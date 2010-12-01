Review: Jeff Bridges headlines the triumphant ‘True Grit’ for the Coen Brothers

As a longtime fan of Joel and Ethan Coen, one of the things that I have always taken a special delight in is the love they have for language.
After all, it was a line of dialogue maybe five minutes into the first film of theirs that I saw, 1986’s “Raising Arizona,” where I fell in love with them: “Her insides were a rocky place where my seed could find no purchase.” I still remember reading the script for “Miller’s Crossing” a few months before it came out and just reading and re-reading that opening monologue out loud, basking in the cascade of language. “The Big Lebowski” is like a ballet of profanity, every stammer and shouted swear a perfect punctuation for the unbalanced adventures of the Dude. “Fargo” makes high comedy of a regional accent, and nobody finds a more adorable way around a sentence than Marge Gunderson. And in their unproduced adaptation of “To The White Sea,” there’s an amazing monologue at the beginning, straight out of the James Dickey novel, that I could picture them cackling about as they wrote it.
That’s one of the things that makes them perfect to adapt the work of Charles Portis, and if someone were to ask what the key difference is between the John Wayne version of the story and this new interpretation, it is that the Coens have preserved the language of Portis. No… more than that… they have positively rolled around in it.
The result is one of the most crowd-pleasing films I think the Coens have ever made, accessible and simple and mythic and beautiful, and like the best Westerns, it contains a sadness that is innate to the period. This is probably the warmest film they’ve made since “Fargo,” and it’s a reminder of just how sincere and close to the surface the sentiment was in “Raising Arizona,” a film that always brings me to tears in its closing moments. “True Grit” is a beautiful movie in a very quiet, adult way, and yet it’s a film that I think young people could see because of the high adventure that underscores it all.
Hailee Steinfeld is the film’s big gamble, and it paid off. She’s a fantastic choice for Mattie Ross, the girl whose determination drives the entire venture. You have to believe that this little girl is capable of standing toe-to-toe with Marshal Cogburn and with Ranger La Boeuf, and Steinfeld is great. She seems to grow over the course of the journey, and that’s one of the things I love in the film… that sense of great classic American adventure. She embodies a spirit that Portis worked hard to define in his book, and it’s impressive how right she is for the movie.
In a way, I think of “True Grit” as a girl’s Wild West answer to “Huckleberry Finn,” a story that simply works as a coming of age journey with a striking, significant companion who in some way embodies the age that you’re writing about. Jim is a brilliant way to encapsulate the South that Twain wanted to capture, and Ruben “Rooster” Cogburn is a gorgeous shambling ode to the real cowboys and to the romantic misunderstanding of them as well. But you need someone you identify with, someone you take the journey with, to play off of this symbolic figure, and Mattie Ross is a rich and textured part for a young performer. Steinfeld carefully navigates Mattie’s evolving relationship with Cogburn and with the Texas Ranger La Boeuf, and there are choices she makes as an actor that are surprising and even deeply affecting at times. It’s a great debut performance.
And the big-name top-billed adult cast? Ridiculous. This is a case of hiring a cast you can hype, but a cast that also justifies the hype. Expectations have never been bigger for Jeff Bridges, which is interesting to watch. I’ve been a fan of his my entire film fan life, and he’s the first actor I ever met, the first actor I ever watched work up close. I was thirteen at the time, and Bridges had no ego about talking about what he was doing. That was the set of “Starman,” a film he was Oscar-nominated for, and even after that, things seem to run really hot or really cold for Bridges in terms of the mainstream. I love the Jeff Bridges who is an exposed raw nerve, the guy from films like “The Fisher King” or “Fearless,” the guy whose pain is so big that you almost can’t look at it. I also love the shaggy charming hippie Bridges, made most famous in his work as “The Dude,” but a part of his repertoire since at least the ’76 version of “King Kong.” With Cogburn, Bridges brings some of all of his various personalities to the table, and it’s a rich, funny, noble performance. Cogburn knows he’s a mess, but he also knows that he deserves respect when he’s doing the thing he does best, and the moments in the film where Cogburn’s deadliest side is revealed are chilling because it’s obvious… that’s the “real” Cogburn, the one he drinks to smother the rest of the time. He is a man who has violence stamped into his DNA, who solves problems by killing them, and no matter how real his bond that develops with Mattie Ross, that violence is always right there, ready to access if needed. Those are the men who were able to grow old in the West. Portis didn’t go overboard in suggesting the toll that Cogburn had paid for all the blood he spilled, but he suggested it, and Bridges plays haunted here without overselling it.
