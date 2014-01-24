Review: ‘Lizzie Borden Took An Ax’ is a swing and a miss

There’s a lot to like about “Lizzie Borden Took An Ax” (Sat. Jan. 25 at 8:00 p.m. on Lifetime). It’s a thoroughly modern take on the woman who made parental murder the stuff of a catchy little rhyme perfect for jumping rope. The music is slick (songs by the Black Keys, Sons of Jezebel and the Kreeps jazz up the soundtrack), the cinematography slicker, the cast stellar. Christina Ricci, with her doe-like eyes and callous smirk flutters easily between insincere delicacy and murderous glee. It’s all such fun… if only it worked.
Film schools love to trot out great films (or, at least, greatly successful films) in order to teach students about the importance of structure and character development, but I think more could be learned from movies that miss the mark as squarely as this one. Despite a handsome exterior, the movie (directed by “The Blacklist”‘s Nick Gomez) can’t quite decide what it wants to be. Is this a story of how a young girl becomes a sociopath? For a few minutes, sure. Is it a Gothic horror movie? Okay, yeah, that’s in there. Is it a courtroom drama? A traditional biopic? Let’s throw all that into the broth, too!
The problem, unfortunately, is that the filmmakers can’t decide if they want Borden to be a horror movie psychopath (the moment when Ricci sneaks up on Clea Duvall, who plays Lizzie’s conflicted but loyal sister Emma, has a musical sting right out of ‘Psycho’ — just try not to laugh), a misunderstood antihero or possibly innocent, as Borden was found by a jury. While the movie purports to keep us guessing, it’s pretty clear from the jump that Lizzie was a hateful piece of work whether or not she killed her father and stepmother — and, despite a brief segment during the trial when it’s suggested the crime might have been committed by another, it seems to be a detail tossed in for the history junkies instead of an actual red herring we’re meant to follow.
That Lizzie is our main character when logically Emma should be our sympathetic lead into the story (especially if there’s to be any doubt as to whether or not Lizzie committed the crime) may be edgy, but it makes for a dull slog. While some of Lizzie’s decisions seem halfway justified as reasons to pick up an ax due to the creepiness of her relationship to her father (not only is it inferred there might have been incest, Mr. Borden was so cheap he fed the family rotten meat), it’s clear that Lizzie is far past the point of being an angry wounded child — but rather an adult with a game plan and the icy nerve to carry it out.
While there seems to be great effort to stay true to many of the historical facts of the case (well, except for the ending), the reality is that this gives us just enough information to make the movie seem like a mish mash of information as opposed to a coherent whole. Some storylines, such as the one involving Nance O’Neil, are based in fact but edited down to meaninglessness.
None of the blame should be laid at Ricci’s feet, as she does her level best to show Borden as a manipulative, wounded, but ultimately cold-hearted snake who is infinitely watchable but never camp. But even a smart performance like hers isn’t enough.
The decision to show the crime through flashbacks gives us just enough gore to make it all feel a bit like we’re watching an episode of “Criminal Minds,” and the lush settings and period dress (contrasted with a pretty excellent soundtrack) suggests what great, gory fun this period pic could have been. But the lack of focus, and a protagonist who seemingly can’t decide which movie she’s in, makes this Lifetime movie a slick but unsatisfying swing and a miss.
Do you plan to watch “Lizzie Borden Took An Ax”?
I disagree about the soundtrack. It was extremely anachronistic therefore highly distracting.
The music had no business being in this movie…..HATED it!!!!
Whoever decided to use rock music as a background for this is an absolute ignorant moron. I stopped watching this movie when Lizzie went to the party and there was rock music playing in the background. There were no electric guitars in the Gay 90’s.
I think the movie was great and Christina Ricci was awesome. I’m watching it for the second time right now, and thanks to this movie it really got me interested in the real Lizzie Borden. Hell I would love to go to the actual house someday and go on the tour. Now yes the rock music definitely didn’t go with this movie but it was still a great movie.
..the music was so unfitting….christina looks nothing like lizzy…both in size and weight….the casting director and the director should have been fired……where are the credits for the man who played the father…??
What’s wrong with a movie that doesn’t know what it’s supposed to be? Real life doesn’t know what it’s supposed to be, so why should a movie? It’s entertainment, and if it exudes variety it’s probably a whole lot more exciting than the usual generic brain dead linear crap we normally see on TV. Most people watching this movie probably already know its well-documented true-story line and aftermath anyway, but if not, that’s what Wikipedia’s for. What’s the sense of even making a modern movie about such a well known event if you’re simply just going to rehash and churn it out the exact same way as it’s been done repeatedly for the past 130 years? You can’t go changing up the plot or known facts with a movie like this, but you can certainly colour it with the right mind candy to make it your own… and let it be remembered as the version with the uniquely original delivery approach.
Bad, bad movie Lifetime. I enjoyed the music, but the soundtrack was extremely inappropriate for the era. Christina Ricci was distracting because all I saw was Christina Ricci not Lizzie Borden. Stick to the 1975 Elizabeth Montgomery movie “The Legend of Lizzie Borden” a much better and more accurate depiction. Lifetime, you are really falling down on the job with your movies…Taylor and Burton, Casey Anthony, Wheel of Fire, all had such potential but crashed and burned.
Couldn’t watch this past about 15 minutes. Very purely done on all counts. The soundtrack was ridiculous. The characters were boring and not clearly defined. Can’t believe this is the same guy from the Blacklist, which is awesome.
i thought the music worked perfectly–it set the personality, from lizzie’s perspective, as she was a bit of a modern lady for that time, her mindset and views, that is–plus, some personality with attitude, giving it a cool modern tone throughout. just because a film takes place during a different era, doesn’t mean all aspects in the film should match. i welcome experimental. and, my opinion, job well done.
does anybody know which is the title of the song at 05’10” – 05’45” of the movie?? slow, atmospheric piano and a male voice
I think the music was perfect for the movie. In my opinion one could easily associate the mind and actions of Lizzie Borden during any era, Any suggestions on what music would have been more appropriate?