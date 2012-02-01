Review: Leonard Cohen’s ‘Old Ideas’ reads better than it sounds

For fans of Leonard Cohen”s songwriting, there are plenty of reasons to love “Old Ideas.” But for those eager for a great-sounding Leonard Cohen album, prepare for some disappointment.
At 77, the Canadian songsmith remains one of the most gifted lyricists and folk poets in pop music history. It”s taken eight years for this new studio release, its sites set on eternal bedfellows sex and death, and it appears the bard is feeling his age advance.
“I love to speak with Leonard / He”s a sportsman and a shepherd / He”s a lazy bastard / Living in a suit,” he jokes in the first lines of album opener “Going Home,” an apparent start to that home-bound journey. He published all the lines to the song in the pages of The New Yorker – not Rolling Stone or the Rock ‘n” Roll Hall of Fame website – like managing his own expectations.
Then later on “Crazy to Love You,” the old joker explains the result of this inward-looking: “Sometimes I”d head for the highway / I”m old and the mirrors don”t lie… I”m tired of choosing desire / I been saved by a blessed fatigue.” Each lethargic, deep-burrowed baritone note is sung with Cohen”s signature deadpanning weariness, with barely any regard to the purity of the key and more to the elegiac gravity of his words. It”s on this song its instrumental equivalent answers back: he allows in his out-of-tune guitar buzz all over the frets.
But for the rest of the album, it”s a disappointing display of musicianship over and over, not because his backers aren”t able performers or very good at their instruments. In fact, Cohen”s choirs of angels – another theme repeated throughout Cohen”s album history – are positively perfect singers. That”s the problem. It”s like pouring sugar into bitter tea, over and over, making an easy-listening crutch for all the songwriter”s hunched posturing.
Like I said in my initial review of “Darkness,” those wide-eyed vocalists should have maybe been replaced by a raging National guitar or a crew of saxes for the call-and-response. The harmonica of campy “Lullaby” could have been a church organ. Half of heart-stopping “Amen” sounds like it was made on a Casio keyboard.
That”s another thing. For all the full-frontal brutality that is Cohen”s voice, his musings on the after-life in horn-like whispers, almost every mix actively avoids a live mix and happy accidents, with a lot of electronic instruments calibrated to clean-up this “naked and filthy” series.
Pay extra attention to sign-off “Different Sides” and the first four tracks in this front-loaded album. Maybe even remix them – that”s what Cohen and co-producers Patrick Leonard and Ed Sanders should have done.
Your opinion is very much a minority one – Old Ideas has received uniformly rave reviews. On Apple’s iTunes Top 10 list it is #1, 2 or 3 in every country – unprecedented for a Leonard Cohen release.
chart status doesn’t necessarily equal highest praise. and I don’t mind my opinion being in the minority, and I certainly know I’m not the only one who thinks it could have been better.
Thanks for sharing your well-considered thoughts Katie.I believe that the high rating on iTunes is due to a massive fan base who have been fed a brilliant marketing campaign over several months. The album is gorgeous and we, his public, owe it to this master songwriter to help him through tough times – but your review of the music itself is regrettably very accurate. Too much production; too many producers. Perhaps he should’ve called on his Zen trainers for some advice!
Since when has Leonard Cohen had a “massive fan base” – he has spent a 45 year career as a marginal “cult” fugure.
Since 1967. I’m sure there are many marginal cult figures who would love a billboard in Times Square to advertise their new album.
What a load of tripe this is and Leonard Cohen, the foremost singer-songwriter of all time deserves better than this.
Billboard predicts that Old Ideas will be #3 next week – no Cohen album has even broken the top 100 before in the US.
…listen to the words of the songs – it’s poetry in motion….so, I don’t really care what this critic says. It’s the pure brilliance I listen to, overproduced or not. And I am sure Mr Cohen does not really care about what is said about his music. I think this is what caused the end of REM as well – ‘those of us who critisize without being quality musicians ourselfs’. I just wish Mr Cohen would come to South Africa…
fair enough review. you’re got an opinion and expressed it. fair points on the music side as well. though you seemed to have completely missed the burlesque. since i’m your man his work has been both caricature and travesty. those perfect harmonies and calibrated instruments aren’t cleaning it up, they are the filthy.