Matt Damon finds the absurdity in Texas Ranger La Boeuf without robbing him of his dignity or his genuine ability, as well, and it’s an impressive balancing act. There are scenes here that are very funny, bordering on broad, but always with a reality between Damon and Bridges and Steinfeld that makes it work. Josh Brolin redeems himself completely for “Jonah Hex” with his flat-out hilarious turn as Tom Chaney, the man who Mattie Ross is chasing for killing her father. We don’t see that murder happen, and for most of the movie, Tom Chaney is a name, a boogeyman who is built up as a terrifying opponent to face. The way Brolin plays him once he finally shows up is perhaps the finest joke of the film, and a wicked Coens touch. It’s the character Portis wrote, no doubt about it, but there are some choices Brolin makes, like his voice, that are really brash. Playing Ned Pepper, Barry Pepper is nearly unrecognizable, and he brings real menace to his short turn.
Roger Deakins shooting a western is one of those things that always sounds like a good idea, and he crushes it as usual. It’s not a postcard, but a vibrant, dirty, earthy movie that feels worn around the edges, which is exactly as it should be. There’s a washed-out quality to some of the palette that makes things feel dusty, and the film’s got a great authentic feel in terms of production design. I’m picky about how the old west is handled onscreen, and “Grit” does it beautifully. I feel like Scott Rudin has become the best enabler that the Coens have ever worked with, and the last few years have been a new level of maturity and control for them as filmmakers and artists.
I think even people who love the original film are going to find room in their hearts for this new version, and for people who don’t know the original, this is going to be a revelation. Every bit of humor, terror, and heart that is contained in the Portis book made it into the film, and that’s a remarkable thing. My birthday is May 26, the same day as John Wayne’s birthday. My dad is a huge John Wayne fan, and growing up, I was definitely exposed to most of his iconic work early, and repeatedly. My own understanding of the way Westerns evolved from the early days of, say, “Stagecoach” or something like “Haunted Gold” to the point where they basically dried up, right around the time “True Grit” was released, was defined in large part by my exposure to Wayne’s films, which seemed to be milestones for every seismic shift in the genre. With “True Grit,” I’ve always felt that the film is about John Wayne as much as it’s about anything else, and I don’t mean Cogburn. I think the film is a last easy lap around the bases for Wayne, and it’s no accident he won the Oscar. It’s a great story, and the Henry Hathaway film certainly has plenty of merits beyond just Wayne’s work. But I don’t think it’s any contest at all… for me, this new version is the authoritative adaptation of the novel by Charles Portis.
But it’s the Coens. I expected nothing less.
“True Grit” opens in theaters everywhere on Christmas Day.
Thumbs up! That’s a relief. Lovely write-up Drew.
I have a feeling this might top Inception as my favorite film of the year. Cannot wait for this!
I hate to say it, but the original adaptation is pretty much flat except for the exceptional work by Wayne. Sure, there are some other good, small performances, but it’s not a film that’s aged exceptionally well. I’m just fine with a new version (especially if it goes back to the original source material instead of just being a remake) and I hope it’s as good as you say.
(Now if they try to remake The Searchers, I’m going to do some pissing and moaning.)
Is “Fill your hands, you son of a bitch” still in it?
I’d give my left arm for the Coens to take on “The Dog of The South.” In my opinion, it’s Portis’ finest work, and that is really saying something.
Great review as always Drew. Most of my favorite movie soundtracks come from Westerns – so anxious to hear, how is Carter Burwell’s score in this?
JOIN THE FACEBOOK CAMPAIGH FOR A STARMAN SEQUEL WITH JEFF BRIDGES.
Good review but unfortunately the long long trailer they ran this fall for it has made me feel like I’ve seen it already. A good trailer should whet your appetite but this one spelled it all out. To mix metaphors.
Great review, Drew, but I gotta say something: “Jonah Hex” wasn’t half as bad as you guys claim. It was ridiculous and entertaining (yeah, that last fight….what the fuck?) and ultimately forgettable, but it’s not like it’s a total loss. There’s a lot to like about it and Josh Brolin was great in it. Compared to “The Wild, Wild West”, “Jonah Hex” is a fucking masterpiece. I’m not saying it was great, it had a lot of problems, but it’s not the cinematic version of ass cancer everyone’s claiming it is.
We couldn’t be more excited about it in Fort Smith! Exhibit A:
[www.awardsdaily.com]
your review is the second Ive read on line, and vastly different from the first. Im glad you were ablew to find some humor in the film, because The Duke had some terrific one liners. ” Nola I said, I hope that nail sellin Bastard makes you happy this time ” I can hardly wait til the 22nd !
I love a good western and can’t wait to see the new TRUE GRIT! The Coen Brothers are the best! I am still trying to find a copy of the western graphic novel called SNAKEBIT, TEXAS. Anybody know if it has been made into a film yet? Thanks.
I’ve been hearing great things about True Grit. One of The Coen’s best? I was certainly looking forward to seeing it.
Then I heard it was rated PG-13, cue screeching brakes and long record scratch.
