Review: Melissa McCarthy’s dream project ‘Tammy’ is a disappointing misfire

For many comedy performers, the ultimate sign of success is being able to create a comedy film that is tailored to their sensibilities, that shows off their strengths as a performer, and that they feel some sense of authorship over, and Melissa McCarthy has more than earned that right. It's not about “Bridesmaids” or “Identity Thief” or any individual performance she's given so far, and it's not about “Mike and Molly” or the fanbase she's built there. It's about a certain degree of inarguability that a performer reaches, and that's where McCarthy is right now.
Along with her husband Ben Falcone, she wrote “Tammy,” a road-trip movie that Falcone directed, and if this is the reward she gets for all the hard work that got her to this point, then I'm glad they both got to have the experience. I just wish they'd made a good movie in the process.
Here's the thing… when the film is called “Tammy,” you've called the shot. If a film's title is just the name of a character, then I am well within my rights to judge the film largely by how that character is treated. Am I going to learn something about them? Are they interesting? Are they hilarious? Are they worth the two hours of my time? In the case of “Tammy,” none of those questions can be answered in the affirmative, and it's really frustrating overall.
Near the end of the film, Tammy points at Niagara Falls and says she's going to barrel over it and she's figured out how to do it just right so she can survive. “You know what, Tammy?” says her grandmother, “if anybody can do it, you can.” Well, that seems like a character I'd watch in a film. If the point is supposed to be that Tammy is this big irrepressible spirit who has never been understood, great. McCarthy can play that. If Tammy's supposed to be this unstoppable force who gets whatever she wants, that's also a character I could see her playing. But the Tammy of the film is so thinly imagined that I can't tell you what defines her. I watched an entire movie about her, and until there was that conversation in the film's closing moments, I couldn't have made that connection.
The biggest problem is that there's no focus. The film opens with Tammy having a bad day. She hits a deer on the highway and destroys her car. She's late to work and she gets fired. She walks in on her husband Greg (Nat Faxon) and their neighbor Missi (Toni Collette). The first indication that this script just doesn't work is how little I know about Greg and their marriage. For any of the comedy to land in the scenes between them or about their marriage, we have to get some sense of it. And when you walk through the door and we've got Nat Faxon and Toni Collette sitting there, ready to play a scene, then for god's sake, let them play a scene. Give them something to do. Instead, they seem stranded. They react to Tammy a bit, and then they're gone.
Tammy decides she wants to head out on the road, something she's threatened to do for years, and this time, her grandmother Pearl (Susan Sarandon) has a wad of cash and a working car and makes it possible for Tammy to actually do it. They hit the road together and…
… well, one might presume that hilarity ensues. That's how I'm sure it would read in treatment form. “Together, Tammy and her grandmother who loves a stiff drink and who can't hold her tongue head out on the road and hilarity ensues.” Only it doesn't. There are events, but they're not especially funny or even particularly interesting. It's like they couldn't decide if they wanted to write something big and broad or something small and honest. There are moments where the cast seems to be trying to do something real, and when you've got people like Sarandon and Mark Duplass and Gary Cole and Kathy Bates and Sandra Oh and Dan Aykroyd and Allison Janney, you've got a cast full of giant monster talents, actors who are great at what they do, and when none of them are able to really pull off a moment in the entire thing, that's not a failure on the part of the cast.
It's a shoddy film in a lot of ways, and again… when I look at who worked on the film, it shouldn't feel this slapdash. I really like Russ Alsobrook as a photographer. I think Michael Andrews has done some very strong work as a composer. I don't get how this thing looks this sloppy, and it has to come back to Falcone as a director. It just doesn't work as a movie, even in the basics of film language. It's hard to point at any one thing that marks this as a miss, but it starts with a sense of life at the edge of the frame. For me, one of the first things I demand of any film is a feeling that there is life captured. Even if the rules of the world I'm looking at don't match the rules of the real world at all, I need to feel like there's something alive happening. When I can picture the crew standing around waiting for someone to call “cut,” I can't engage. I can't even connect on a bare minimum level, and that leaves me enormously frustrated. That's “Tammy” all over.
