not be old enough to be the mother of a 13 year old devil child, the movie would have been a total fail. Cage’s acting was truly bad. Save your money. See something else.
Violante Placido is actually 36 years old, which means her character would be 23 when she had her child. That’s young-ish these days, but certainly not unheard of.
Scathing! I love it Drew, too good. I was absolutely floored when SlashFilm posted an article the other day about Taylor(sans Neveldine, I think?) making a “Twisted Metal” movie, and 90% of the feedback was overwhelmingly POSITIVE. I don’t get motion sickness, I don’t truly mind shaky-cam when its done well(Greengrass)… but the two films of theirs that I have seen, “Crank 2” and “Gamer,” are visual puke. It takes a lot to visually turn me off of a film, but those guys accomplish it every time out.
Thought the story was terrible. A GR movie should never be boring and, unfortunately, that’s what this was. You’ve got Idris Elba as a drunk french monk and you totally waste him. Bad move. However, I don’t think the directing by N/T was that bad. Some of the action scenes, especially the finale, were pretty well done. I don’t get the hatred for these two, especially when Paul Greengrass and his epileptic action scenes are praised constantly.
It got a 15% on Rotten Tom, which is about 18% higher than I expected.
We definitely saw the same movie, Drew.
If the camera would stop shaking for a moment, I might have identified with a character or two.
NEVELDINE: What’s a character?
TAYLOR: That’s who DOES the cool stuff.
NEVELDINE: I thought that was US.
TAYLOR: Oh yeah. You’re right. What IS a character?
Kinda curious what you think of Harry Knowles’ appreciation of this thing. I mean, does he really get paid for reviews, or is it just a matter of taste?
I think he’d be more likely to look for something positive to say about the movie because he got them to play it early at BNAT. Harry’s opinion can be swayed, but it’s just because he’s a nice guy, not because he demands “pwesents.”
Seems to me Cage should be getting some criticism for this movie. Does it even get made if he doesn’t agree to it? Did he have no influence on choice of director or screenwriter? I thought he had enough “juice” to have that type of influence.
totally agree. i hate this movie and i hate those directors. how they ever got that job is beyond me.
I love N/T. Crank is hilarious and Crank 2 is a beautiful parody of sequels. I mean no one that died in the first movie actually died or they had a twin. It’s deliciously over the top and decadent. And I had a blast with Ghost Rider 2. It’s not a great movie, it’s a sugar rush. It’s kinetic and energetic. It’s what I want from a movie about a man with a flaming skull. What I don’t want is another “dark” origin story or moral delimma ala The Dark Knight. That, to me, is fanboyism taken to new heights. This was just…fun. That’s not to say it didn’t have problems. The plot was ok, I liked it better when it was Terminator 2. There was about 5-10 minutes toward the end, before the climax, where everything seemed to drag. But you know what, that kind of blame lays at the feet of the writers, who were not N/T but David S Goyer! Scott Gimble and Seth Hoffman. A director(s) can take a lot of blame but not everything. You want to blame someone, blame Goyer or Avi for Producing this. You don’t like this visual style or actors choices, that’s fine, Blame the director, but you can’t blame them for plot or story problems. That’s “studio talk” if you will, to find one person to blame as opposed to the group as a whole. I think Goyer hasa much worse record then N/T.
But the directors are responsible. If they thought the script sucked it would be up to them to have it rewritten or make it work somehow in the way they film and edit it. But if you really believe that N/T have an interest in such trivial matters as story or characters you should watch any of their movies or read interviews with them. I just read one where they talked about how they hate exposition and are constantly bored with everything they film and watch most movies at 1.5 speed on their Xboxes.
And I think Goyer is innocent on this one anyway. He got the credit because the other guys based their script on the script he wrote years ago for what would have been Stephen Norrington’s Ghost Rider part 1. The studio dumped it because Goyer and Norrington wouldn’t do it unless it was R and the studio wanted PG-13.
“But I do believe that when we encourage this kind of vapid garbage, we get more of it, and at this point, enough people have rewarded these guys enough times that this is what we get.”
“But I do believe that when we encourage this kind of vapid garbage, we get more of it, and at this point, enough people have rewarded these guys enough times that this is what we get.”
So true. A flight to Moscow buys you a B+.