Review: ‘Looking’ – ‘Looking for Now’

HBO’s highly anticipated new series “Looking” finally debuted tonight and my biggest fear is there will now be a deluge of gay men who decide that San Francisco is now the city for them. We’ll only be talking about the first episode in this post, but the overall series is so good that guys who really shouldn’t be heading to the Bay Area will pack up that truck, er, KIA and head west in hopes of finding their own Patrick (Jonathan Groff). Wait until they find out how much he’s paying in rent.
The combined talents of series creator Michael Lannon and director and executive producer Andrew Haigh (“The Weekend”) have created one of the most realistic portraits of the gay community ever put on the small or big screen (yes, that’s high praise). And Haigh’s hand held style and Reed Morano’s gorgeous cinematography immediately capture what makes San Franscisco — and especially the Mission and Castro Districts — so different from the rest of the country. All of this only becomes more apparent as the series goes on. But, I digress. Let’s get to tonight’s episode.
Now, because I’m up in Park City, Utah covering Sundance (where the first two episodes were screened at the festival’s legendary Queer Brunch today), we’re going to go over just some of the general plot points. Or, this is basically me admitting I saw the first episode three weeks ago and since Alan already posted his very positive review we’ll save more episodic details for next week. In the meantime, some points of discussion…
Introducing the three amigos
We’ve got the aforementioned Patrick (Groff), a producer/designer at a San Francisco based video company (already breaking cliches). Then there is Augustin (Frankie J. Alvarez), Patrick’s BFF from college who is probably heading toward a career crisis (that can happen around 30). Finally, rounding out the trio is Dom (Murray Bartlett), their 39, but almost 40-year-old friend (I mean, by the time you’re 38, you might as well say you are 40) who is still working as a waiter, but has dreams of opening his own restaurant some day (uh-huh).
The resident female cast member
It’s hard to believe this was in Lannon’s original pitch, but any gay series needs a resident lady to spice things up (I’m not going to use the term I know you were thinking of) and for “Looking” that’s Dom’s longtime roommate Doris (Lauren Weedman). Something tells me it’s going to be difficult for the writers to make her relevant on a week to week basis. Am I wrong?
The first scene
OK, admit it. How many of you were ready to change the channel with the very first scene of Patrick “experimenting” with a random hook up in a San Francisco park? (We gays call this: old school). It actually made me shudder, but it turned out to be a very smart way to show the personal dynamic and friendship between the three leads as he shares his experience with them.
That OK Cupid date
Patrick, I think we’ve all been there. You meet someone online, you converse with them for a bit and you finally have a date. And. It. Goes. Terribly. Wrong. Not the first time this has been conveyed in film or TV, but it might be one of the best at capturing just how awkward it can be.
The unexpected flirt
Patrick’s love life turns around a bit when Richie (Raúl Castillo) flirts with him on the Muni. Again, great scene where Patrick can’t believe Richie would be interested in him (it’s clear he thinks he’s straight at first) and makes him reconsider his type (which we’ll guess is not usually Richie, but more on that next episode).
Augustin and Frank make a big step
One of the series leads decides to move in with his boyfriend Frank on the other side of the bay. In the first episode. Who thinks this just won’t work out?
Beyond those points, what did you think of the premiere of “Looking”? Are you as hooked as I am?
Nope, not hooked, kinda bored–but I’m a straight female. Though I’d hate to think the audience for this show is only gay males. It’s not fair to judge based on one episode, so I’ll try a few more. But this is striking me as Sex and the City, West Coast/ gay version, and aren’t we all tired of that kind of plotting?
I’m gay and found it boring. Jonathan is the on;y reason I gave it a shot. He was good on Boss.
I liked it a lot, great cast, not insulting and preposterous like Queer as Folk (the US version). I don’t see how bored you can be in 30 minutes; give them some time to establish the characters at least.
It did’t grab me at all. Same old cheap sex titillation, drugs and drinking, night time view of a beautiful city. i had no connection to any character. I don’t even know how this is compared to “Girls”. There was nothing to make me want to watch another episode.
I liked it a lot – smart, naturalistic dialogue – and have now watched it twice. Sorry to nitpick but it’s Michael LannAn. And Andrew Haigh’s wonderful movie is called “Weekend” (no “The”).
I wasn’t bored. It just didn’t leave an impression on me. Maybe I am just jaded by all the sex, drugs and drinking. I did really enjoy the other new show, Getting On. That show came out of nowhere and they didn’t promote and it blew me away (sad, funny and truthful). And of course, I love Girls.
I found it bland and not very compelling. Ive seen more sexually explicit scenes on network t.v. Showtime’s Queer as Folk, a decade ago, was more provocative and sexy. Maybe it will improve with further episodes, as I will give it a few more weeks, before skipping it altogether. At least the two stupidest gay cliches were avoided: a gay man dies and two gay men adopt an Asian infant.