I have to ask, what’s the point? Much like Fargo without a wood-chipper, I wonder if this is a clean, well sculpted Coen project edited and scrubbed down for a wider audience and a larger box office take. If so, count me out.
Your take on the project is intriguing (a Wild West answer to “Huckleberry Finn,”) but I can’t help but wonder if that’s the direction Charles Portis intended.
If so, I may be able to get behind it, but I can’t help but wonder what the drive to attain that rating was about and whether there’s an R-Rating version awaiting us.
this review seems like a studio plant. it’s just TOO positive. it’s not really a review; more like propaganda.
Check out this review for ‘True Grit’. [bit.ly]
I saw this film last night with people who knew the original and people who were young and never saw it. There were seven of us. Criticisms began in the court room. Sun lit windows behind Rooster — did not make Rooster’s first scene memorable like Wayne’s kicking the outlaw in the ass. Three walked out. Two followed who saw the original — especially when “Rooster Cogburn” kicked two children seated on a porch. Was there a purpose to this? The film was too dark. The best scenes from the original were in the dark. The cinematography was terrible. Even the scenery in this new film couldn’t compete with the original. Many classic lines were delivered quickly. Some of the most classic scenes were no longer in the film. Wayne was far more menacing and fatherly than Bridges and that is not easy to be. I happen to like Jeff Bridges. Still do. Bridges’ dialogue in that raspy voice — couldn’t understand him half the time. That drunken display on the trail trying to prove he was a good shot even drunk was pathetic. You can chip away at a character who has flaws but don’t reduce him to idiot levels. The final scene with Ned Pepper — are you kidding? Wayne using the rifle in classic guerrila style horseback attack vs the Coen Brothers’ two pistols attack at high speed? Was this the best they could do? If Jeff didn’t know how to use the rifle — damn, learn how. I don’t want to say the film stinks. It’s better than most being released. It has moments. It is just not memorable. Bridges has good moments. He is no Wayne. The girl? Excellent. Even the horse trader was no Strother Martin though he tried his best. The ending with Mattie being a grown woman — nice touch. The parts with the hung man, the mountain man doctor — all a waste of time and added nothing to the story. No real McAllister’s moment — pity. The pivitol gun battles mostly in the dark — bad real bad. Characters? This is where the movie dies. The characters never develop into the ones portrayed in the original. I wasn’t sympathetic to anyone. Everything was too fast, too dark and unexplained. How the hell did the Texas Ranger suddenly become partners with Cogburn? Where was the scene where they met and started to discuss partnering? I didn’t see that in my version. Everyone watching the film with me asked — “how did Rooster meet the Texas Ranger?” Why all this attention to the snoring Grandma Turner? Why was the woman in charge of the boarding house reduced to an old woman with no poignant dialogue when the original had a great dialogue exchange with Mattie? Dialogue in this film was spotty. I respect everyone’s opinion about liking the film — but this is a remake and most remakes are bad news. “The Wild, Wild West,” remains the worst. I can’t recommend this new True Grit. The good that I saw does not outweigh the poor taste. There was virtually no dialogue set up between the two outlaws in the shack and Rooster and Mattie the way Dennis Hopper and Jeremy Slate had. The dying outlaw’s possessions was never followed up on in the new film. None of the characters were fully developed. The Coens should stick to what they do good — original Coen films and not remakes of classics. Henry Hathaway knew how to set up scenes and TELL A STORY that flowed. This new one confused me and I know this story from the original film as well as the novel. Anything that was changed by Hathaway’s writers was to help keep consistency. This film just becomes an example of why John Wayne is John Wayne and no one else is. My God, even the little Chinaman was reduced to nothing. His part was to develop the fact that this was Rooster’s only “family.” But that was never established in this new film. Even the legendary Judge Parker — the hanging judge of the territory — was never established. I’m still wondering how a Texas Ranger managed to be allowed into a 14 year old girl’s bedroom — unless he let himself in. Nice guy. The Chaney character….he had less screen time than the original one Jeff Corey. Ned Pepper? That actor was probably the best re-make of all. Yet, he will never go down as memorable as Robert Duvall because the movie makers did not give him any room to develop. Nothing. I don’t even want to get into the scenery. This could have been shot in any forest on the east coast. No one working with the Coens scouted locations? The ones with Hathaway certainly did. People who have loved the original True Grit still include the scenery when they talk about it. Sorry everyone for being so critical. I am just weary of the remakes that everyone thinks are better than the originals. It’s so easy to make one when you have one to refer to — and don’t tell me Jeff Bridges never saw the original True Grit. Bridges is too talented an actor to waste his time on recreating something that is engrained in American memories. He was brave to tackle this. What’s next? “Gone With the Wind” with George Clooney and Kim Kardashian? (I shouldn’t even be suggesting it). I’ve seen the original True Grit over 50 times –I will watch the new one maybe one more time. But this is not a film that demands multiple viewings. FARGO does. But not this.