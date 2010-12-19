Review: ‘Little Fockers’ drives the Stiller/De Niro franchise into the ground

Boy, I’m glad I waited to write my top ten list until I’d seen this one. Can you imagine how embarrassed I would have been having to change it?
Oh, wait, I mean worst of list. That’s right.
Wow. “Little Fockers” is just discouraging. I would imagine there is no one involved who feels genuinely good about the outcome. It’s so dead, so calculated, so forced. It is a startlingly gross and dirty film considering it is ostensibly about the kids this time around, and it is a PG-13. Doesn’t matter. They didn’t make this for families at all. Or if they did, they made it for families who already hate each other and don’t mind inflicting pain on one another in a movie theater.
Here’s the moment where the film came close to just breaking my spirit: Robert De Niro and Harvey Keitel end up face to face at one point. Yes, that’s right. Harvey Keitel is in this for about nine minutes, and it makes no sense why they hired him unless it was just so they could say they had put him face to face with De Niro. It’s hardly a selling point. The two of them just stand there and look at each other like, “Hey, I get it… I’m here for the check, too… but you remember when this meant something?”
I just recently caught up with the Joan Rivers documentary, and there’s a sort of breathtaking moment where she’s on her way to an event where she’s going to have to share the stage with a laundry list of working comics, and they run down the list for her, with Joan offering up a few words on each. “Genius.” “Clever.” “Funny.” “Very Funny.” And then they offer up Ben Stiller’s name, and she hesitates for a moment before offering up one succinct word: “Lucky.” I’m not sure I completely agree, but Stiller is one of those people who has gotten a long way on the strength of the collaborators he’s chosen. Left to his own devices, I don’t feel like there’s much we haven’t seen from him at this point, and his work here is tired, indifferent. I don’t believe Stiller most of the time. I find there’s a chilly remove to him, the sense that behind his eyes, he hates most of what he does onscreen. And I wouldn’t blame him based on this script.
In the new Patton Oswalt book Zombie Spaceship Wasteland, there’s an amazing chapter that is fake script notes for a comedy rewrite, and it is one of the angriest, most lacerating looks at what passes for studio comedy that I’ve ever seen. Furious. By the end of it, you get the feeling that Patton’s read every one of these scripts, and he knows exactly how bankrupt it all is, and he knows there’s nothing you can do to change it. He has embraced the essential surreality of our industry, and that’s why he’s a success as a rewriter and a script doctor. The fake movie he describes in that chapter feels an awful lot like “Little Fockers,” and I know what bothers me most about these films. I don’t know anyone in my real life who behaves the way these characters do. In the first film, there’s a very real social anxiety about meeting the parents of your potential partner that we can all relate to, and they just exaggerated things for effect. At this point, these people have done that typical studio comedy thing where they’ve had to turn up the aggression in each film, creating an entire movie full of sociopaths who no one recognizes in their own family anymore. These people tell each other elaborate lies and engage in stupid subterfuge and make incredibly stupid choices that make me question their basic moral make-up. As a result, by the time the labored set pieces reach the big finish and you’ve got someone stabbing someone else in the boner with a needle or throwing up in someone’s face or in some other way humiliating or hurting someone for cheap laughs, it’s hard to find any of it funny because it’s all just frantic and fake.
Owen Wilson is insufferable, Blythe Danner looks like she knows better (she definitely deserves better), and quick cameos by Streisand and Hoffman add nothing to the movie. There’s not really much of a through-line this time, and I doubt the idea of trying to become “the GodFocker” (don’t ask) is as universal as the core premise of the first two films. So they just turn it up and hope no one notices how empty all the grotesquerie really is. I like outrageous comedy. Really. But it’s hard for me to see Paul Weitz directing and De Niro and Stiller starring and then reconcile that with a scene where a Viagra-crazed Jessica Alba kicks a man 20 feet into an empty pool before jumping on him and blacking out. Really, gentlemen?
Really?
“Little Fockers” will be fairly unavoidable when it opens everywhere December 22nd.
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
I haven’t seen any of these movies (despite chucking at a few jokes in the trailer for the first one), but the trailer for the latest installment of the Focker Saga is just abjectly painful, like everyone involved was gritting their teeth and praying for the check to clear. Shit like this is what makes the downfall of Robert De Niro so depressing.
When I saw “It’s Kind of a Funny Story” back in October, the trailer for “Little Fockers” played. The admittedly hipster crowd I was with kept mock-laughing at all the terrible jokes like Ben Stiller slicing off his thumb, and it got some catcalls at its conclusion.
Then the film reel skipped. Then the trailer restarted. Twice. I refuse to see this film.
We are reaching a point where studios are no longer inflicting pain on audiences just to make money; they are doing it because they can. That’s the real meaning of the “GodFocker.”
What is it about studio comedies in the last several years? They’re absolutely the worst form of mass entertainment being produced. I thought The Hangover was quite funny, but the way Hollywood and the moviegoing public absolutely shat itself with glee over it is strong evidence of how bankrupt that sector of the industry is. We used to have comedies that good every few months, not once every five years.
Strange that at the same time this has happened we’re in almost a golden age of TV comedy.
The Hangover was HORRIBLE.
