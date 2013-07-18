Review: Hugh Jackman makes a nice return to form in James Mangold’s ‘The Wolverine’

From the very beginning, Fox’s “X-Men” series has played fast and loose with the source material, and enjoying the films has required the viewer to set aside any preconceived notions about the characters and the world. When Bryan Singer made the first “X-Men,” this current wave of superhero movies was still in early days, and it seemed like the key to making a comic book film was somehow muting the more overtly “comic-book” elements and making things “gritty” and “real.” Looking back at that first film now, I’m amazed by just how much it feels like the film just barely holds together, carried along by a certain excited energy and by the charisma of the cast.
The one breakout star from that film was Hugh Jackman, who was not Fox’s first choice for the role. I thought it was evident immediately that he was not the same Wolverine that I’d grown up on, but that he brought a great, no nonsense gruffness to the role that made it okay that he’s about a foot and a half taller than the character. The attitude was right, and the first time his claws went “SNIKT,” it felt like we had turned a corner in terms of comic-books on the big screen.
Now, thirteen years later, here we are with Hugh Jackman playing the part for the sixth time, and at this point, it feels like he is very possessive of the role. Fox has treated him like the cornerstone of the whole “X-Men” universe from that first film on, and Jackman’s become a key player in helping decide where the character is heading. He has been very vocal about wanting to adapt Frank Miller and Chris Claremont’s acclaimed story arc in which Logan went to Japan, and now with the help of screenwriters Mark Bomback and Scott Frank, James Mangold has finally brought that story to life, and Jackman seems more engaged by the role than he has in years.
The film opens with a scene that reminded me a lot of the sequence that kicked off that first film with Magneto at the death camp. Here, it’s the tail end of WWII, and Logan (Jackman) has been captured by the Japanese. They’re holding him in a well in a rural area, and when the perfect quiet of the morning is shattered by the spotting of incoming bombers, everyone bolts into action. Only one soldier, Yashida (Ken Yamamura), spares a thought for Logan, unlocking his cage and telling him he’s free. Yashida goes to join the other officers, who are committing seppuku, but when it’s his turn, he hesitates. He watches a strange bomb fall on the city across the harbor, and when a mushroom cloud erupts, he is frozen by the sight. It is Logan who grabs him, runs him back to the well, and then shields him from the blast’s effects using his own body. When Yashida finally looks, he is shocked to see Logan scorched, burnt, his hair gone, horribly disfigured. He is even more shocked when all of the damage starts to re-knit itself, leaving Logan no worse for the wear.
When we catch up with Logan in the modern day, though, he’s seemingly unchanged, physically the same. Inside, though, he is as damaged as he’s ever been, still grappling with the emotional fallout from killing Jean Grey (Famke Jannsen) to save the world. When he dreams, he sees Jean each night, and each night he vows to her that he will never hurt anyone again. Even as he’s rocked by these visitations, this haunted voice from his past, he finds himself drawn into violence, even living in the middle of nowhere. He is incapable of staying out of conflict when he sees some wrong being done. Before he really falls of the wagon and kills someone, he is approached by Yukio (Rila Fukushima, or as I like to call her, the Japanese Christina Ricci), who turns out to be a trusted employee of the much-older-now Yashida (Hal Yamanouchi). He’s dying, and he has a plan for how he can get what he wants and Logan can have what he wants: a normal life again.
It seems like once you’ve made a few films in a superhero series, you have one of a few moves you can make with a new film. You can keep piling on more and more villains, or you can figure out a way to have your hero lose or renounce his powers. It never lasts, of course, but it seems like one of the few tricks filmmakers know to try to mix it up for the hero. In Logan’s case, his mutant power of healing is the thing that Yashida is interested in, and he makes it sound at first like it’s a benevolent offer, an attempt to fix something that has tortured Logan for decades.
Quickly, Logan finds himself caught up in plots he barely understands when he meets Yashida’s granddaughter Mariko (Tao Okamoto), who is set to inherit Yashida’s entire empire when he dies. There are numerous agendas in play, though, involving a mysterious doctor named Viper (Svetlana Khodchenkova), as well as Kenuichio Harada (Will Yun Lee) and Shingen Yashida (Hiroyuki Sanada), and by the time Logan figures out whose side he is on, he may already be too late.