By the end of the film, they make a few cursory gestures to suggest that Tammy has had a character arc, but it's not remotely supported by what we actually see happening onscreen. Not at all. There's an attempt to soften Tammy visually, and here's where I have to offer maybe my harshest criticism of Falcone as a filmmaker. I get that he's a fan of McCarthy's comic sensibilities, and I like that he's perfectly willing to direct her to be a mess, a big weird comic train crash. But when the movies shifts gears, the movie really misses the mark at capturing that other side of Tammy. That seems bizarre to me. How is it that the director can't find a way to shoot his own wife in a way that makes us see how appealing she can be?
Long story short, I can't imagine Falcone's going to be directing a ton of features after this. Or at least, I can't imagine there will be many that don't involve McCarthy in some way. Their next one, “Michelle Darnell,” sounds like it has a stronger character hook, and maybe Falcone will learn on the job. For now, though, I can't say there's much about this collaboration that I find encouraging.
“Tammy” is a mess, and it feels like a real misstep for this rising star. It opens in theaters everywhere tonight.
I think McCarthy is great, but this is just a terrible movie.
I think she has been in great movies, but she is generally awful.
The first trailer I saw for it had promise. Just an out of context scene, her robbing a store. It was definitely amusing and it got my interest because I thought for sure that it would be an examination of this strange, broken (?) character. On the one hand, I’m saddened to hear this isn’t the case. On the other, I’m not surprised due to the other trailers I’ve seen. What a missed opportunity.
Fawst, I thought the trailer was funny, too, but after seeing it I’d think, “But what is the movie really about?”
This is sad. I still think her funniest work is TV. I had high hopes fr her and Susan together after she appeared as her drunk mentor on M&M. I thought there was a lot wrong with Bridesmaids but she was the stand out. I liked Identiy Thief okay but thought she was better with Sandy in The Heat. I had high hopes for this one and that just makes me sad. She’s doing the same thing now every time out and after awhile, that’s not very interesting. :(
I remember seeing the first TV spot for it and thinking (Where she’s trying to jump over the counter) “What is this even about?” and dismissing it at that point.
Was it you, Drew or Sepinwall who noted that McCarthy’s small screen persona was trying to match her Big screen one? That’s when “Mike and Molly” lost me.
For me, her best work was on Gilmore Girls – before she began the overly animated shrieking, physical “comedy” stuff. The early years on GG really revealed a much more subtle comedic talent with razor sharp timing. Oh, well.
It’s a shame she went in the direction she has. I saw the previews to this thing and it looks hideously awful and I can’t imagine why anyone would pay a dime to see this. Too bad too given the talent involved.
I agree. I have no idea why she is popular. She’s a one trick pony and that one trick is horrible.
Vanity vehicles are meant to showcase the star in material they normally would not be cast in. A character actor getting to be the romantic lead. Or a funny person getting to do a drama. Here the project where full creative control is given to the star and her spouse and it is amateur retread. She will bounce back. But this will hurt.
I’m not rooting for anybody to fail, but I do feel vindicated by reading this because I really don’t find McCarthy funny. I don’t feel malicious about it, I just don’t get the hype. This movie looked as sloppy and unfunny to me as this review makes it sound.
Susan Sarandon is playing Melissa McCarthy’s grandmother? Ouch.
I know. Just hope Susan was paid well.
Too bad. I like McCarthy, but I sensed this would happen. We watched happen with Ferrell and Sandler: One note characters that are funny the first few times, but become stale. Ferrell got the memo and dialed it down, Sandler is trying to deny ever receiving the memo (Blended, for example).
If you have a critic dying to like the movie, but still cannot offer a positive review, then you know it’s a piece of crap.
Sorry, I just don’t think she’s funny. Period.