I am really despondent about the state of studio comedy. When something like Anchorman is regarded as a modern classic, you know the state of film comedy is in a dire, dire place. I think the biggest problem with comedies today (apart from them being often painfully unfunny) is they are dominated by people with a background in either improv or sketch comedy or both. Nobody seems to understand that a 90 minute film needs to actually tell a story; it can’t be a loosely connected series of sketches. Or that it’s even better if that story has subtext. Most comedies today seem barely scripted and it’s assumed the cast will improvise the funny on the set. My favorite movie of all time is Dr. Strangelove and that film is both hilarious and fiercely intelligent while also offering up iconic performances from the cast as well as absolutely fearless satire about the insanity of the cold war and the arms race. Strangelove is a great film. The sad thing about Anchorman (for example) is it’s a fantastic story idea and clearly nobody associated with the making of the film gave a shit about the story. Instead of using the comedy the make intelligent observations about sexual politics in the workplace we get Will Farrell talking to his dog and Steve Carrell killing a dude with a trident. Sean of the Dead is a great comedy that has something to say about both horror films and how people live their lives in the modern world. But what do I know. I was seriously stunned that Grown Ups made as much money as it did.
I am really despondent about the state of studio comedy. When something like Anchorman is regarded as a modern classic, you know the state of film comedy is in a dire, dire place. I think the biggest problem with comedies today (apart from them being often painfully unfunny) is they are dominated by people with a background in either improv or sketch comedy or both. Nobody seems to understand that a 90 minute film needs to actually tell a story; it can’t be a loosely connected series of sketches. Or that it’s even better if that story has subtext. Most comedies today seem barely scripted and it’s assumed the cast will improvise the funny on the set. My favorite movie of all time is Dr. Strangelove and that film is both hilarious and fiercely intelligent while also offering up iconic performances from the cast as well as absolutely fearless satire about the insanity of the cold war and the arms race. Strangelove is a great film. The sad thing about Anchorman (for example) is it’s a fantastic story idea and clearly nobody associated with the making of the film gave a shit about the story. Instead of using the comedy the make intelligent observations about sexual politics in the workplace we get Will Farrell talking to his dog and Steve Carrell killing a dude with a trident. Sean of the Dead is a great comedy that has something to say about both horror films and how people live their lives in the modern world. But what do I know. I was seriously stunned that Grown Ups made as much money as it did.
I will pass on it big time. I could hardly make it through the second one. The joke of “I’m watching you” by DeNiro is now so lame that Ben Stiller is using it also. “I’m watching you, watching me.” You have got to be kidding. The way they show DeNiro insulting his grandson in the trailers is pathetic. This shows so much cruelty and disfunction in a family – they should all be seeing shrinks or locked away. I agree with your review – great by the way. I also agree with Joan Rivers, ” Ben Stiller, has just been lucky – by birth and associates.”
I wouldn’t call the first one a comedy classic, but it has its moments, and was generally inoffensive, especially if you had the opportunity to see it at the dollar movies, which I did. But there was nothing about it that indicated there was a trilogy, nothing that seemed like a larger story or mythology that needed to be explored further.
Also, yes, DeNiro is a sad joke these days, but he’s wiping his tears with $100 bills and laughing at us through the pain.
He’s The Simpsons of actors.
On a different topic, Drew, what are your thoughts on the Tree of Life trailer?
You know after reading your thoughts (and the comments that got generated) on the genius of Blake Edwards over the weekend and Blakes commentary on Hollywood with SOB, The Party and 10 …and juxtaposing them with a movie like this.. I’m struck with the observation that while Edwards showed us that the creative bankruptcy has always been there.. There be may literally no one around to fight it anymore.. Or at least no one with real creative fire is given the keys to the Ferraris these days. I do often lament our generation of comics..
Where are the Edwards’? The Sellers’? Where are the Mel Brooks’? Despite the occasional flashes of brilliance from Farrell/Mckay collaborations, which enjoy a commentary and subtext beyond the over the top humor, it seems like everyone else has just been trying to up the gross out ante on ‘There’s Something About Mary’ for the last 15 years. When you read something like Steve Martin’s autobiography, and see how intently he treated comedy and comedy writing as craft, Or you watch the comedy/political satire/Non PC social commentary SNL got way with in their first 5 years, and compare it to the ‘gay punch line of the week’ the current writers concoct …and then you see movies like this? It makes me think the premise of the movie ‘Idiocracy’ isn’t that far fetched.
Stiller’s early 90’s sketch comedy shows for MTV and FOX were absolutely brilliant, simply some of the sharpest silliest bits of insider satire I’ve ever seen. He also generated lots of honest laughs in Heavyweights, Mystery Men and Zoolander.
The guy obviously knows how to do real comedy but he’s ruining his own brand by taking too many of these big budget paycheck jobs. Big money, not funny.
More Reality Bites and Greenberg-type projects, please. Or he should just write a screenplay with Wilson.
Hollywood makes crap? No surprise. People LOVING it? More surprising (but not much). I work with mostly middle aged women. They will absolutely LOVE this piece of shit. Movies they love (I am not making this up): RV. Wild Hogs. Grown Ups. Norbit. Bride Wars. BRIDE FUCKING WARS. No irony. No guilty pleasures. Pure “I love this movie because it is really good!” in regards to things like Old Dogs and Paul Blart.
I really think you’re trying to hard to I
Press somebody. It’s a movie and it’s a comedy. I’d be pretty sad to know that you or somebody you know has actuLly lived through these experiences. People don’t watch these types of movies to find something they can to relate. We get that it’s an uncomfortable exaggeration of dealing with inlaws.