While the script is definitely built on the framework of the Miller/Claremont run of issues, it is not a direct adaptation. Mariko and Yukio benefit the most from the adaptation, with both of them given more weight and with a stronger sense of connection between the two of them. One of the things that works best about setting the film in Japan is that it finally gives Logan enemies who he can fight with his blades without feeling guilty about it. Mangold doesn’t try to hammer you with non-stop action, but when he does stage a fight scene, he works hard to try and make it count. The loss of Logan’s powers is more a red herring than anything else. Ultimately, the movie deals with Logan’s realization that he will never fully escape his role as a weapon, and instead of running from himself, he learns how to aim that rage at the right target.
If Hugh Jackman was not doing strong work, none of the rest of it would matter, but his dedication to the character is still obvious, and he brings some nice shades to the way he’s playing Logan now. One of the things that has always felt underexplored in the films is the idea of Logan as a nearly immortal figure. Even if he doesn’t lose the people close to him to acts of violence, he still has to face a life where he stays the same and everyone else grows old and disappears. Watching him grapple with what that means is the strongest thread in the film, and Jackman handles it well. I also really like the work that Rila Fukushima does in the film. It’s hard to believe she had not been given formal weapons training earlier in her life, because she handles herself with a great natural sense of comfort in the fight scenes, making Yukio a very convincing badass.
I do think there are some missteps here. I like the idea of what we see happen in the third act of the film, but I’m not sure I buy the way it’s executed. I think Viper is a strangely undercooked character whose powers are unclearly defined, meaning it’s hard to know what to expect from her in various scenes. But for each of the missteps, there are a handful of things they got completely right, and on the whole, it’s one of the better superhero films that Fox has made. I would urge you to stay seated at the end of the film, since Fox wisely uses the end of this film to bait the hook for “X-Men: Days Of Future Past.”
While I’ve been less interested in the films in this series for a while now, “The Wolverine” feels like the course correction that they needed to make, a refocusing that once again makes me interested to see what happens with these characters.
“The Wolverine” arrives in theaters July 26, 2013.
Everyone seems hesitant about the third act, but sounds good otherwise.
I am now cautiously optimistic.
But the wounds of ORIGINS have yet to fully heal.
Thanks for the review, Drew.
>”the Japanese Christina Ricci”
HA! That’s what she looks like.
My 16-year-old nephew asked me after seeing an ad for this, “They’re STILL making Wolverine movies with Hugh Jackman? They’re not trying to reboot the character with some new, younger actor by now?”
This is what things have come to. Kids expect things to be rebooted, whether they’re working or not. I hadn’t even given the idea any thought, given how well Jackman plays the character and how popular he is in the role. But come to think of it, it’s been a long time, hasn’t it? That just shows you how well it’s working, despite Origins.
Despite all the skepticism, I’m really looking forward to this. The Wolverine/Japan miniseries was one of my favorite comic series as a kid and probably helped spur my interest in Asian culture. Along with ninja movies, of course…
As long as he plays Wolverine, Jackman won’t age.
It’s not going to happen, but I think that when Jackman doesn’t want to play Wolverine anymore (which, for all I know, won’t be for another five or ten years), they should kill the character off in the film canon. I can’t see recasting him going over well, and it seems pretty clear that Fox plans to keep the established canon going for the foreseeable future (obviously Days of Future Past will be retconning A LOT, but it won’t be changing anything in-universe from before the events of First Class). So, let Wolverine die super heroically, or just have the character wander off in to the sunset. But DON’T recast him.
I think Marvel should do the same thing with Tony Stark when Robert Downey, Jr. is done, but Kevin Feige has already said that he wouldn’t be against recasting Iron Man if need be.
When you said “While I’ve been less interested in the films in this series for a while now” did you mean the overall X-Men series or just Wolverine movies? Because if I recall you quite liked First Class.
Those would get tedious after a while. Would they be super-powered Nazis?
Biggest problem I had with First Class was Magneto, a kid brought up in a concentration camp, embracing the credo of a “superior” race at the conclusion.
That’s the irony that Magneto’s character has been built of for about fifty years now.
They’ve never made an X-Men movie – Only Logan and Eric films.
*sigh*
I give up.
Those are the interesting characters. Are you upset that Paramount only ever makes Kirk and Spock films?
Yes, I am.