She’s got the Chevy Chase flu not funny same o same o
I don’t find her the least bit funny either. But here’s what I don’t get: her dream project is to play an unappealing idiot who works in fast food and doesn’t know who Mark Twain is? Talk about shooting for the stars… that’s the kind of character she writes for herself? Is that the best she and her husband can do? I don’t get it. Why not create something that shows the best side of her as a performer, a movie that might win over people who find her loud and repulsive? I can’t imagine who the audience for this movie would be – people who want to laugh at a fat moron? Is that really the best she can do? A dream project should be so much more than that…
Melissa is shockingly funny. She’s breaks barriers and isn’t a “one trick” pony. For once, a non-traditional female lead who isn’t the “typical Hollywood type a la Sandra Bullock (funny, slim, sexy, pretty) makes a mark and holy cow, the film sucks. The comments are so predictable. She’s brassy. I like her just because of that. I like her because she plays a character that isn’t slim, successful and gets laid in a cutesy way so that everyone breathes a sigh of relief. I dig the whole premise. From start to finish. She robs her place of work. It’s funny/sad/funny. The best kind of funny. It’s smear the read lipstick on your mouth while you are crying funny. It’s David Sedaris funny. Self deprecating and honest.
Oh, it’s you again. Well I’ll reply anyway. In case you hadn’t noticed, almost every single obese comedian out there goes makes themselves the butt of the joke. There was even a movie about Cameron Manheim trying to make it in stand up where she acknowledges just how obvious and expected it is for the fat girl to make fun of herself as the fat girl. And McCarthy is hardly the first comedian who thinks playing the moron is the way to get laughs. I agree she has talent, and possibly she once had range. But if these are the choices she’s making with an established career and some creative freedom, that says a lot about her, and none of it is good. It would have broken more barriers if McCarthy played a plus-sized woman exactly the way every “slim, successful and gets laid in a cutesy way” girl in other movies do.
Melissa McCarthy is not that funny. If she were then it would have come out even in the worst of the movies she has been in. Tammy is one she made herself. She even said she did not want to play the same type any more. So now she gotten the chance to do whatever she wants and she does the same with not even an inch of the comedy of the previous works she has been part. I am sorry than you don’t know what you are talking about at all. But even if you would replace Melissa with another actress this film would fall flat because her script is awful too. What was the point? If they wanted to tell us that having an alcoholic family member causes a strain on every one in the family then they should have shown that. They should have given us more situations of home life. If they were trying to tell us that Tammy is a good person but stuck because of who knows what kind of problems. They should have shown that. How can you feel sorry for a person that is portrayed in the most obnoxious way when she finds out she has been cheated on. At one point she does not have money. What is her solution? She is going to rob a place. I mean come on. And then that whole gangsta dance routine was just sad.
I’ve never found McCarthy funny when she was directed by people who’s talents I respect (I thought “The Heat” was the worst movie I saw last year), so you couldn’t pay me to sit through a movie produced, directed, and written by the people who lack the most objectivity when it comes to her skills.
I went to see Tammy yesterday and I did not like this movie and was about to walk out of the theater, I like Melissa and I saw the other one where she works with Sandra Bullock, but this one as far as my point of view a total disaster, all we saw here was Tammy running into one after another one problem and bad ones with very bad examples and no message at all, sorry but this is a bad movie from the beginning to the end.
Worst movie I’ve seen in a couple of years. Tediously boring, needlessly gross*, and so NOT FUNNY overall. The first 10 minutes were the best. All down-hill and very predictably stupid and cheesy after that. Horrendous, uneven script.
I DO think McCarthy and Falcone are funny. Maybe they’ll do better next time. I hope so.
(*no one wants to talk to their grandmother about her “twat,” and witness her having sex. COME ON.)
You’re right, this movie was horrible, two hours of unfunniness. I kept waiting for it to get better, and then for it to just finally end. Waste of time!