Definitely seeing this one, but I’m not crazy excited for it (Origins was HORRIBLE, and the vague unhappiness with the ending kind of put my expectations in check)
Sounds good to me. Simply, if Jackman is Wolverine then I show up. Despite the horrible misstep of ORIGINS he owns this role more than any other actor-as-superhero ever has (except perhaps Chris Reeve). From his first appearance in X-Men, despite being taller and leaner than Wolvie, I said to myself, “Yep, that’s Logan!” And he still is, Bub. SNIKT!
Shouldn’t we be boycotting this film due to the original author’s questionable views on US foreign policy?
How do they get away with using Viper? Wouldn’t she fall under the Captain America brand?
If Marvel wanted to use Viper in a future movie, would they now have to call her Madam Hydra or something?
Also, have we reached a point where film makers get credit for adapting well known/loved storylines – Even when they don’t actually adapt them?
From most accounts, this is very, very loosely based on the Japanese storyline. Yet, the HBO special still has Jackman waxing poetic about how much he loved the storyline and is excited that he finally got to make it …for the fans.
This is the kind of mess Fox/Singer/Donner have been doing ever since the first movie in 2000; proclaiming how much these films are for the fans, then totally gut the source material. And not even in the name of making the film better or more exciting. Its the same bland interpretations combined with some decent moments only for Logan and Eric, e-v-e-r-y-t-i-m-e.
They’re already doing the same for DAYS OF FUTURE PAST: “Its for the fans!”
…and yet, more reports about how much they’ve changed, including a disturbing one stating that the “new” series of X-Men movies (Even though X-MEN: FIRST CLASS was-not-a-reboot) will center around Apocalypse. Which means he factors into DOFP. Which is not how the storyline goes.
But, I’m sure its all in the name of good story. I’m sure it won’t be all just set-up for X-FORCE with Logan and more Eric stuff. I’m sure the guy who gave us SUPERMAN RETURNS and JACK THE GIANT SLAYER will produce some amazing Sentinel action scenes on par with PACIFIC RIM. I’m sure there won’t be a bunch of characters standing around TALKING about things instead of SHOWING them doing it (…and I’m sure the fans will call out Singer and co. if they don’t produce any decent scenes of the mutants’ powers – not act as if cgi dust and Wolverine screaming are good enough). I’m sure this will begin to finally close up this series so Fox can finally reboot it and make us not have to go through another FOURTEEN YEARS of the SAME-BLAND-MADE-FOR-TV-CRAP.
I’m sure.
I strongly disagree that ‘X-men’ doesn’t hold well together. I watched by coincidence just last weekend, and was surprised by just the opposite of that. It feels “small” and kind of limited, especially compared to the mega epic productions of today, but it’s a neat little story that introduces weird concepts and characters very skillfully. I’d call it an inside-the-park homerun.
I like the third act! It had a giant Samurai robot in it! It was a very intense, very personal superhero character drama / noir crime thriller. And then, giant samurai robots. Are you not entertained?
I didn’t like it all that much, but it wasn’t horrible. I liked how it focused more on Logan as a person rather than just as the Wolverine, but I felt that a few characters changed too quickly and others not enough (Viper was so one-dimensional, and I’m pretty sure you could cut her out of the movie altogether and still have basically the same story; oh, and was it just me, or did pretty much every male character who interacted with her call her a bitch?).
Plus, and there are minor spoilers in this comment (none of which weren’t covered in Drew’s review, but fair warning in case you skipped the review but for some reason read all the comments) there was a MAJOR plot hole regarding Logan’s healing factor being incapacitated. So, it’s pretty clear that the power is taken away from him the night before Yashida’s funeral. But when he wakes up from the Jean dream (that turns in to Viper making out with him), he instantly shoots out his claws. When he retracted them moments later the cuts made by the claws on his knuckles shouldn’t have healed. They should have continued bleeding all over the place, and he should have realized then that something was wrong, not ten minutes later when he was shot at the funeral.
The action scenes were pretty cool, though. Especially in the last act. Logan just storming pass all the ninja was pretty badass.
Great review Drew, I always enjoy your take on things. While I feel a little stronger about the movie that you, that is mainly due to my unquenchable bias. Seeing a solo-Wolverine movie that was actually good was the biggest breath of fresh air for me. He is my favorite superhero so I love to see him work onscreen.